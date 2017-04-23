Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o the Scammers coming to a screen near you?
- A Rihanna fan tweeted this idea for a movie based on a picture and it's taken on a life of its own...
Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj— k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017
I'm down if you are @rihanna https://t.co/vwHBWeCbFZ— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 21, 2017
With Issa Rae as the writer...
I'm in Pit'z https://t.co/Kz0o3lBEmL— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
...and Ava Duvernay out there liking tweets about directing.
Issa possibility 😳 https://t.co/QrqjSFJ73f— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
OKAY! SO AN ACTION-COMEDY STARING @RIHANNA AND @Lupita_Nyongo DIRECTED BY @AVA AND WRITTEN BY @IssaRae! pic.twitter.com/k54DAXpiAR— Anti Kiing (@ZaynDiamonds) April 21, 2017
