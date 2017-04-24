veep

Veep 6x03 "Georgia" Promo



[Selina Meyer travels the globe, spreading democracy like Patient Zero.]Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) helps monitor the first free and democratic election in Georgia - the country, not the state - and is reunited with an old "friend." Meanwhile, Mike (Matt Walsh) and Gary (Tony Hale) hide evidence of a major mishap, and Jonah (Timothy Simons) and Richard (Sam Richardson) have an eventful night out. Back in the U.S., Dan (Reid Scott) tries to help Amy (Anna Chlumsky).

Source
Tagged: , ,