SNL's Vanessa Bayer makes awkward Chelsea Clinton joke, Clinton responds
- At Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York City on Friday, Vanessa Bayer introduced the speakers (including Chelsea Clinton), saying, “And they all have one thing in common. None of their moms are president.”
- Clinton later responded, “Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today that no one’s mother is currently president, but someday, someone’s will be.”
- Clinton's tweets have also been receiving a lot of attention.
My grandma saved it. Happy to send you a copy! Hope every child today who wants to share their concerns & hopes with the President does so. https://t.co/IzcXzcfktb— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 22, 2017
I have a doctorate in international relations so, yes. Grateful to the #marchforscience today &to all who support science (&facts) every day https://t.co/zxtUx5fX3t— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 22, 2017
source + source + source + source
are u enjoying chelsea's new outspoken era, ontd?
Nhf the haters
It's definitely true that Agent Orange tried to leverage contact with bill back in the day and it's true there was at least one golf foursome with Samuel L Jackson, bill, Agent Orange, and one other guy I forget his name. And there are photos of the clintons and Agent Orange with melania that are posed so I think they were at mutual events or whatever. Seems I recall Agent Orange trying to get an invite to chelseas wedding but I don't know if that was verified (he didn't go either way).
Seemingly unrelated but with all that said I think Chelsea and ivanka may have run in similar circles so plausibly friendly although not necessarily bff. And lbr ivanka and jared and most all the family were registered democrats.
As for now, shrugs. I'd like to think they cut ties but politics are so strange. I hate it that ivanka and Jared are so front n center THEY WERENT ON THE BALLOT and this is not an oligarchy. But outside of politics, I dunno.
It's a totally different situation because aside from party affiliation bill and bush 41 are both, you know, sane people, smart people, in general, but I really like the father son relationships they've established post office. It reminds he what bill says all the time. We should focus on what we have in common.
I can't fathom a similar scenario with Agent Orange and any former potus or potus family,
/too many words but there's that.
But 👏🏻 to Chelsea on her clever reply. She's destined for politics and I wish her the best.
you pick the clintons
pick on osp's ugly as fuck inbred children (bar baron)
seriously
And also does he tell that to the kennedys, where many have done good things for this country and their constituents
What's the difference in the kennedys or possibly clintons versus other family's where everyone becomes a doctor or lawyer or plumber or police or welder or whatever.
Another misogynist pretending not to be.
lol reminds me of this tweet
Go Chelsea. Say what you wanna say.
Hillary *technically* won her election
What are all these "failures" they're talking about? Lmao
That said, Chelsea has always seemed so blah to me. No ty to her ever running lol.
They get better every year.
The joke was awkward. Liked her response though.
All these journalist writing "shut up Chelsea" pieces yet they're silent on fucking Ivanka Trump being given a chief of staff, which is not normal or okay, is beyond fucking annoying.