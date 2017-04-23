That part where her mom's liek 'what are you gonna do when you get married' and Sana makes a face and she's like 'my husband's gonna cook duh' and her mom chuckles because she's like lol you'll see I'VE LITERALLY GONE THRU THAT WITH MY MOM A MILLION TIMES. Reply

We've seen like .032934 seconds of Sana's mom and I already love her. This might as well have been a conversation I had with my own mother too, Sana saying her husband will cook like verbatim ass me. Reply

Who is that in your icon by the way? She's so pretty! Reply

Hi OP! I like season 4 so far but I'm really not cool with how much of the plot seems to be revolving around Isak + Even still. Why couldn't they have just resolved all of that right away and let us focus on Sana? Idk idk. I also don't really understand how this season is gonna go down, but I'm sure I'll end up loving it either way. Does anyone remember if Sana has had solo interactions with the girl squad besides just her scenes with Noora in season 2?





edit: Also thank you soo much for these posts!



edit 2: Also I loved the awkwardness those senior girls were feeling when the girl squad and (not)Pepsi Max were having their little face off lolol. I'm SO SAD we're not gonna get to see their Russ season.



Reply

Hmm @julieandem better come through with my long-awaited Sana/Chris scenes. From my memory, we haven't really seen Sana one-on-one with the girls besides her scene with Noora this episode.



I'm Chris when Sana said they'd pay 320.000

Hi bb! OK so I'm the resident Isabelle hater, but I don't think I necessarily agree. I still have to trudge through piles of Evak nonsense and I LOL at how this fandom is already writing essays about Even and Mikael's unknown history--and even better is when they gif whatever Mikael's doing in the background--but I don't think Even/Balloon Squad is going to take front and center.Hmm @julieandem better come through with my long-awaited Sana/Chris scenes. From my memory, we haven't really seen Sana one-on-one with the girls besides her scene with Noora this episode.I'm Chris when Sana said they'd pay 320.000 Reply

I still have to trudge through piles of Evak nonsense and I LOL at how this fandom is already writing essays about Even and Mikael's unknown history



I HATE that I have to go on tumblr for translations because this is literally all I see 99% of the time. And then people being like 'GUYS GUYS EVAK INVENTED LOVE. THEY DID THAT.' And yeah I'm really hoping it doesn't and I guess I'll have to trust Julie to do Sana justice, which I'm sure she will.



I NEED Sana + Chris scenes. I need Sana + all of them scenes because I love all of them interacting one on one. Also yess I literally made the same face when Sana said they'd take it for that price and even hiked up the price!

Reply

I am 100% over the obsession with Evak. The SKAM fandom fetishizes the fuck out of them and it makes me borderline uncomfortable. Reply

this gif makes me sad we'll never get a girl chris season. i just love her in scenes! Reply

What, much of the plot? I don't get that. I understand why they showed Isak and his group of friends in ep 1 because they're a popular couple but everything about that ep was about Sana. In ep 2, they show Isak because they're seatmates and I kinda like that it shows they're connected/friends.



This is a weird complaint. It's like saying that they should have resolved Noora and William during their season -- but her angst over William was in season 3, and that also results in them hanging out with the Balloon gang this season Reply

I think if their still wrapping up the Isak/Even storyline and this is the last season it should be longer ot really tell Sana's story. Reply

Isak and even's scenes have been so forced, like they just had to put them in to please the fangirls Reply

http://skam-online.tumblr.com/episodes Also OP your season 3 link isn't working, as in there's only one episode in that drive. I didn't check the other two seasons but this link has all of the seasons linked: Reply

I really haven't been motivated at all to watch this season - I think it's a combination of knowing it's the last one + feeling totally bummed that this means I'm not getting a Vilde season.



What have you guys thought of it? Reply

Honestly idk, I feel like I have really high expectations for a Sana season because I've wanted it since I saw season 1 but I'm also suuper bummed we aren't getting more seasons. I guess we'll have to wait and see, we're still only 2 episodes in. Reply

I've never really been interested in Sana so that's definitely a factor too. I always find "tough on the outside, soft on the inside" characters boring. Idk. Reply

I don't know what to tell you, bruv. Sana's easily the most interesting character and this being her season was a heaven sent imo. You are in her point of view and you're seeing through her eyes yet there's still so much as viewers that we don't know and that in a nutshell is why I love Sana. I'd never describe her as "tough on the outside, soft on the inside" because that's such a disservice to a character like Sana, who has been shown to always be there for her friends and someone willing to fight for you.



