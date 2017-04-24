Veep 6x03 "Georgia" Promo

Ahhh Gary, I liked seeing him trying to choke a dick (Mr. Meyer). Reply

Is this episode better than the last? I feel like the season premier was darker than other seasons, it's still funny, but more mean-spirited than before. It's hard to explain, I feel like the show has a different atmosphere.



However, my prince remains flaw-free.



I liked it a lot better, it was hilarious Reply

I loved this one. Between Jonah dating, Amy's awful fiancé and Gary losing it on Andrew I was laughing a lot. I know we're only two episodes in, but Tony Hale has been killing it this season. Reply

I liked tonight's episode quite a bit more than the premiere! The premiere felt weirdly off somehow, though it did still have its funny moments. This episode felt better, though I do wish that all of the characters were still together (well, mostly I just feel like Amy is so totally detached from everyone else). Oh and Richard had some absolutely hilarious lines tonight! I love him so much! Reply

i feel the same. i think it's the new showrunner, that's why the quality has suffered Reply

This episode was a LOT better than the season premiere. And your prince is still flaw-free in this episode :) Reply

I loved this episode, but I'm not looking forward to the next one. I find the Finnish lady super insufferable Reply

I agree I did like this episode better and I find here insufferable too considering the Finnish lady is being played by and English lady lol. Her accent is not convincing. Reply

Her accent is totally off!



She's the kind of character that makes things inconvenient for Selina in the plot of the episode but she doesn't do it in a funny way, it's more annoying really, so that's why I can't stand her lol Reply

I am so happy! I thought I was the only one who didn't like her character but they have promised me Dan and Amy in the next episode so I will be tuning in. Reply

Speaking of a major mishap...



Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 April 2017



Yikes international relations has never been Selina's strong suit. What was she thinking?Speaking of a major mishap... Reply

That tweet literally reads like it's written by a Veep writer. Reply

HDU insult the Veep writers; the current ones might not be as good as the previous batch, but they're trying! Reply

Well then that very bad and FAKE writer should be fired, in some form, eventually! Reply

I still can't believe this shit.



This is your president America. This is the captain, the control, of the airplane you are on America. This man is your fucking leader. Your voice. Your representation to the fucking world. This...this...THIS!!!



Oh laws it's only been 3 months. There are still years to go... Reply

It feels a little aimless so far, but I'm still liking the season. I used to find Dan pretty hot, but I'm not feeling him now. Reply

https://www.jonahryancongressman.co m

https://www.jonahryancongressman.com/jo nahs-team/



Also <3





Edited at 2017-04-24 04:34 am (UTC) Did you guys noticed that they updated Jonah's website? lol, I love how far they go with stuff like this on the showAlso <3 Reply

https://www.meyerfundforadultliteracy.c om/ There's also one for Selina's........I don't even know what to call it (scheme?): Reply

Love Richard he is so underrated. Also glad to see he learned how to hold a camera up. Reply

Richard consistently fucking up the camera during Jonah's campaign last season KILLED ME Reply

"Well, checked that off the list" is KILLING ME!!



Splett 4 Prez Reply

hahahhahaah " I have literally looked cancer in the eye and I know what a harsh mistress she is" and the copy/paste on Olga Stepanovich profile... lmao! Reply

I am so happy Dan and Amy will have scenes in the next episode because I am trash for them. Also, please let this be the last of Andrew. Reply

i hate how spread out everyone is but i enjoyed this episode more than the last



it's so unbelievable that amy would marry someone like buddy. end it already!

