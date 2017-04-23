April 23rd, 2017, 09:09 pm klutzy_girl Once Upon A Time - 6.19 - The Black Fairy - Promo Source Tagged: once upon a time (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
As per usual, the only part of the show I continue to love are the Snow/David scenes.
Emma is a shell of herself, David instantly forgiving Hook makes zero sense considering how he reacted to King George, it's the same tired story between Rumbelle, and Hook continues to be propped up as a reformed hero while doing absolutely nothing to show that he's actually changed.
And I'm sorry but LOL a thousand times for the ugly ass dress that is Emma's wedding dress. Jen helped design it and says it was inspired by Grace Kelly and omg at the parallels. Grace Kelly married an emotionally abusive asshole and was absolutely miserable.
Ugh, no. Kill this show with fire.
Did anyone see the video of Lana getting annoyed at the Swan Queen fans at the con over the weekend?