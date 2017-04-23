Kpop Post: IU,K.A.R.D,Jessica...
IU-"Ending Scene"
K.A.R.D- "Rumor"
Jessica- "Because it's spring"
Lovelyz- Album repackage teaser
I also feel warm to them after their moms did a cover of their song tho too NGL -
im still obsessed with WoW! and their MVs always deliver amazing visuals
also, technically this isn't kpop but hyukoh released the mv for leather jacket! https://youtu.be/LzUETvviKtA (i have no idea how to embed on mobile)
do you guys think ace of base was the actual inspiration for the group?