Skam 402
- Where can I watch this? with English subtitles, stream or download. There's also a Dailymotion channel that is updated with both clips and full episodes.
How does this work? SKAM releases clips throughout the week, with the full episode typically being released on Friday. There's also social media posts (texts, instagram, etc) throughout the week, as well.
How can I watch previous seasons? Season 1 (Eva), Season 2 part 1 (Noora) and Season 2 part 2 (Noora), Season 3 (🐍)
How do I fix the Google Drive problem? You don't. J/K.
Sunday
[Sana and Isak]
Biology, chlorophyll, organisms, enzymes, photosynthesis, mitochondria, biology, biology, biology
Should we talk about something else for once?
What would you like to talk about Isabell*?
Do you know Mikael well?
Mikael?
Yes he was in a picture you looked at during biology
Now you’re talking about biology again
Lol. But seriously
Distant acquaintance
*I don’t believe you gif*
Who is he?
Why?
Just wondering
I think he’s one of Even’s former friends from Elvebakken
Lovely
How do you know him?
Is everything ok between you and Even or
Livin la vida loca
Hasta manjana. i have to go
IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RUN AWAY FROM THE INTERNET GURL
~~~
* Sana occasionally uses this nickname for Isak since he called her Sana-sun during season 3
Saturday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Vilde: Mari called, we have the bus for 300 000!!!!!!!!
Noora: Call her back and tell her we can’t buy it.
Vilde: Sana said she’ll take care of it, and she will. Do you remember the toilet paper last year? She can do anything! Sana is da boss. Isn’t it true, Sana?
Sana: I’ll manage. This is how we do it in my gangster world.
Chris: FUuuukkk
Chris: We’re traveling to Berlin tonight
Vilde: We?
Eva: What do you think the new name of the Pepsi Max girls is?
Chris: Sana, should we go to the airport together?
Noora: “Norwegian party girls”
Sana: wtf? I’m not going to Berlin
Chris: Aren’t we going to Berlin with the German class?
Eva: “KUWTB - Keeping Up With The Bitches”
Sana: No
Chris: Who the hell am I going to Berlin with then?
Vilde: “Sugar girls”
Eva: Your history class maybe?
Chris: 🤔
Noora: Those girls are toxic
[Instagram post by Noora]
"Spring and Linn"
Friday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
*12.22pm*
Vilde: We need to take the tram at 2.02pm from Solli
Sana: Perf. Let’s meet outside the cafeteria at 1.55pm
Noora: I finish at 1.55pm
Vilde: Same as us
Noora: I’m not going to skip to go look at a russ bus
Vilde: Everybody should be there
Noora: Don’t tell me what to do
Sana: 1.55pm
Noora: 1.55pm
*2pm*
Vilde: EVA AND CHRIS WHERE ARE YOU?
Eva: Fucking long line in bk*
Vilde: The tram is arriving now!!!! Come here!!
Chris: Do you want something? Fries? Milkshake?
Noora: Maybe a cb**?
Vilde: No
Eva: We’ll take the next bus
Vilde: Hurry up!!!!
~~~
* Probably means Burger King
** Probably means a cheeseburger
Thursday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Vilde: Your brother sent me a message today Sana
Sana: What did he say
Vilde: He asked for nudes
Sana: I’m gonna punch him
Noora: SERIOUSLY?
Vilde: Yeah but it was just nice and funny 🙂
Noora: Nice and funny?
Vilde: But maybe we’ll hand out with them soon?
Eva: L to the fucking OL
Eva: *link to the Hei Briskeby‘s “SMS roulette” video*
Vilde: Oh my god
Chris: x3
Chris: You were pranked
Sana: *skeptical gif*
Eva: “I think she’s gonna send some”
Vilde: I never did that
Vilde: How about my privacy??
Chris: You lost it a long time ago
Wednesday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Eva: Wierd week on Paradise*
Chris: Agreed. I don’t understand shit
Vilde: Could we have a little sketching session about concepts? We must have the cover name ready before summer at least, so we can make hoodies and such during the fall
Sana: We won’t release any cover name before the beginning of November. Anything else is nerdy
Vilde: Yes, I totally agree. We don’t want to seem nerdy.
Sana: I suggest we make a plan soon to track our progress. We have to find a parking place for the bus once we buy it.
Noora: For the last time: we do not have money. We are 5 people. Good luck, Olafia clinic.
Vilde: Noora, when you think “we don’t have 300 000, we don’t have 300 000″, you’re calling to the universe for it to become true. The law of attraction manifests what you think. And so, you should rather think “I want that bus, I want that bus”
Noora: ok….. First of all, I don’t repeat things like that in my mind
Chris: Does it mean that if I think “I want to party, I want to party” then suddenly I’m at a party?
Chris: That would be awesome
Vilde: Even if you don’t believe in it, it’s around you all the time
Chris: Insha’allah**
Noora: Insha’allah** this arrangement will be forgotten before the fall
~~~
* Paradise Hotel is a Norwegian reality-tv show made by TV3
** “If god is willing” in Arabic, the girls both misspelled it as “inshalla”
[Instagram post by Vilde]
“L O V E & H A P P I N E S S“
Tuesday
[“Olafia clinic” (Sana, Chris, Eva, Vilde, Noora)]
Vilde: Oh my god I’m so excited about the bus
Vilde: Can I send a msg to Mari now? Or does it look desperate?
Sana: No. Send a msg. But stay Cool. And don’t say that we want it. Just that we want to look at it.
Noora: Hello, don’t send it. We can’t buy a bus
Eva: What’s happening??
Sana: We’re gonna buy a bus from Mari
Eva: What! Yessss
Eva: That’s pretty cool isn’t it?
