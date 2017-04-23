Amber Heard and Elon Musk are official
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk and Amber Heard were photographed holding hands in Australia https://t.co/AVfJq2hdkQ pic.twitter.com/6yX7FuDh3k— Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2017
- She's in Australia filming, he is visiting her with his kids or whatever (he has 6 kids?).
- There's been rumors for a while.
- Amber Heard's dad recently said "One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family"
According to his exwife he's not great.
Bad day for the Cara/Amber shippers.
