What To Read Next, Based On Your Favorite Sci-Fi Show

&apos;Black Mirror&apos;

If you like: Black Mirror



Then you should read:

Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang



Ready Player One by Ernest Cline



&apos;The X-Files&apos;

If you like: The X-Files



Then you should read:

National Geographic Tales of the Weird: Unbelievable True Stories by David Braun



A Vision of Fire by Gillian Anderson



&apos;Orphan Black&apos;

If you like: Orphan Black



Then you should read:

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro



Nemesis by Brendan Reichs



&apos;Star Trek- The Original Series&apos;

If you like 'Star Trek: The Original Series



Then you should read:

The Essential Ellison by Harlan Ellison



Redshirts by John Scalzi



&apos;Stranger Things&apos;

If you like Stranger Things



Then you should read:

Firestarter by Stephen King



The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey




source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Book Post??
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,