Meh, not looking forward to the wedding nor do I like Emma's dress (pretty sure it's because of the veil).



As per usual, the only part of the show I continue to love are the Snow/David scenes. Reply

i tried watching this on netflix from the beginning. failed miserably. should i try again and try to catch up? Reply

God no. Spare yourself. Reply

no Reply

Season 1 was cute. After that no. Reply

Fuck no. Reply

Watch season 1, then stop. Reply

For the love of God spare yourself Reply

Save yourself! Reply

Don't do it bb Reply

just kill this show already please. it run its course, please let it die! Reply

I haven't bothered to watch last week's or this week's eps and from what I've read, I'm not missing anything. As much as I love Lana, I don't think I can handle this shit anymore.



Emma is a shell of herself, David instantly forgiving Hook makes zero sense considering how he reacted to King George, it's the same tired story between Rumbelle, and Hook continues to be propped up as a reformed hero while doing absolutely nothing to show that he's actually changed.



And I'm sorry but LOL a thousand times for the ugly ass dress that is Emma's wedding dress. Jen helped design it and says it was inspired by Grace Kelly and omg at the parallels. Grace Kelly married an emotionally abusive asshole and was absolutely miserable. Reply

I'm no fan of Hook but forgiving someone who is genuinely sorry is different than forgiving someone who gloats and shows no remorse.





I don't see him as being remorseful when he purposely lied to David and Emma about it and tried to run away because he didn't want to face it. Reply

I just looked it up and 'inspired'? thats what they said? its a BLATANT COPY CAT RIP OFF. it's like a halloween parody lol I cant believe they did something so dumb. Reply

Agree with all of the above! The entire Hook killing David's father storyline was incredibly stupid and poorly written. Reply

Ugh, no. Kill this show with fire. Reply

I remember season 1 being really good but then I went back and rewatched it and it really wasn't good at all Reply

I'm really ready for this show to end. I hope this is the final season. Reply

Oh God let it die Reply

This should end like Grimm already. Reply

I didn't know Jaime Murray was on this show. Reply

