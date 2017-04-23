



kard's songs sound the same but let me bop

the kard mv sucks, vertical mvs backfire so easily and some of the camerawork looks like it was literally filmed with a flip phone

I think theyre like promoting a phone...the brand came out in the teasers like KARD X phone

yes, its the lg g6. i think it's like what mamamoo did with the g5?



ah i was wondering why it was filmed like that lol

im pretty sure they will release a normal version after this coz the teaser had like a wider frame or whatever

This KARD song isn't as catchy as their other ones (I already forgot how it goes tbh) but I still like their sound~

Kard needs to learn how to dance.

I usually roll my eyes at repackage albums but the new title looks and sounds pretty good so far and Yein didn't get to really enjoy the performances last time so OKAY.



I also feel warm to them after their moms did a cover of their song tho too NGL -



Honestly i thought when they debuted that they were gonna be that typical boring cute girl group, but after Ah-choo i became a stan.

im still obsessed with WoW! and their MVs always deliver amazing visuals Reply

also, technically this isn't kpop but hyukoh released the mv for leather jacket! iu, as always, remains cute!also, technically this isn't kpop but hyukoh released the mv for leather jacket: https://youtu.be/LzUETvviKtA (i have no idea how to embed on mobile)

they're releasing a new album? THANK U GOD

kpop is literally so boring rn

kard's previous songs were better. This one sounds too much like reggaeton

kreggaeton is rising and you will deal!

do you guys think ace of base was the actual inspiration for the group?











YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS KARD SERVING ACE OF BASE

