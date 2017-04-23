Yes it is... in another dimension. Reply

i should've never given you that askreddit link!!111 Reply

aliens are scary as fuck Reply

i've had sex with a gay incubus before Reply

cool Reply

tell me how :(



asking for a friend Reply

brandon boyd? Reply

probably Jose Reply

lmaooo whyy Reply

Incubus are more pansexual, they go for everything. Also, how are you alive? UH?! UH?! Incubus are more pansexual, they go for everything. Also, how are you alive? UH?! UH?! Reply

I saw 3 moose over the weekend. It was exciting! Reply

I've seen white moose a couple of times. 😎 Reply

*glances at current photo of duchovny*



he can keep his shirt on Reply

Maybe he'll look hot again Reply

After all the wank and the drama, your posts are like a breath of fresh air, OP. #bless u :') Reply

hang on! there's still potential for yeti vs. bigfoot drama







hang on! there's still potential for yeti vs. bigfoot drama Reply

I never heard of the Johnny Depp Chupacabra thing lol



Kids are obsessed with the Cupacabra these days btw Reply

I just want to know what he was smoking and where it can be procured.



Asking for a friend. Reply

My cousin's son became obsessed with Cupacabras when he was about two and a half. They still aren't sure where he heard about it. But since he was pretty much non vocal before then they were perfectly fine with him talking about it non-stop. Reply

i hate that the chupacabra turned from the alien like creatures to just some hairless dog. so lame Reply

the formatting/detail on this post is amazing Reply

Bless you OP the original post lead me to an all-day Destination Truth binge. Reply

that Johnny Depp Chupacabra story killed me, lol.

oddly, after watching one of the Leprechaun movies on TV, maybe I should believe in them, just to stay safe? Reply

i'm only here for cryptids if it means witchers and sorceresses exist too Reply

I can't stop and I'm sorry. Reply

fuck chupacabra ~they gotta reputation for sucking for a reason if ya know what i mean

marry bigfoot

kill leprechaun Reply

F - The Beast of Bray Road because it seems like it'd be werewolfish and maybe it'd turn back into a hot human.

M - Mokele-mbembe because it lives far away and I'd never have to see it.

K - Mothman because I don't wanna know my future. Reply

marry a mermaid

kill bigfoot

marry a mermaid

kill bigfoot

fuck kraken

kill bigfoot







what the f-



u come into my post. insult me. insult my family. insult my friends. u gotta lotta nerve.











what the f-

u come into my post. insult me. insult my family. insult my friends. u gotta lotta nerve.

Somebody's into hentai! Reply

mermaids don't count they're fantasy creatures Reply

Fuck - Yeti, because he has beautiful eyes and I could grab fistfuls of hair to hold onto while I'm getting my boi puccy WRECKED.



Marry - Bigfoot, pretty much the same reasons as listed above but the darker hair is more my style so he can be my darling husband.



Kill - Wendigo. Fuck that no thanks. Reply

Is a smurf considered a cryptid? I've always wanted to fuck a smurf. Reply

Fuck the Jersey Devil

Marry Bigfoot

Kill Chupacabra Reply

fuck satyr

marry centaur

kill bloop Reply

Marry Leprechaun because I'm poor and I'll do anything for that sweet cash.

Fuck Yeti. "Someone fucked me with a frozen dick" is a good story to tell.

Kill everybody else. Reply

fuck: vampire

Marry: nessie

kill: wendigo



I was looking the list of cryptids in wikipedia and this one is killing me: Flatwoods monster: Spade-headed extraterrestrial. Possibly misidentified barn owl". Reply

F: Bigfoot

M: Goatman

K: Chupacabra Reply

Depp is always making shit up rme



The chupacabra episode of Unsolved Mysteries messed me up as a kid. :/ I never watched that show again. Reply

The next morning, he asked his friend if she heard the noise. She said, "I thought that was you!"



Also, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] he assured me he was no longer high from the mushrooms at this point A co-worker told me a story about when he was camping and heard a noise outside his tent in the middle of the night. He thought it was a bear, but then he deduced that it was on two legs. He does think aliens come down and check on us sometimes, so he thought maybe it was a friendly alien, but he got bad vibes from it, so he ignored it and went to sleep.The next morning, he asked his friend if she heard the noise. She said, "I thought that was you!"Also, Reply

there's a simple non-mushroom related explanation to this



Reply

Omg I hate it when animals walk like this :-( Reply

NOOOO This is so creepy!!! Reply

That poor bear, it sucks they didn't want to give any medical help for the paws. Reply

Garden gnomes.



Reply

i believe the children are our future Reply

