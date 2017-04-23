Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had sex on their first date

Why is this a post? Slow news day? Reply

Shhh sex posts are fun. Reply

Yea. Plus it came out days ago Reply

saturdays and sundays are always slow Reply

lol what would you prefer? racist/transphobic/biphobic/incest wank posts? Reply

you just had to click tho? Reply

Lol, why are you being nasty to me? Reply

Sundays are always slow Reply

This really isn't news at all, the story has been around for decades. I think the house was in Malibu, and he'd had a crush on her since he was 14 anyway. She cast him in Swing Shift and boom, they finally hooked up. Reply

Every day is a slow news day on this site now Reply

I've never fucked on the first date and I'm 32 and still not sure the general/average number of dates one should go on before jumping in the sack. Reply

One date isn't enough to know someone isn't a psychopath. Reply

I read it takes about a year to know? Idk Reply

yeah, lots of people i fucked right away turned out to be normal whereas people i dated for YEARS turned out to be basically strangers to me (and some psychotic, at that) Reply

but its enough to want to know how big their dick is Reply

You're right.



Had sex on the first date with an ex. He turned out to be a sociopath.... Reply

sometimes it takes decades, tho. think about women married to serial killers. though i guess that's pretty rare, and i'm guessing they had a hunch something wasn't right. lol Reply

is any amount of time ever enough tbh



omg that reminds me i had the creepiest date experience last weekend and last night. the guy was so cool when sober and so affectionate and nice but i would like start texting my friend for like a second and he would go off about it at the end of the night when we were at his plcae. ok yeah that's annoying but his reaction was lowkey scary, he was buzzed + mostly high and i thought the first date was a fluke bc he apologized and texted me like a normal nice person throughout the week but this time was even worse than the last and i'm never speaking to him again lmao. like the first date was just him being a little aggressive about sex and he was like 'sorry im just really attracted to you' and im like sure jam. he hasn't texted me since it happened last night so i guess he knows he was way out of fucking line



he literally got mad at me for falling asleep in the uber to his place (??!?!?!??! i was drunk and faded, yeah i know im messy plz dont @ me) and said i wasn't being 'polite' bc i texted a bit and bc i pulled the cover back on his bed to fall asleep (literally drag me i know) and got up to leave bc he was being creepy and i didnt fix it. it was SO scary. luckily i had casual levelheaded normal bae on speed dial and he lived close by to the scene <3



like im joking and word vomiting but it was legit scary he was raising his voice and shit telling me to 'take one heel off' when i was clearly getting ready to leave after his shit Reply

How I lost my virginity. I've since done it on the first date a couple more times, but I was (admittedly) going through a rough period with my mental health with those. I don't think there's anything inherently wrong with fucking on the first date.



I remember in Overboard, his character told her they slept with each other on the first date and she called herself a slut lol.



Edited at 2017-04-23 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

oh, Overboard Reply

man that must have sucked getting caught Reply

Nah, gotta make them work for it. Reply

noooope



maybe one day it'll happen for me lmao. i'd have 2 be really into them.



Edited at 2017-04-23 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

It depends on the person, if I want to, sure. Reply

i'm not against it Reply

i have on every one except three tbh Reply

done it once before, but I reallllly liked the guy. It really depends on the guy. Reply

I haven't done it but theoretically not opposed to it.



Random story time:

When my current bf and I first started talking we would see each other often and even fall asleep together. I was pretty eager (it had been like a month, but it felt long >.>) to fuck but I tried to keep cool. I'm not necessarily traditional in that he has to make the first move, but nothing kept happening and I was curious to see how long it would go on. Took like a month and then a few days later we fucked. I admit, the beginning very sweet because he was maybe a lot shyer than I anticipated, he would tell me stories before we'd sleep. Idk how the dynamic would have been affected if we'd fucked from the get go. Sex has changed throughout the course of the relationship overall. Reply

I won't. Reply

i would never fuck on the first date....bc i like building anticipation. but i also have no qualms with casually fucking people and never seeing them again. or just using them for the sex. (which to me isn't dating)



Edited at 2017-04-23 10:43 pm (UTC) Reply

My fiancé was someone I fucked after our first hangout at his house. Worked out great thankfully! Reply

I've done a lot of fucking but not a lot of dating tbh and I wish it was the other way around :(



ONTD help me shed my ho ways. How can I meet other young gay men in healthy, organic situations outside of dating apps where everyone just wants one thing? Reply

Same on the first line, except I hate dating and I'm a straight woman. Reply

I just joined meetup and it seems coool. There's events to meet people and mingle Reply

dating sucks, commitment sucks, might as well have fun without the small talk, wasted time, and emotional baggage 😘 get your life bb Reply

In the immortal words of Liz Lemon, "sex isn't just something you HAVE to do after the twelfth date!" Reply

I usually do it on the 2nd date lol depends on how I vibe with the guy. Like the last guy we went on 3 dates and he was fun but he was so inconsistent so that turned me off and we didn't sleep together cause I was turned off. But I'm taking a break from sex and dating. Im sick of it



Edited at 2017-04-23 09:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Really? I feel like I have too much baggage to explain by the second date. Reply

so I've been seeing this guy but he's been MIA this week and I texted him to ask him if we were over? and he responded "nah we are good" but then after that he ghosted me...



I'm just kinda sad since this is the first time I've been ghosted by someone I've had sex with ugh. Reply

That's where you messed up. I know it hurts but u should've ignored him and not let him know ur hung up on him. Honestly. He sounds like a pos anyway it's best to delete his number and find someone one else. Best of luck! Reply

he sounds like he ain't shit and he just trying to keep you on the bench while he got starters he fucking.



get rid of him tbh Reply

Yupp! Exactly Reply

I had sex with my husband on our first date. We've been together for almost 8 years now.



I don't think that has anything to do with us staying together this long. We're together because we still like each other as people. Reply

Lol Reply

fuck dr.phil for giving this white trash attention Reply

seriously I didn't know she existed until him, I want my blissful ignorance back Reply

how promiscuous! Reply

Didn't have sex but I sucked my fiancé's dick on the first date and we've been together for six years now. Reply

For me it's sex first. IDK I feel like BJs are more personal. Reply

lmao real shit tho? and i feel this even more about kissing. I will fuck you but I won't kiss you. Kissing seems really romantic and emotional to me. Idk. Reply

Other way around for me! I wanted to have sex tho but it was bigger than I thought and I wasn't mentally prepared for that. Reply

Parent

me too. blow jobs are for like when we're TOGETHER. Reply

same. though usually they go down on my first and i'm like okayyy. Reply

