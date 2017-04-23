Hades

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had sex on their first date




After their first date, Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn "broke" into a house she was having renovated. The police, being the police, investigated the break in and found them having sex in one of the empty bedrooms. After they got caught, they moved the party to a hotel room and I guess the sex was bomb cause they've been together for 34 years!