Whatever she's my favorite character, but Skam is showcasing a Muslim and Norwegian girl and it's touching on that, the dichotomy between identity and culture. It's showcasing microaggressions and the subject matter that this season is tackling is interesting. It also humanizes a character that could be written off as just ""tough"" so I'm already in love with this season. BUT I'd reason that knowing this is the last season would be motivation enough for you to see how Julie Andem ends such an important series. Reply

i've noticed that it feels a little more disjointed. like everything so far is connected, but some scenes still feel really jumpy instead of one cohesive thing like the other seasons. Reply

I'm enjoying this season and getting to know the balloon squad. i really wanna know what's up with them + even, and how mikael was so upset in that youtube video he left for a minute, and yousef was so upset he looked teary and was being snuggled by elias to comfort him??? ok...



i'm also loving sana and yousef's interaction. him being caught dancing and that adorable little "faaaaen" he let out. kill me.



REALLY looking forward to seeing what Sana's gonna do about the 310,000K. Reply

Yesssss I'm here on time. I'm getting pretty stressed about the bus situation - how the hell is sana going to fix it? I get why she wants to, especially after that comment, but that's a lot of money. Plus all this bus talk when we won't even see it makes me sad



Also the sana and yousef scene took me to a higher plane of existence, im praying this season's twist is not that he's not genuinely interested. And also that it's not anything that'll break up the girl squad because I prefer not to be destroyed



And I'm gonna need some one on one scenes with sana & Chris and Eva. I'm really intrigued about those friendships. And I miss Eva Reply

I looked it up and it's almost $35,000 in US dollars! Omg. And ia, the Yousef and Sana scene was so cute and made me miss having liking someone and interacting with them. Those initial interactions are always so special <3 Reply

It's an insane amount for their group, and way too much for sana to take on!! It's even crazy for the 20 Pepsi max girls, or at least it would have been for me in high school.



And totally agree about that feeling. Skam captures it so well Reply

im praying this season's twist is not that he's not genuinely interested.







I wanted to post this much earlier lmao so I don't expect a lot of people! Reply

Is that a Rome icon? God, I miss my OTP: Pullo/mayhem lol Reply

Sana is such a badass cutie, I loved her in the scenes with the Pepsi Max gang. I wonder how they will come up with the money tou. lol. My only complaint is them giving focus on Isak/Evan (I fear they will give them more and more) and some on Nora/William but I do trust Julie so....



Also, random. I was watching s1 yesterday and realized Magnus is an extra in a couple of scenes/episodes lol Reply

yup lolol I noticed that in my last rewatch of S1. I think he was also the first ones on the scene when Vilde passed out at that party. Reply

and he's also at the roof top party at the end of s2. if I hadn't watched s3 first I'd have missed him popping up in every other season before they finally gave him a name lol Reply

I have the same fear because of the whole Balloon Squad/Even thing. It's going to be a plot point eventually, but smh I have such a visceral reaction whenever I see Isak and I'm tired of dealing with him even in text messages!! Reply

really? i'm gonna rewatch it soon. i love small details like that. Reply

When the Pepsi Max were saying were cool, normal Norwegian girls I knew Sana was gonna get them together for that line. Reply

I know! I think I literally went "ohhhhhhhh nooo shiit" Reply

Skam is one of my all time favorite shows. I love the new season so far and am always struck by how stunning Sana is!!



I also have no idea how she's gonna get that money... how do any of them make that much?!



