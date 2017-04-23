queen b

SNL's Vanessa Bayer makes awkward Chelsea Clinton joke, Clinton responds



- At Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York City on Friday, Vanessa Bayer introduced the speakers (including Chelsea Clinton), saying, “And they all have one thing in common. None of their moms are president.”

- Clinton later responded, “Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today that no one’s mother is currently president, but someday, someone’s will be.”

- Clinton's tweets have also been receiving a lot of attention.





