Lea Michele Talks Food
Lea Michele is in London performing and promoting, and she visited Sunday Brunch, where they made Dulce de Leche pudding! The hosts say she's weird, and asks her random questions about her based on their research;
"Apparently you've always had cheese as a pre-show snack when you were on Broadway, is that true?" Lea corrects him, "that was post-show! Because when you're a singer, you can't have it before the show, and cheese is my favourite food."
- Her snack is frozen gummy bears, her favourite flavour is the pineapple / clear bear, but will eat the entire bowl
- She loves to cook healthy, but "today's a cheat day"
- Jonathan Groff once made her laugh so hard, she peed herself before singing in front of Obama
- They talk about toilet paper for... too long
- All of the songs are original / no covers
- The album focuses more on being timeless and she hopes it's still listenable for years to come
- Says she's grateful for her 'patient and amazing' fans and is glad they let her do what she does, "when I walked onto the stage, I started to cry just because I've been waiting so long to get here, and I finally am. And I was so happy."
- Is asked about her early life and timeline: "I've been working, basically consistently, ever since I did four Broadway shows from 8 [years old] until 23, and then Glee from 23 until... twenty--*clears throat, laughs*"
- They show her a clip from Glee (Walking on Sunshine/Halo mashup) and she "remembers it like it was yesterday", says her friends from Glee are like family
Lea Michele also mentioned in an Access Hollywood interview [this post] that she was hoping to see her friend Amber Riley in Dream Girls in London, which she managed to do.
Got to see my girl @msamberpriley kill it tonight in Dreamgirls in London and she was so absolutely amazing! Love you Amber and so beyond proud of you! ❤️🙌🏻
Sources: 1, 2, 3
which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
"Apparently you've always had cheese as a pre-show snack when you were on Broadway, is that true?" Lea corrects him, "that was post-show! Because when you're a singer, you can't have it before the show, and cheese is my favourite food."
- Her snack is frozen gummy bears, her favourite flavour is the pineapple / clear bear, but will eat the entire bowl
- She loves to cook healthy, but "today's a cheat day"
- Jonathan Groff once made her laugh so hard, she peed herself before singing in front of Obama
- They talk about toilet paper for... too long
- All of the songs are original / no covers
- The album focuses more on being timeless and she hopes it's still listenable for years to come
- Says she's grateful for her 'patient and amazing' fans and is glad they let her do what she does, "when I walked onto the stage, I started to cry just because I've been waiting so long to get here, and I finally am. And I was so happy."
- Is asked about her early life and timeline: "I've been working, basically consistently, ever since I did four Broadway shows from 8 [years old] until 23, and then Glee from 23 until... twenty--*clears throat, laughs*"
- They show her a clip from Glee (Walking on Sunshine/Halo mashup) and she "remembers it like it was yesterday", says her friends from Glee are like family
.@LeaMichele at the Sunday Brunch studios pic.twitter.com/8ZuZcb0oTy— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) April 23, 2017
Lea Michele also mentioned in an Access Hollywood interview [this post] that she was hoping to see her friend Amber Riley in Dream Girls in London, which she managed to do.
Got to see my girl @msamberpriley kill it tonight in Dreamgirls in London and she was so absolutely amazing! Love you Amber and so beyond proud of you! ❤️🙌🏻
.@LeaMichele's Instagram Stories https://t.co/fm2XLTrwwt pic.twitter.com/Hmbw2IyFoT— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) April 22, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3
which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
Re: which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
Re: which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
Re: which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
Re: which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
A celebrity I would NOT have dinner with: Kim Kardashian. I'm black, she would probably try to feed me her nasty ass soul food.
Edit: I didn't even notice your comment. LMAO.
Edited at 2017-04-24 02:47 am (UTC)
Re: which celeb would you wanna dine with ontd?
she bit her lip, prob felt sexy after saying food
Oops, nvm. Just seen the cheeseburger gif. I wonder why she's listed then. She probably went vegan for a month one time.
Edited at 2017-04-24 02:17 am (UTC)
Judging from Insta, I'd def. also eat Aziz Ansari's food but I'd have to hope that he's more toned down irl than most of the characters he plays lmao
Although I guess I do have some level of morbid curiosity after that #iconic NYT review of Guy's restaurant ngl
It was like $300 but it would have been worth it tbh.
Edited at 2017-04-24 02:35 am (UTC)
pineapple is indeed the best flavor.
tbh!!!!
he's a douche and a half, but there seems to be some stuff she might need to work on for herself too idk