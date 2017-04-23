Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had sex on their first date
After their first date, Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn "broke" into a house she was having renovated. The police, being the police, investigated the break in and found them having sex in one of the empty bedrooms. After they got caught, they moved the party to a hotel room and I guess the sex was bomb cause they've been together for 34 years!
Oblig, you fucking on the first date ONTD?
Had sex on the first date with an ex. He turned out to be a sociopath....
omg that reminds me i had the creepiest date experience last weekend and last night. the guy was so cool when sober and so affectionate and nice but i would like start texting my friend for like a second and he would go off about it at the end of the night when we were at his plcae. ok yeah that's annoying but his reaction was lowkey scary, he was buzzed + mostly high and i thought the first date was a fluke bc he apologized and texted me like a normal nice person throughout the week but this time was even worse than the last and i'm never speaking to him again lmao. like the first date was just him being a little aggressive about sex and he was like 'sorry im just really attracted to you' and im like sure jam. he hasn't texted me since it happened last night so i guess he knows he was way out of fucking line
he literally got mad at me for falling asleep in the uber to his place (??!?!?!??! i was drunk and faded, yeah i know im messy plz dont @ me) and said i wasn't being 'polite' bc i texted a bit and bc i pulled the cover back on his bed to fall asleep (literally drag me i know) and got up to leave bc he was being creepy and i didnt fix it. it was SO scary. luckily i had casual levelheaded normal bae on speed dial and he lived close by to the scene <3
like im joking and word vomiting but it was legit scary he was raising his voice and shit telling me to 'take one heel off' when i was clearly getting ready to leave after his shit
I remember in Overboard, his character told her they slept with each other on the first date and she called herself a slut lol.
maybe one day it'll happen for me lmao. i'd have 2 be really into them.
Random story time:
When my current bf and I first started talking we would see each other often and even fall asleep together. I was pretty eager (it had been like a month, but it felt long >.>) to fuck but I tried to keep cool. I'm not necessarily traditional in that he has to make the first move, but nothing kept happening and I was curious to see how long it would go on. Took like a month and then a few days later we fucked. I admit, the beginning very sweet because he was maybe a lot shyer than I anticipated, he would tell me stories before we'd sleep. Idk how the dynamic would have been affected if we'd fucked from the get go. Sex has changed throughout the course of the relationship overall.
ONTD help me shed my ho ways. How can I meet other young gay men in healthy, organic situations outside of dating apps where everyone just wants one thing?
I'm just kinda sad since this is the first time I've been ghosted by someone I've had sex with ugh.
get rid of him tbh
I don't think that has anything to do with us staying together this long. We're together because we still like each other as people.