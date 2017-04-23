Weekend Box Office: Fate of the Furious stays on top as newcomers flop

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$38,682,095
|-60.8%
|4,329
|+19
|$8,936
|$163,578,315
|$250
|2
|2
|2
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$12,750,000
|-20.4%
|3,697
|-46
|$3,449
|$136,991,870
|-
|4
|3
|3
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$9,973,000
|-27.2%
|3,315
|-277
|$3,008
|$471,097,384
|$160
|6
|4
|N
|Born in China
|BV
|$5,147,000
|-
|1,508
|-
|$3,413
|$5,147,000
|-
|1
|5
|5
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$5,005,000
|-20.4%
|3,038
|-38
|$1,647
|$31,765,843
|$25
|3
|6
|4
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$4,850,000
|-27.8%
|2,737
|-873
|$1,772
|$33,387,985
|$60
|3
|7
|N
|Unforgettable (2017)
|WB
|$4,805,000
|-
|2,417
|-
|$1,988
|$4,805,000
|$12
|1
|8
|6
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$4,500,000
|+45.6%
|1,986
|+840
|$2,266
|$10,714,792
|-
|3
|9
|N
|The Promise (2017)
|ORF
|$4,064,860
|-
|2,251
|-
|$1,806
|$4,064,860
|$90
|1
|10
|28
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$2,147,379
|+1,849.1%
|614
|+610
|$3,497
|$2,296,792
|-
|2
|11
|N
|Phoenix Forgotten
|CLF
|$2,000,006
|-
|1,592
|-
|$1,256
|$2,000,006
|$2.8
|1
|12
|7
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$1,692,710
|-43.3%
|965
|-459
|$1,754
|$170,330,855
|$4.5
|9
|13
|9
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$1,580,000
|-42.7%
|1,247
|-139
|$1,267
|$11,356,709
|-
|3
|14
|10
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$1,510,000
|-44.2%
|1,203
|-815
|$1,255
|$163,933,946
|$185
|7
|15
|12
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$1,471,990
|-27.3%
|1,029
|-28
|$1,431
|$13,236,140
|-
|4
|16
|8
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$1,380,000
|-51.0%
|1,292
|-879
|$1,068
|$83,067,052
|$100
|5
|17
|N
|Free Fire
|A24
|$1,039,612
|-
|1,070
|-
|$972
|$1,039,612
|-
|1
|18
|13
|Logan
|Fox
|$950,000
|-51.0%
|754
|-661
|$1,260
|$223,378,262
|$97
|8
|19
|11
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$900,000
|-63.5%
|913
|-1,222
|$986
|$39,131,504
|$110
|4
|20
|17
|Colossal
|Neon
|$584,461
|+28.7%
|224
|+126
|$2,609
|$1,357,566
|-
|3
|21
|19
|Their Finest
|STX
|$555,000
|+60.0%
|176
|+124
|$3,153
|$1,139,334
|-
|3
|22
|16
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$475,000
|-24.9%
|730
|+125
|$651
|$29,348,510
|$58
|5
|23
|15
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$275,000
|-58.0%
|374
|-674
|$735
|$56,705,689
|-
|8
|24
|25
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$185,000
|+19.3%
|160
|-34
|$1,156
|$168,832,514
|$25
|18
|25
|30
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$136,818
|+37.9%
|18
|+13
|$7,601
|$272,253
|-
|2
|26
|20
|Split
|Uni.
|$122,615
|-56.4%
|119
|-9
|$1,030
|$137,975,995
|$9
|14
|27
|24
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$111,000
|-32.3%
|181
|-27
|$613
|$91,957,388
|-
|11
|28
|29
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$88,000
|-16.2%
|148
|-71
|$595
|$151,047,530
|$30
|20
|29
|22
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$80,000
|-65.9%
|160
|-171
|$500
|$2,211,870
|$18
|6
|30
|39
|A Quiet Passion
|MBox
|$78,000
|+70.2%
|13
|+7
|$6,000
|$155,417
|-
|2
|31
|23
|Tommy's Honour
|RAtt.
