What To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite Sci-Fi Show
If you like: Black Mirror
Then you should read:
Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
If you like: The X-Files
Then you should read:
National Geographic Tales of the Weird: Unbelievable True Stories by David Braun
A Vision of Fire by Gillian Anderson
If you like: Orphan Black
Then you should read:
Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
Nemesis by Brendan Reichs
If you like 'Star Trek: The Original Series
Then you should read:
The Essential Ellison by Harlan Ellison
Redshirts by John Scalzi
If you like Stranger Things
Then you should read:
Firestarter by Stephen King
The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey
Book Post??
and honestly insulting to people who actually play games.
The idea of OASIS is awesome but the rest not so much.
This pod reviews bad books in painful detail and I cried when I saw that they reviewed RP1:
http://ideotvpod.libsyn.com/ready-playe
u reading saga?
what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
hope in the dark by rebecca solnit
autumn by ali butler
the iceberg by marion coutts
widow basquiat by jennifer clement
galapagos by kurt vonnegut
ulysses by james joyce
discipline and punish by foucault
middlesex by jeffrey eugenides
dharma bums by kerouac
the politics of aesthetics by ranciere
the idiot by elif batuman
the good immigrant by nikesh shukla
currently reading:
lincoln in the bardo by george saunders
gender trouble by judith butler
milk and honey by rupi kaur
these are mostly in a pile on my bedroom floor... basically i need to stop going into bookshops for a while lol. also if anyone has any book suggestions based on this list they are more than welcome!! (although maybe i shouldn't be adding more books to the list lol)
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
- The Bronze Horseman
- Two Harry Potter "making of" books
- Seeing (the sequel to Blindness)
- The Three Musketeers
- The Last Child (about a boy whose sister was kidnapped)
- The rest of the Fearless series by Francine Pascal (lol)
- The last two books in the History of Middle-earth series
- The History of The Hobbit, both volumes
- The Road to Middle-earth
- J.R.R. Tolkien: Author of the Century
- The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien
- J.R.R. Tolkien: A Biography
Also a ton of books in French and Spanish that I'm slooooowly working my way through (I've been reading the first Harry Potter book in French for probably more than two years at this point).
Unfortunately, I haven't read any of the books on your list, so no suggestions there, but good luck clearing the pile!
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
Sylbus Exposed
The Handmaid's Tale
American Psycho
Tender Morsels
Battle Royale
More Happy Than Not
and on and on and on...
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
Re: what's ur book waiting list rn ontd?
I also loved Milk and Honey.
I just started American Gods and am nearing the end of Final Days.
I'll have to see if my library carries Last Days, I love the filmaker-gets-in-over-his-head trope.
Or The Shining Girls?
My ADHD ass has been pestering me lately and I haven't finished the books I've been reading :/
also if i get a book from the library i tend to get thru them before it's due, there's only been like 3 times i've renewed it.
It took maybe a week for Crazy Rich Asians because I was busy but I loved it.
On the flipside it took me about four years to get through the Lunar Chronicles because I hated the second book so much.
but if I'm not very busy it could take a week or two. provided the book is less than 400 pages and it's engrossing enough
Basically, I read really, really fast when I want to, and I'll often immediately re-read a new book just to catch anything I missed.
I needed a break from my Ted Bundy book lol. I used to LOOOVE archie comics as a kid but haven't read them in awhile. this was a really fun update.