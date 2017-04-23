Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o the Scammers coming to a screen near you?

*heavy breathing* I need this. Reply

i feel like this meme has been going around for a couple of years now. i'm so here for it tho. Reply

Yeah I'm pretty sure I saw that exact caption on Tumblr a while ago. Reply

you did, because I did Reply

Yeah it was an old meme but I guess that person kind of stole it (insofar as a person can steal a meme I guess) and lupita saw that one lol.



Edited at 2017-04-24 02:10 am (UTC) Reply

lol same, it's so weird to see a Tumblr inside joke suddenly going into the real world. It's like if Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett started talking about "Harold, they're lesbians." But I'm hft!! (Both, actually.) Reply

yeah, i remember one for the full picture with margot robbie on the other side of lupita but i couldn't remember if it was the same kinda plot or not Reply

I would be first in line tbh. Reply

I'd watch that tbh Reply

the op of the tumblr post she stole that from should sue tbh Reply

I want a fucking trilogy of this Reply

trilogy, prequel, the next generation, scammers in space, etc. Reply

FUCK YES Reply

I rarely go to see movies but i'd pay money to see this. Reply

we could only hope Reply

no Reply

GO TO SLEEP! Reply

lol I love you. Reply

not like you're checking for poc regardless Reply

omg Reply

Oo damn Reply

she'll blame them whenever her white fave does something stupid though Reply

lmao, expose ha! Reply

would definitely be too black for you Reply

no @ u Reply

rme Reply

Did you just.... Reply

no Reply

Not enough white people for you? Reply

Black ONTD coming for you is better than this surprise hit film that will garner 2 straight to Redbox sequels starring Tinashe and keruchi Tran! Reply

complain about zac efron having a black gf some more Reply

oblig "no, pls log off" comment. Reply

I'd be there opening fucking day. This is seriously a box office hit waiting to happen!!!!! Reply

i'm feeling every last bit of this. oscars all around 🙏🏽 Reply

Did they photoshop the money into his hands? Reply

I don't think so. Reply

Who's dat Reply

This is such a cute tweet Reply

I love everything about this Tweet. Reply

I want this to happen so bad. Reply

