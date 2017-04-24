Veep 6x03 "Georgia" Promo
[Selina Meyer travels the globe, spreading democracy like Patient Zero.]Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) helps monitor the first free and democratic election in Georgia - the country, not the state - and is reunited with an old "friend." Meanwhile, Mike (Matt Walsh) and Gary (Tony Hale) hide evidence of a major mishap, and Jonah (Timothy Simons) and Richard (Sam Richardson) have an eventful night out. Back in the U.S., Dan (Reid Scott) tries to help Amy (Anna Chlumsky).
However, my prince remains flaw-free.
She's the kind of character that makes things inconvenient for Selina in the plot of the episode but she doesn't do it in a funny way, it's more annoying really, so that's why I can't stand her lol
Speaking of a major mishap...
HDU insult the Veep writers; the current ones might not be as good as the previous batch, but they're trying!
This is your president America. This is the captain, the control, of the airplane you are on America. This man is your fucking leader. Your voice. Your representation to the fucking world. This...this...THIS!!!
Oh laws it's only been 3 months. There are still years to go...
Splett 4 Prez
it's so unbelievable that amy would marry someone like buddy. end it already!