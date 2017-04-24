What To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite Sci-Fi Show

If you like Star Trek you should also read All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai. 😬😬 Reply

Lit just checked it out. I'm glad to hear its good. Reply

Yesss I'm on time for a book post. Has anyone read anything by Joe Hill? NOS4A2 and The Fireman sound really intriguing. Reply

nos4a2 is great! haven't read the fireman yet but it's on my kindle. i tried heart-shaped box but had to drop it bc it was annoying to me. Reply

How long did it take you to read nos4a2? I want to read it but I'm intimidated by the length Reply

NOS4A2 was good. Reply

The overall idea of The Fireman good with the virus, however, that book draaaaaged so much in the middle and I found the end unsatisfying. Reply

I read NOS4A2 during xmas time so if you really want to up the creep factor play some holiday music in that background as you read 😨 Reply

Honestly, save NOS4A2 for Christmas time!! It's got a whole Christmas theme going, and there was something extra unsettling reading it during the winter. (The book in general is super unsettling, and has some graphic sexual descriptions in a couple of chapters when you're in one of the villain character's POVs. So, heads up for that. If you can stomach that, the rest of the book is really intense and suspenseful. It seemed so long when I started, but I read most of it in probably 3 days.) Reply

I loved Horns tbh Reply

NOS4A2 gave me the creeps really badly and not even due to the main villain, but his sidekick/accomplice. It's pretty gruesome. Reply

ready player one was TERRIBLE. i don't understand how it is so hyped or why they're making it into a movie. Reply

i didn't DISLIKE it but it was certainly quite difficult to trudge through. i thought the premise was interesting but the book really did drag on at times and when something interesting happens and picks up the author would just slow down the plot again. this happened throughout the book so getting through it was a little annoying at times. Reply

i found ready player one grossly misogynistic and a male masturbatory fantasy



and honestly insulting to people who actually play games. Reply

but didnt you like how he loved artemis despite her birthmark??? Reply

I'm rereading it and honestly it is just ........ level one (hur hur) geek masterbatoryness.



The idea of OASIS is awesome but the rest not so much. Reply

RPO was basically just the author reaching into a bucket of nostalgic gamer references and throwing a bunch at the reader hoping something will stick. the plot itself was only okay, imo. Reply

This pod reviews bad books in painful detail and I cried when I saw that they reviewed RP1:



http://ideotvpod.libsyn.com/ready-playe r-one-w-mike-sacco The book was so bad in retrospect. I feel like there was some promise in the beginning and it not only didn't live up to the promise, but fell apart totally at the end. The "reveals" at the end are just so garbage it's hilarious.This pod reviews bad books in painful detail and I cried when I saw that they reviewed RP1: Reply

I couldn't even get twenty pages into it, tbh. Reply

I thought the concept was interesting, and I didn't hate the book, but it really fell apart by the end. Reply

I enjoyed it as a popcorn read, but then, I also grew up in the '80s, so the nostalgia factor was there for me. Reply

So many book by men. I don't have much to contribute tho as I don't read sci fi, just fantasy lol Reply

I stopped reading books by men. Reply

a wise choice Reply

Anyone have any rec's for dark futuristic gay stuff? I'm thinking like Escape From New York-esque dystopian vibes, but with trade Reply

u might be better served with comics/graphic novels



u reading saga? Reply

samuel delany. dhalgren is like literally "escape from new york but with trade," but it's SUPER fucking long/dense and hallucinatory, so you not just like an easy subway read imo Reply

Nalo Hopkinson has some stuff? Idk if it's that dark tho Reply

+1 lemme know!!! Reply

mine:

hope in the dark by rebecca solnit

autumn by ali butler

the iceberg by marion coutts

widow basquiat by jennifer clement

galapagos by kurt vonnegut

ulysses by james joyce

discipline and punish by foucault

middlesex by jeffrey eugenides

dharma bums by kerouac

the politics of aesthetics by ranciere

the idiot by elif batuman

the good immigrant by nikesh shukla



currently reading:

lincoln in the bardo by george saunders

gender trouble by judith butler

milk and honey by rupi kaur



these are mostly in a pile on my bedroom floor... basically i need to stop going into bookshops for a while lol. also if anyone has any book suggestions based on this list they are more than welcome!! (although maybe i shouldn't be adding more books to the list lol) Reply

Are you liking Lincoln in the Bardo? Reply

Oh boy. Here's what's on my list:



- The Bronze Horseman

- Two Harry Potter "making of" books

- Seeing (the sequel to Blindness)

- The Three Musketeers

- The Last Child (about a boy whose sister was kidnapped)

- The rest of the Fearless series by Francine Pascal (lol)

- The last two books in the History of Middle-earth series

- The History of The Hobbit, both volumes

- The Road to Middle-earth

- J.R.R. Tolkien: Author of the Century

- The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien

- J.R.R. Tolkien: A Biography



Also a ton of books in French and Spanish that I'm slooooowly working my way through (I've been reading the first Harry Potter book in French for probably more than two years at this point).



Unfortunately, I haven't read any of the books on your list, so no suggestions there, but good luck clearing the pile! Reply

Fearless series lolllllll I used to love those Reply

Tell me how the idiot goes! I loved her memoir and am curious about this new book. Reply

I literally have 92 books listed on Goodread as "to-read" lol. Some include:



Sylbus Exposed

The Handmaid's Tale

American Psycho

Tender Morsels

Battle Royale

More Happy Than Not



and on and on and on... Reply

How are you liking Lincoln in the Bardo?? I keep seeing it everywhere, and the cover looks so pretty (I'm this shallow), but I haven't actually read many reviews. Reply

Middlesex is amazing.





