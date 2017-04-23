Erika Jayne sideeye

Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o the Scammers coming to a screen near you?

- A Rihanna fan tweeted this idea for a movie based on a picture and it's taken on a life of its own...


With Issa Rae as the writer...
...and Ava Duvernay out there liking tweets about directing.



Source 1 2 3 4

Would you see this movie, ONTD?
