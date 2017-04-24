Rita Ora ‘turned down offer of threesome’ with Mel B and husband Stephen Belafonte

so mfing extra! Reply

can she not for like 5 minutes Reply

Also, would you record it and sell it later to fill the empty gap where your soul should be with money and purchased goods? Reply

Alexander Skarsgard and Gina Torres



No, but I would be unable to resist telling everyone I know Reply

taylor swift and tom hiddleston Reply

gugu mbatha raw and diane guerrero



and nope because the world doesn't deserve to witness such greatness Reply

Amber Heard and Emily DiDonato❤ but I dunno, I think Emily's straight booo



Oh. And I'd never film it. Next to those two I'd be pretty homely.



Edited at 2017-04-24 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

ed sheeran and ellie goulding Reply

Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson Reply

Some of these responses have me lmao Reply

Aaron Rodgers and Tim Tebow. Reply

jason momoa and lisa bonet

No I wouldn't record and sell...I keep secrets >:) Reply

Luke Evans and Jason Statham. But they have to stay in their F&F characters the whole time.



And hell yes I'd record it and sell it to a gay sex site for millions. I'm no fool. Reply

ZAYN & MALUMA



Edited at 2017-04-24 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

oscar isaac and rihanna but nope, i ain't recording that Reply

rihanna and matthias schoenaerts pls and ty Reply

This pic made me picture myself in Annaleigh Ashford's place, with my hands on their ass or crotch.







I wouldn't sell the video, I'd just threaten to and make sure it happened again. (joking, that video would be on a never-connected computer and be my own private spank bank forever).



edit: pic was huge.



Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.This pic made me picture myself in Annaleigh Ashford's place, with my hands on their ass or crotch.I wouldn't sell the video, I'd just threaten to and make sure it happened again. (joking, that video would be on a never-connected computer and be my own private spank bank forever).edit: pic was huge. Reply

Justin Theroux cuz I just feel like he may be kinda nasty and then...I guess Rihanna??



Actually can I just have a threesome with Justin and my bf Reply

lol jfc @ everyone in this thread naming super-hot people. I don't wanna be the least attractive one there, for fuck's sake! Reply

less 3some and more "I would love to see them fuck"



Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba (Marvel isn't going to give it to us but I still can dream)



Danai Gurira and Gugu Mbatha Raw



Gugu Mbatha Raw and Cush Jumbo



Gugu Mbatha Raw and Chiwetel Ejiofor



And Zayn with any man who is hot (and age apropriate) tbh Reply

Rihanna and Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders dude not the sports dude).



Rihanna would dom us both. Reply

Ryan Gosling and Zayn Reply

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Reply

sheamus and wade barrett. in fact, add in dolph ziggler while we're at it.





and yes, i would sell it. those student loans aren't gonna pay themselves.



Edited at 2017-04-24 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Diego Luna and Riz Ahmed Reply

Zayn and Rihanna tbh My two faves Reply

Godfrey Gao and Adam Driver.

Because I both love myself and hate myself obv. Reply

Armie Hammer and Jason Momoa



and yes, pay me up Reply

rihanna and zayn or rihanna and obj Reply

Me + Matt McGorry + Josh Dallas



I'd record it but keep it to myself. Insurance if things go south for me. Reply

zayn and margot robbie



or



zayn and rihanna like everyone else Reply

Colin Farrell and a clone of Colin Farrell. Reply

Joel Kinnaman and Tom Hardy Reply

Her management knows how to make everything about her Reply

I wonder if OP works for her... Reply

i am her Reply

Freaky Spice Reply

Allspice Reply

Mustard spice Reply

How nice of Rita to include herself in this narrative Reply

Didn't she also claim she was Becky with the good hair? Lol Rita is the opposite of Taylor. She wants to be apart of all the narratives. Reply

idk why i know this but she was in a photo wearing a lemon bra/bikini and had a necklace with a j on it which is wear the speculation came from. Reply

lmao she really is the shameless chanteuse! Reply

rita would not like to be excluded from this narrative Reply

she's too smart to have sex with someone unless it furthered her career. Those two have little to offer tbh. Reply

taylor swift ha impact Reply

Go back to sleep, Rita. Reply

this is sad Reply

I love her team:

“She was there purely for work reasons, anything else was out of the question. So she made her excuses politely and went home."





Edited at 2017-04-24 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

Now I know she's lying what work



Edited at 2017-04-24 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

