SNL's Vanessa Bayer makes awkward Chelsea Clinton joke, Clinton responds

If I say I like Chelsea, is ONTD going to give me five and a half million reasons to hate her?

yup get ready Reply

there's not really reasons that aren't completely nebulous or arbitrary Reply

why, do we hate her around here? i cant keep up with the list of people ONTD hates.. Reply

The email leak about the audit made me like her. She seemed to actually have integrity. Reply

Girl, you know where you are... Reply

She's incredibly unattractive. Theres one. Reply

ontd can make everyone problematic if you let them. Reply

people act like hating the clintons is revolutionary when its second verse same as the first. like, take a second to look at what tabloids said about chelsea back in the 90s. people were so cruel to her. Reply

I like Dr Chelsea Clinton too

Nhf the haters Reply

shitty joke, but please, ONTD... let's not drag her over the coals over something lame like this... Reply

and Chelsea's response was so good that it made the shitty joke worth it Reply

Yeah, she couldn't have said anything better in response. Reply

They set it up. Reply

(Still a good response) Reply

I remember that there was someone here that was literally joyous when Hillary lost so I doubt ONTD will be that harsh. Reply

Animated Kirk is so sassy! Reply

brows on fleeky deek Reply

I liked Chelsea's reply. Reply

i hope she's cut ivanka dump out of her life Reply

I'm sure she has. Were they even really that good friends? Reply

idk the media definitely hyped it up tho Reply

Ikr I've wondered that too

It's definitely true that Agent Orange tried to leverage contact with bill back in the day and it's true there was at least one golf foursome with Samuel L Jackson, bill, Agent Orange, and one other guy I forget his name. And there are photos of the clintons and Agent Orange with melania that are posed so I think they were at mutual events or whatever. Seems I recall Agent Orange trying to get an invite to chelseas wedding but I don't know if that was verified (he didn't go either way).



Seemingly unrelated but with all that said I think Chelsea and ivanka may have run in similar circles so plausibly friendly although not necessarily bff. And lbr ivanka and jared and most all the family were registered democrats.



As for now, shrugs. I'd like to think they cut ties but politics are so strange. I hate it that ivanka and Jared are so front n center THEY WERENT ON THE BALLOT and this is not an oligarchy. But outside of politics, I dunno.



It's a totally different situation because aside from party affiliation bill and bush 41 are both, you know, sane people, smart people, in general, but I really like the father son relationships they've established post office. It reminds he what bill says all the time. We should focus on what we have in common.



I can't fathom a similar scenario with Agent Orange and any former potus or potus family,



/too many words but there's that. Reply

I'm surprised Vanessa Bayer said that. She seems so nice/boring. Reply

She's a mean girl now for cracking a joke? Reply

...if you can call that a joke Reply

I think she is pretty nice/boring but she's still a comedian and comedians usually make jokes. Reply

I thought it was rude /// know your audience

But 👏🏻 to Chelsea on her clever reply. She's destined for politics and I wish her the best. Reply

that was a really mild joke lol Reply

Mina from Twice looks like Vanessa, cept her mouth area is better. They cute tho. Reply

mina looks like a carole radziwill especially in knock knock Reply

Bruh 😫😫😫 Reply

of all presidental children to pick on

you pick the clintons

pick on osp's ugly as fuck inbred children (bar baron)

seriously Reply

Its not his fault his dad is dogshit. Reply

The last thing the left needs is the third iteration of a failed political dynasty https://t.co/Xhc5rM9RPd — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 21, 2017

reminds me of this article I read the other day

reminds me of this article I read the other day Reply

this article is an annoying demonstration of why men are always afraid of women, even when they're doing nothing Reply

LoL, right? Also this ~failed dynasty~ included 2 Presidential terms and another that was lost on technicalities. I'm not a fan of the Clintons at all, but LoL. Reply

I like to think men don't intrinsically hate women but then shit like this pops up and my faith is tested. Reply

Best reply



And also does he tell that to the kennedys, where many have done good things for this country and their constituents

What's the difference in the kennedys or possibly clintons versus other family's where everyone becomes a doctor or lawyer or plumber or police or welder or whatever.



Another misogynist pretending not to be. Reply

The media has always been way too harsh on Chelsea. Reply

lol reminds me of this tweet



Chelsea Clinton: *breathes*



Bros: "THE LAST THING THE LEFT NEEDS IS THE THIRD ITERATION OF A FAILED POLITICAL DYNASTY" — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) April 22, 2017

People who think she's going to run for something are pulling it out of their ass most of the time. Then you've got people like annoying Josh Barro who is so obsessed with hating her to the point that it's unhealthy. Especially coming from him...who has zero self-awareness since his entire career is because of nepotism. I have no feeling either way on Chelsea but some people are so ott about her.lol reminds me of this tweet Reply

LOL I liked this piece tbh. Reply

Vanity Fair has been really shitty lately, in several areas. All these little journalists with their axes to grind.

Go Chelsea. Say what you wanna say.



Go Chelsea. Say what you wanna say. Reply

did they put out a similar article when Jeb Bush ran? Reply

He really needs to drink a cool glass of water and lie down in a dark room for an hour tbh. Reply

People's obsession with going on and on about how Chelsea should never run for political office is so odd. She hasn't actually indicated that she has any plans to run for anything and meanwhile, Ivanka and her husband have actual jobs in the White House right now. Reply

Bill was an awesome 2-term president

Hillary *technically* won her election



What are all these "failures" they're talking about? Lmao



That said, Chelsea has always seemed so blah to me. No ty to her ever running lol. Reply

LMAO so true Reply

So stop...being a woman who has an opinion about things. Reply

i felt so bad for chelsea growing up. people really went in on her looks Reply

lol I'm surprised by the reaction in the room to the joke. It sounds to me like one of those painful realities/painful truth jokes- that while celebrating women we still have that ceiling to break. SHRUG I laughed Reply

Fave Vanessa character??





lol this one is great. I like her Miley impression too. Reply

Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy Reply

I LOVE Jacob the bar mitzvah boy Reply

I'll always have a soft spot for her Miley impression. Reply

I love her. The amount of times "HE SAID HE LIKED HER BUTTHOLE! :D" pops into my head and wants to come out of my mouth is totally inappropriate. Reply

none of them. she can go with the rest of those bland white guys. Reply

Parent

The one with no name in the Totino's commercials.



They get better every year. Reply

I like Chelsea and how outspoken she has been. I really don't think she will run for office though or at least I hope she doesn't.

The joke was awkward. Liked her response though.



The joke was awkward. Liked her response though. Reply

People are OTT about Chelsea. She isn't going to run for office and her tweeting isn't the end of the world.



All these journalist writing "shut up Chelsea" pieces yet they're silent on fucking Ivanka Trump being given a chief of staff, which is not normal or okay, is beyond fucking annoying. Reply

This Reply

I don't have anything against chelsea but how do you know she's not going to run at some point? don't you think that's why she's giving speeches, etc? Reply

she said she's not running/planning to run for anything, so we might as well take her word on it? Reply

