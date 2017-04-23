ONTD Original: Famous Love Interests in R&B/Rap Music Videos

The formatting is so beautiful I could shed a tear. Reply

awww, thank you so much bb

I've been told I look like Stacey Dash.

I was going to pity you but she's really pretty, she just doesn't know how to dress and do her makeup besides being an awful person.

lolllll

lol

The combination of your icon and comment is making me lol.

This ontd throwback !

LMAO, come THRU classic references

Take You Out by Luther Vandross is iconic.

idk if the song is really rap/R&B, but any excuse to talk about Prince Jesse's fine self:





This is still my all time fav Rihanna jam and music video. If anything, I actually enjoy it MORE when I'm watching the video as opposed to just listening to it



Edited at 2017-04-24 06:04 am (UTC)

love will never do (without you) is still one of my favorite songs/videos ever. janet looked sf hot!! 😩



lol back on point.... jlo playing puffy's love interest in this iconic song







Edited at 2017-04-24 02:18 am (UTC)

10 year old me was so attracted to stacey dash in the AFD video but it took me like another 10 years to recognize my feelings as attraction lmao



and now she and kanye are both trash smh. maybe there was some kind of radioactive shit on set.



Edited at 2017-04-24 02:19 am (UTC)

also how am i literally now just getting the part with the metal detector/the metal plate in his jaw... (haven't watched the vid since i was a kid tbf)

nnn was that the reason? when i was younger i just thought they were racially profiling him, lmao.

Janet Jackson - That's the Way Love Goes





Beastie Boys - Make Some Noise





P. Diddy Feat. Black Rob & Mark Curry - Bad Boy For Life

I love that BB video.

The gif reminded me how disappointed I am in netflix getting rid of A Different World

THEY ARE?!

Oh hell no !

Shaking and crying NOOOOO

I had a really big crush on Method Man when I was younger. That's also him in the first "guess who" of Alicia videos.

Wait, Alicia had 5 videos during The Diary era... TIL

the challenge question is pretty easy...meth, common, mos def, chad m. murray and antoine fisher (idr his real name, lol)

lmao derek luke is his name and i'm cracking up because he's listed in the post and it's like known for: antwone fisher

lmao, oops...shows you how much i read.

Lmao poor Derek. Yeah, this was waaay too easy for me.

chad michael murray????

Tyson Beckford.



I get so disappointed that Tyson Beckford is such a weirdo-asshole because he is my idea of a perfect-looking man (minus the tats; I'm just not into it). Oh well! I can still enjoy looking.

weirdo-asshole? Receipts? I know he's fine ass and probably a freek in bed but is an general asshole? Breaks me icy cold heart

what about kleptonce in that case video?

YESSSSS! Can't stand Kanye but yes!

this iconic cameo

Lmao dis was iconic negl. Rooting for Queen Nia fuckin Long!!!