I also loved Milk and Honey. Reply

Your book posts are always on point, OP! Congrats! Reply

This is a beautifully formatted post, OP! A+ GIF choice as well!

I just started American Gods and am nearing the end of Final Days. Reply

Ah Toby Kebbell. He's so beautiful. /heart eyes Reply

That one looks like Enrique Iglesias. Reply

I finished American Gods last week, I enjoyed it but my mind kept wondering what is going on with the other old gods , and hyped me up about the show which will be exploring that more . Overall it was good , I didn't like the characters but I loved the world they inhabit. Reply

I recently have been on a horror kick and there are two books that I LOVED. Last Days by: Adam Nevill and Penpal by: Dathan Auerbach. Both incredibly creepy books. Reply

ooh last days sounds interesting. i went to look up penpal and it's already on my to-read list lol :P Reply

Last Days is SOOOO creepy. I slept with the lights on (you'll see why ;3). I read a lot of horror and it never grips me like Last Days or Penpal did. They both fucked me up so bad for vastly different reasons! Reply

i hope Last Days is better than adam's nevill's The Ritual because i hated that book! Reply

oof, Penpal stuck with me for days!



I'll have to see if my library carries Last Days, I love the filmaker-gets-in-over-his-head trope. Reply

Penpal. Fuck. So viscerally disturbing for me Reply

Thank you!! I've got a 24 hour readathon coming up, and I wanted something creepy to keep me awake in the later hours. Reply

Yessss, Penpal! I remember it as Footsteps (as a series) on reddit, but I really liked how his polished novel version came out. It was really chilling. Reply

Has anyone read The Palace Job? I just downloaded a sample from Kindle and it seemed interest but idk. Nothing has been grabbing me.



Or The Shining Girls? Reply

The Shining Girls was suuuuper disappointing for me. Even though I read it quickly, I didn't think it was particularly engaging. Even though the story was pretty fucked up, the writing didn't make it... creepy enough? It gets bogged down by an unnecessary romance, the jumping between perspectives was confusing, and there was zero explanation of the time travel aspect. In short, don't waste your time on it. Read Night Film instead tbh. Reply

ONTD, on average, how long does it take you to finish a book??



My ADHD ass has been pestering me lately and I haven't finished the books I've been reading :/ Reply

2 - 4 days if I'm in the mood and don't have anything else to do. Reply

lol i can only read books when i'm out and about or if i'm at work and i have nothing to do. but if i'm interested in a book i can read it within a week, if not it would literally take me a few months to finish one book oop Reply

foreverrrr. i started "the stranger beside me" a month ago and i'm not even half way through. i love reading but my attention span is getting shorter and shorter so i've only been reading a couple pages at a time it seems. Reply

Lately I've developed a habit of starting a book, getting half way through, and then putting it down and forgetting about it. Then when I want to get back into it, I have to go back to the start because I've forgotten everything that's happened. Reply

lol omggg that happens to me all the time Reply

I do this way too much, but honestly most of the time I don't even have the patience to start over because I remember some, but not enough. Reply

If I'm really interested probably around a week. If the book is mediocre I tend to stall or take long breaks from reading it and usually finish it within the month. Reply

depends on my mood. I'm not a quick reader but when I'm into something it'll take a few days to a week. Reply

it rly depends on the book & my mood lol. if it's something that's rly engaging/subject matter i like/good plot/interesting i can plow throw it in a few days. however if i'm feeling off like these past 2 months i haven't rly felt like reading much it takes me much longer.

also if i get a book from the library i tend to get thru them before it's due, there's only been like 3 times i've renewed it. Reply

Three or four weeks to a month but I'm a very slow reader. Reply

Depends on the book.



It took maybe a week for Crazy Rich Asians because I was busy but I loved it.



On the flipside it took me about four years to get through the Lunar Chronicles because I hated the second book so much. Reply

for me it depends on the book length and how busy I am. if it's like that it could take me a month or two.



but if I'm not very busy it could take a week or two. provided the book is less than 400 pages and it's engrossing enough Reply

I read 5-6 a week. Reply

UGH, it'll take me 2-3 days to finish a book once I actually sit down to read it. But first I have to spend 2-3 weeks occasionally picking it up, reading a couple pages, setting it aside, reading a little bit of another book, setting THAT one aside, finally picking up the first book again... It's ridiculous. Reply

Depends on the book tbh, I can rip through an Eloisa James in a few hours but I'm currently reading Cats Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut and after 20 pages I sort of feel exhausted. Reply

It really depends. If it's a book I've been looking forward to for a long time, I'll knock it out within a day. If it's the first read of a book that really engages me, it'll take me a day or two, depending on the length. A really challenging nonfiction book (fiction reads are much faster for me) might take me a week because I'll have to take time to digest it.



Basically, I read really, really fast when I want to, and I'll often immediately re-read a new book just to catch anything I missed. Reply

I want to read more books like The Dispossessed. Reply

i just started ruby by cynthia bond, and it's wild Reply

nemesis was good! wish i had waited though because i feel like it would be better reading the whole series at once. Reply

I needed a break from my Ted Bundy book lol. I used to LOOOVE archie comics as a kid but haven't read them in awhile. this was a really fun update. not sci fi but I just finished thisI needed a break from my Ted Bundy book lol. I used to LOOOVE archie comics as a kid but haven't read them in awhile. this was a really fun update. Reply

is this tied in w riverdale at all? Reply

i'm actually not sure haha. i was wondering that while i was reading Reply

