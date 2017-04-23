Amber Heard and Elon Musk are official

Talk about leveling up. Reply

it's a lateral move.



But he's got so much money Reply

Has he been accused of physical abuse?



If not, can it really be lateral? Reply

he's a marginal upgrade Reply

Like, barely, lol Reply

Not really, Musk is a psychopath with hair plugs. Reply

Even though I don't agree with the way Amber carries herself, as a woman, she does look better than his ex wife, I will say that. Musk is a really interesting, intelligent man. I've been reading a lot of interesting things about his plans for the future! Reply

I love this Reply

In a purely monetary way sure. Both are assholes tho. Reply

well hes richer Reply

In money and (current) looks, sure... in personality, yeah, it's pretty much lateral. His first ex-wife made him sound like a pretty horrific person to be in a relationship with. Reply

Lol of course.. Reply

he aged so quickly so badly Reply

Agreed. He's got one of those lumpy oatmeal faces. Reply

lmao Reply

goals tbh Reply

the second picture is so cute! yey to Amber, she seems happy (and safe) :) Reply

Is she safe tho?

According to his exwife he's not great. Reply

Good luck with that, sis. Reply

He's ugly and seems like a mess but he's also rich as fuck, so...



more receipts (except for the yuge amount of children)? Reply

People on here said he was controlling/cold? But I don't know if it's true Reply

I said seems cause I honestly don't know anything about him besides him being rich. There's just something about his face though, lol. Reply

his ex wife wrote an article about him a while ago. the guy has issues Reply

oop @ me...I read this comment initially as you asking for receipts on him being rich, lmao Reply

Huh, well, get it, I guess. I can't imagine what they have to talk about, but she deserves to be happy. Reply

George Orwell and Ayn Rand. Reply

lol, I was thinking that. I was like 'isn't he known for giving a lot to charity and she's an Objectivist...? uh k' Reply

George Orwell was a socialist, they won't talk about him lol Reply

For the longest time I thought his name was a fragrance. Like a really embarrassing amount of time. Reply

lmao, that sounds like an SNL sketch waiting to happen. Like Jon Hamm's John Ham. Reply

and now I have to watch that again Reply

like..."what are you wearing? it smells musky" "yeah it's elon musk"?? Reply

lol, same here, but for like a week. Reply

Lol, I'm just imagining someone going to the mall like "um, do you have that new fragrance everyone is talking about, Elon Musk?" Reply

yeah i thought he was made up/fictional for awhile Reply

lmao i thought he was a sci-fi film or something Reply

LMAO Reply

lol me too Reply

Me too lol! Reply

Like one you get a sample of from Avon and everyone says its 'interesting'. Reply

He looks like he's been embalmed. Like he just woke up outta the casket or some shit.



Bad day for the Cara/Amber shippers.



Lol @ the last part, not even gonna go near lchat, know full well they're being OTT. Reply

lmao @ that last bit Reply

screaming Reply

people ship her and amber? why is this so funny to me Reply

Loll Reply

lol my first thought was for the shippers. poor things Reply

i just heard that cara is at the leafs game with justin bieber lol. Reply

Let me blame Bieber if the Leafs get eliminated tonight. Reply

lol, don't they have the same haircut now? Reply

their conversations must be insufferable Reply

Don't they jack off to Ayn Rand?? If they do, then yes, they must be so annoying. Reply

yep Reply

ew Reply