Vilde: It’s the coolest Eva!! One oak* had it in 2016
Noora: Help me Eva. They’re asking 300 000** for it. Sana and Vilde have a brain tumor.
Eva: O_O
Chris: I dig it. Just say where and when
Noora: Ugh. Am I the only realistic one here?
~~~
*One oak is probably the name of a previous russbuss
**300 000kr = 32 850€, 27 460£, $35 260
[Instagram post by Sana]
“When your immigrant wife needs to remind you to be patriotic“
Monday
[Sana & Isak]
Can I ask you a favor?
What is it
Could you help us carry a washing machine up to the 4th floor in our new flat?
Sorry. I forgot I had to help my mum with some stuff
I‘m just messing with you
Cool humor
*gif of nerd joke*
Everything going well in the new crib?
Yeah it’s chill
Good that Eskild can’t stalk my life anymore
Haha
You miss him
no way
Yeah. Maybe. Barely
Did you read the chemistry test?
Yes
I haven’t read shit………..
How is that any of my concern?
Now listen up. I thought we could read it together, and then you could give me your notes.
That will cost 60kr
Cool. Let’s do it tomorrow
Chill
~~~
*60kr = 6.50€, 5.50£, $7
[Olafia Clinic is like an HIV/free sex ed. clinic]
*Vilde Lien Hellerud has added Magnus Fossbakken to the chat*
Noora: What the hell?
Sana: This is not gonna work out
Vilde: Yesbut me and Magnus should have no secrets for each other. Isn’t it kinda nice?
Vilde: He’s not gonna chat with us all the time
*You have removed Magnus Fossbakken from the group chat*
Eva: And hes out
Sources: text updates and google translate, sana's instagram, noora's instagram, vilde's instagram, and transcribed episodes
I said I'd post this on Saturday, but... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Anyway, tag yourself I'm the carrot Sana and Yousef were peeling.
re: op's comment about carrots
Re: op's comment about carrots
Re: op's comment about carrots
Re: op's comment about carrots
edit: Also thank you soo much for these posts!
edit 2: Also I loved the awkwardness those senior girls were feeling when the girl squad and (not)Pepsi Max were having their little face off lolol. I'm SO SAD we're not gonna get to see their Russ season.
Edited at 2017-04-24 03:52 am (UTC)
Hmm @julieandem better come through with my long-awaited Sana/Chris scenes. From my memory, we haven't really seen Sana one-on-one with the girls besides her scene with Noora this episode.
I'm Chris when Sana said they'd pay 320.000
I HATE that I have to go on tumblr for translations because this is literally all I see 99% of the time. And then people being like 'GUYS GUYS EVAK INVENTED LOVE. THEY DID THAT.' And yeah I'm really hoping it doesn't and I guess I'll have to trust Julie to do Sana justice, which I'm sure she will.
I NEED Sana + Chris scenes. I need Sana + all of them scenes because I love all of them interacting one on one. Also yess I literally made the same face when Sana said they'd take it for that price and even hiked up the price!
This is a weird complaint. It's like saying that they should have resolved Noora and William during their season -- but her angst over William was in season 3, and that also results in them hanging out with the Balloon gang this season
http://skam-online.tumblr.com/episodes
What have you guys thought of it?
Whatever she's my favorite character, but Skam is showcasing a Muslim and Norwegian girl and it's touching on that, the dichotomy between identity and culture. It's showcasing microaggressions and the subject matter that this season is tackling is interesting. It also humanizes a character that could be written off as just ""tough"" so I'm already in love with this season. BUT I'd reason that knowing this is the last season would be motivation enough for you to see how Julie Andem ends such an important series.
i'm also loving sana and yousef's interaction. him being caught dancing and that adorable little "faaaaen" he let out. kill me.
REALLY looking forward to seeing what Sana's gonna do about the 310,000K.
Also the sana and yousef scene took me to a higher plane of existence, im praying this season's twist is not that he's not genuinely interested. And also that it's not anything that'll break up the girl squad because I prefer not to be destroyed
And I'm gonna need some one on one scenes with sana & Chris and Eva. I'm really intrigued about those friendships. And I miss Eva
And totally agree about that feeling. Skam captures it so well
im praying this season's twist is not that he's not genuinely interested.
Also, random. I was watching s1 yesterday and realized Magnus is an extra in a couple of scenes/episodes lol
I also have no idea how she's gonna get that money... how do any of them make that much?!
Edited at 2017-04-24 04:32 am (UTC)
the bus stuff is kind of depressing and just reminding us of what we'll be missing with this being the last season. 😭
i'm already wondering what miscommunication is gonna happen between sana and yousef to bring on the seasonal angst.
maybe her family will pitch in by the end of the season to show how much they accept her or something?
even though we won't get to see the whole russe thing, i'm really excited to see how the bus drama unfolds
when yousef said he wanted 12 kids, i was SHOOK.
It's just fun to follow along now that I'm caught up.
I actually googled how much money the girls are spending on their RussBus and it's...a lot. They're gonna have to sell a lot of toilet paper to get that money.
Also that has to be the most well peeled carrot in history.
Not sure how I feel about the fight brewing between Evak seeing as it's Sana's season and it was kinda sudden that they moved in together already...
Yes because of the texts and Mikael. I like Evak but I feel like they're kinda stuck where they can't just have them be 100% happy in the background but they also can't focus on a break-up/fight as much since it's Sana's season and her POV. Of course she knows Mikael and is frienss with Isak so who knows.
For real I need Julie to forget about Even and Mikael and break that down for me because those are the real questions that keep a b up at night.