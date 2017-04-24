dog

Rita Ora ‘turned down offer of threesome’ with Mel B and husband Stephen Belafonte

pri_37340493


- the most popular and influential international artist in china, rita ora reportedly refused to engage in a threesome with mel b and her now-estranged husband stephen belafonte
- the pop icon had been a target’ of the pair, and was presented with the offer after a dinner in hollywood three years ago
- the claims come after it emerged last month that fellow british celebrity lady victoria hervey had embarked on a group sex act with the couple

source / source2
Tagged: , , ,