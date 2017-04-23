laura harrier

Sunday
[Sana and Isak]



Biology, chlorophyll, organisms, enzymes, photosynthesis, mitochondria, biology, biology, biology
Should we talk about something else for once?
What would you like to talk about Isabell*?
Do you know Mikael well?
Mikael?
Yes he was in a picture you looked at during biology
Now you’re talking about biology again
Lol. But seriously
Distant acquaintance
*I don’t believe you gif*
Who is he?
Why?
Just wondering
I think he’s one of Even’s former friends from Elvebakken
Lovely
How do you know him?
Is everything ok between you and Even or
Livin la vida loca
Hasta manjana. i have to go
IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RUN AWAY FROM THE INTERNET GURL
~~~
* Sana occasionally uses this nickname for Isak since he called her Sana-sun during season 3

Saturday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Vilde: Mari called, we have the bus for 300 000!!!!!!!!
Noora: Call her back and tell her we can’t buy it.
Vilde: Sana said she’ll take care of it, and she will. Do you remember the toilet paper last year? She can do anything! Sana is da boss. Isn’t it true, Sana?
Sana: I’ll manage. This is how we do it in my gangster world.
Chris: FUuuukkk
Chris: We’re traveling to Berlin tonight
Vilde: We?
Eva: What do you think the new name of the Pepsi Max girls is?
Chris: Sana, should we go to the airport together?
Noora: “Norwegian party girls”
Sana: wtf? I’m not going to Berlin
Chris: Aren’t we going to Berlin with the German class?
Eva: “KUWTB - Keeping Up With The Bitches”
Sana: No
Chris: Who the hell am I going to Berlin with then?
Vilde: “Sugar girls”
Eva: Your history class maybe?
Chris: 🤔

Noora: Those girls are toxic

[Instagram post by Noora]
"Spring and Linn"

Friday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
*12.22pm*
Vilde: We need to take the tram at 2.02pm from Solli
Sana: Perf. Let’s meet outside the cafeteria at 1.55pm
Noora: I finish at 1.55pm
Vilde: Same as us
Noora: I’m not going to skip to go look at a russ bus
Vilde: Everybody should be there
Noora: Don’t tell me what to do
Sana: 1.55pm
Noora: 1.55pm
*2pm*
Vilde: EVA AND CHRIS WHERE ARE YOU?
Eva: Fucking long line in bk*
Vilde: The tram is arriving now!!!! Come here!!
Chris: Do you want something? Fries? Milkshake?
Noora: Maybe a cb**?
Vilde: No
Eva: We’ll take the next bus
Vilde: Hurry up!!!!
~~~
* Probably means Burger King

** Probably means a cheeseburger

Thursday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]




Vilde: Your brother sent me a message today Sana
Sana: What did he say
Vilde: He asked for nudes
Sana: I’m gonna punch him
Noora: SERIOUSLY?
Vilde: Yeah but it was just nice and funny 🙂
Noora: Nice and funny?
Vilde: But maybe we’ll hand out with them soon?
Eva: L to the fucking OL
Eva: *link to the Hei Briskeby‘s “SMS roulette” video*
Vilde: Oh my god
Chris: x3
Chris: You were pranked
Sana: *skeptical gif*
Eva: “I think she’s gonna send some”
Vilde: I never did that
Vilde: How about my privacy??

Chris: You lost it a long time ago

Wednesday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Eva: Wierd week on Paradise*
Chris: Agreed. I don’t understand shit
Vilde: Could we have a little sketching session about concepts? We must have the cover name ready before summer at least, so we can make hoodies and such during the fall
Sana: We won’t release any cover name before the beginning of November. Anything else is nerdy
Vilde: Yes, I totally agree. We don’t want to seem nerdy.
Sana: I suggest we make a plan soon to track our progress. We have to find a parking place for the bus once we buy it.
Noora: For the last time: we do not have money. We are 5 people. Good luck, Olafia clinic.
Vilde: Noora, when you think “we don’t have 300 000, we don’t have 300 000″, you’re calling to the universe for it to become true. The law of attraction manifests what you think. And so, you should rather think “I want that bus, I want that bus”
Noora: ok….. First of all, I don’t repeat things like that in my mind
Chris: Does it mean that if I think “I want to party, I want to party” then suddenly I’m at a party?
Chris: That would be awesome
Vilde: Even if you don’t believe in it, it’s around you all the time
Chris: Insha’allah**
Noora: Insha’allah** this arrangement will be forgotten before the fall
~~~
* Paradise Hotel is a Norwegian reality-tv show made by TV3
** “If god is willing” in Arabic, the girls both misspelled it as “inshalla”

[Instagram post by Vilde]
“L O V E & H A P P I N E S S“

Tuesday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Vilde: Oh my god I’m so excited about the bus
Vilde: Can I send a msg to Mari now? Or does it look desperate?
Sana: No. Send a msg. But stay Cool. And don’t say that we want it. Just that we want to look at it.
Noora: Hello, don’t send it. We can’t buy a bus
Eva: What’s happening??
Sana: We’re gonna buy a bus from Mari
Eva: What! Yessss
Eva: That’s pretty cool isn’t it?
Vilde: It’s the coolest Eva!! One oak* had it in 2016
Noora: Help me Eva. They’re asking 300 000** for it. Sana and Vilde have a brain tumor.
Eva: O_O
Chris: I dig it. Just say where and when
Noora: Ugh. Am I the only realistic one here?
~~~
*One oak is probably the name of a previous russbuss
**300 000kr = 32 850€, 27 460£, $35 260

[Instagram post by Sana]
“When your immigrant wife needs to remind you to be patriotic“

Monday
[Sana & Isak]

Can I ask you a favor?
What is it
Could you help us carry a washing machine up to the 4th floor in our new flat?
Sorry. I forgot I had to help my mum with some stuff
I‘m just messing with you
Cool humor
*gif of nerd joke*
Everything going well in the new crib?
Yeah it’s chill
Good that Eskild can’t stalk my life anymore
Haha
You miss him
no way
Yeah. Maybe. Barely
Did you read the chemistry test?
Yes
I haven’t read shit………..
How is that any of my concern?
Now listen up. I thought we could read it together, and then you could give me your notes.
That will cost 60kr
Cool. Let’s do it tomorrow
Chill
~~~
*60kr = 6.50€, 5.50£, $7

[Olafia Clinic is like an HIV/free sex ed. clinic]

*Vilde Lien Hellerud has added Magnus Fossbakken to the chat*
Noora: What the hell?
Sana: This is not gonna work out
Vilde: Yesbut me and Magnus should have no secrets for each other. Isn’t it kinda nice?
Vilde: He’s not gonna chat with us all the time
*You have removed Magnus Fossbakken from the group chat*
Eva: And hes out