Reply

this is the first season i've watched as it's aired and it's agony. i don't know how people did it the first 3 seasons.



the bus stuff is kind of depressing and just reminding us of what we'll be missing with this being the last season. 😭



i'm already wondering what miscommunication is gonna happen between sana and yousef to bring on the seasonal angst. Reply

I'm going to laugh if she has the money, and it's because she's been blackmailing people all over the place like she did with Isak. Reply

LOL



maybe her family will pitch in by the end of the season to show how much they accept her or something? Reply

lmao my homegurl sana is not only a balla but a hustla too. Reply

I love seeing your icon whenever I'm reading ONTD comments, it's so funny. Didn't the actor that plays Jonas post it on insta too? Reply

yasss OP i was waiting for this post!



even though we won't get to see the whole russe thing, i'm really excited to see how the bus drama unfolds



when yousef said he wanted 12 kids, i was SHOOK. Reply

yousef's extra ass slinking behind sana!! who knew carrots could fuck me up so much. Reply

it was too much for me. who knew i was a hidden romantic? <3 Reply

Jfc how old that guy is? I find him so attractive D: Reply

It's all good baby baby, the actor is like 19 or 20. Reply

yeah, I'm gonna... go and keep my thoughts inside my head because I'm 15 years older... Reply

i just started watching the show this season and i love it! idk if i'll go back and watch the other seasons tho, i'm really only in it for sana. Reply

at least watch season 1 (when this one is over) Reply

yeah but season 2's got quality Sana material in it too, like the easter episode.



Honestly, I said the same thing after watching s3 that the only way I was gonna bother watching the other two seasons was if Sana was gonna be the main for s4 so I'd have the motivation to sit through seasons about characters I didn't care or knew nothing about so I'd be fully caught up on whatever backstory Sana's few appearances garnered beforehand but I agree with the above user at least watch s1. Reply

Yas at this wonderful taste. I'm realizing another reason I dislike Isak is because his season meant I didn't get another girl season -- season 1 and 2 have really amazing Sana/girl squad overall moments, though I recommend season 1 for Sana's introduction alone. She's kind of the reason there even is a russe bus. Reply

Noo trust me watch the other seasons, you'll love them! Reply

is this one of those shows where i can watch 1 season and not the others? and do i have to read all that sns shit to understand what's going on? Reply

yeah you can watch them out of order or just the one (well I dunno about this season cuz they're already alluding to stuff that happened in the prior seasons) and you don't need to follow the sms stuff (I didn't the first time I watched the 2nd/3rd seasons and I was able to follow along just fine) Reply

I watched season 3 first and then 1 and still haven't seen 2. I didn't read any social media/text message stuff for those and was fine.



It's just fun to follow along now that I'm caught up. Reply

i think it's better to start from the beginning. i started with s3 and got the main plot but i rewatched it after watching 1 and 2 and enjoyed it more. Reply

I think you should start with S1 personally because that way you'll have more of a grasp on what each character is like. Plus they're all super short seasons (s2 is the longest)! Reply

I wasn't sure about Youssef and Sana but the carrot scene made me like them together.



I actually googled how much money the girls are spending on their RussBus and it's...a lot. They're gonna have to sell a lot of toilet paper to get that money.



Also that has to be the most well peeled carrot in history.



Not sure how I feel about the fight brewing between Evak seeing as it's Sana's season and it was kinda sudden that they moved in together already... Reply

Very phallic. Reply

there's a fight brewing between Evak? where did you get that info? (i'm not being fresh haha, i would genuinely like to know)! Reply

i think they mean even/mikael who is sana's brother's friend Reply

On Sunday's text between Isak and Sana (in this post!!), he was asking her about Mikael so I assume people are guessing there's likely going to be a problem brewing between Evak because of Even's history with the Balloon Squad is up in the air/Sana asking if everything is alright between the two of them. Reply

Looks like everyone explained my reasoning haha



Yes because of the texts and Mikael. I like Evak but I feel like they're kinda stuck where they can't just have them be 100% happy in the background but they also can't focus on a break-up/fight as much since it's Sana's season and her POV. Of course she knows Mikael and is frienss with Isak so who knows. Reply

lmao them moving in together is so... is it just me? Cuz I need someone from Norway to explain to me how two full-time hs students, one of them 17 no less, can afford to move into an apt together in one of the most expensive cities in all of Europe with no jobs like... and it's not even like they have parents like Noora who don't give a damn about her and probably just send her a $1000 check every month so CPS don't come knocking at their door, I mean I can't imagine the parents here being like oh you want to move downtown to a flat with your bf who you've only been dating for 5 months sure here's the $1200-a-month cheque to afford all that HAVE FUN!



For real I need Julie to forget about Even and Mikael and break that down for me because those are the real questions that keep a b up at night. Reply

Parent

