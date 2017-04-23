ONTD Original: Famous Love Interests in R&B/Rap Music Videos
Remember when we discovered Djimon Hounsou was in En Vogue's Hold On and in Janet Jackson's Love Never Will Do Without You videos or before he was known just as Drake, Aubrey Graham/Jimmy Brooks appeared in Chrisette Michele's Epiphany video as a cheating boyfriend.
So the following list consist of celebrities (either before or after they were famous) who are love interests in some well-known R&B/Rap music videos.
Known best for: Mo'Money (1992) , Renaissance Man (1994), Clueless (1995), Clueless (1996-1999), Single Ladies (2011) & Contributor to Fox News (2014-2017)
Love Interest in these video: Talk to Myself – Christopher Williams, Emotional – Carl Thomas, All Falls Down, Favorite Girl – Marques Houston, Super High – Rick Ross & That Girl - MJG
Known best for: Clockers (1995), Soul Food (1997), I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998), O (2001), Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001), 8 Mile (2002) Paid in Full (2002), Honey (2003), ER (2002-2008) and The Divergent Series (2014-2016)
Love Interest in these videos: The Boy is Mine – Brandy & Monica, Don't Let Go – En Vogue and Nobody – Keith Sweat featuring Athena Cage
Known best for: Models Inc (1994 -1995), The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001), NYPD Blue (2001-2004), Franklin & Bash (2011-2012), Flight (2012), Grimm (2015), The Magicians (2016-2017)
Love interest in these videos: Down Low – R. Kelly, Take You Out – Luther Vandross, and Come With Me – Sean Combs
Known best for: Antwone Fisher (2002), Friday Night Lights (2004), Glory Road (2006),Miracle at St. Anna (2008), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Sparkle (2012), Hawthorne (2011), The Americans (2013), and Empire (2015)
Love interest in these videos: Teenage Love Affair – Alicia Keys, So Gone & Knock Knock – Monica and Take Care of U – Shanice
Known best for: Save the Last Dance (2001), Ray (2004), She Hate Me (2004), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Miracle at St. Anna (2008), Lakeview Terrace (2008), For Colored Girls (2010), Django Unchained (2012), Scandal (2012-Present) and Confirmation (2016)
Love interest in these video: I Want You – Common and Bad Habit – Maxwell
Honorable Mentions
Taral Hicks: Think of You – Usher & Put That Woman First – Jaheim; Omar Epps: Before I Let You Go – Blackstreet & Sentimental – Deborah Cox; Nia Long: Iggin' Me – Chico DeBarge & Baby – Ashanti and Terrance Howard: Be Without You – Mary J. Blige & Foolish – Ashanti