|$75,500
|-63.9%
|89
|-78
|$848
|$406,605
|-
|2
|32
|31
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$73,765
|-21.0%
|122
|-27
|$605
|$64,132,815
|$22
|13
|33
|26
|Frantz
|MBox
|$55,500
|-59.9%
|58
|-48
|$957
|$706,107
|-
|6
|34
|32
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$51,000
|-42.1%
|48
|-39
|$1,063
|$2,461,468
|-
|11
|35
|33
|Lion
|Wein.
|$49,600
|-39.7%
|82
|-65
|$605
|$51,621,470
|-
|22
|36
|36
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$41,000
|-38.7%
|71
|-50
|$577
|$532,132,909
|$200
|19
|37
|43
|Truman
|FR
|$40,000
|+31.2%
|18
|+9
|$2,222
|$109,579
|-
|3
|38
|N
|Citizen Jane
|IFC
|$33,760
|-
|2
|-
|$16,880
|$33,760
|-
|1
|39
|35
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$32,275
|-55.1%
|47
|-41
|$687
|$9,645,020
|$5
|6
|40
|38
|Sing
|Uni.
|$29,105
|-52.9%
|89
|-43
|$327
|$270,281,425
|$75
|18
|41
|N
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$24,068
|-
|2
|-
|$12,034
|$24,068
|-
|1
|42
|53
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$23,989
|+44.3%
|3
|+2
|$7,996
|$50,485
|-
|2
|43
|48
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$23,959
|+4.5%
|70
|-
|$342
|$12,231,003
|-
|8
|44
|41
|Moana
|BV
|$20,000
|-39.6%
|37
|-28
|$541
|$248,754,321
|-
|22
|45
|51
|Graduation
|IFC
|$19,992
|+11.2%
|14
|+7
|$1,428
|$66,902
|-
|3
|46
|34
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$17,160
|-76.3%
|33
|-52
|$520
|$1,225,468
|-
|7
|47
|47
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$12,065
|-47.9%
|17
|-15
|$710
|$485,834
|-
|7
|48
|27
|Spark: A Space Tail
|ORF
|$11,713
|-90.0%
|85
|-280
|$138
|$187,386
|-
|2
|49
|-
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$8,544
|-
|9
|-
|$949
|$97,711
|-
|5
|50
|75
|Finding Oscar
|FR
|$4,000
|+69.1%
|4
|+3
|$1,000
|$6,467
|-
|2
|51
|65
|All These Sleepless Nights
|Orch.
|$3,231
|-21.5%
|4
|-1
|$808
|$17,314
|-
|3
|52
|60
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$2,753
|-67.7%
|6
|-8
|$459
|$932,311
|-
|19
|53
|83
|The Eyes
|PDF
|$1,690
|+30.0%
|3
|+1
|$563
|$5,230
|-
|3
|54
|81
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$994
|-25.4%
|7
|-2
|$142
|$60,816
|-
|8
|55
|-
|The Dark Below
|PDF
|$900
|-
|1
|-
|$900
|$6,200
|-
|5
|56
|78
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$380
|-77.7%
|1
|-
|$380
|$97,649
|-
|8
|TOTAL (56 MOVIES):
|$107,796,489
|-36.0%
|39,182
|+2,117
|$2,751
|
Yeah the franchise is ridiculous but who cares?? Its gotten to be this many movies by way of the fans.
My kids cant believe I love these movies, its nothing they like and they suffer when I'm watching it at home.
Not a movie but I did watch some YT "documentaries" (more like interviews) on Samana Americans (African Americans that immigrated to DR in the late 1800s) which I did not even know was a fucking thing! I thought I knew most things about our history but I didn't know that. My mind was BLOWN.
Their mother tongue is essentially English and the accents are so crazy. It's like a mix between Jamaican/Southern US/Nigerian. It's SOOOOOO cool.
You would think they'd sound like heavy accented Dominicans speaking English. But it's like what Dominicans would sound if they were colonized by the British. It's awesome that it's been so preserved because Samana is this little peninsula all the way out east jutting out into the Atlantic. I'm definitely gonna go explore this when I go back home. And classic Samana architecture is so gorgeous. As a history buff this shit is so up my alley too.
Edited at 2017-04-23 08:59 pm (UTC)
i wish morgan did a update one , because the last 12 years has change for food and dining out
I need to see wtf is going on with Louis' plans for Cassel, and also what the season will be like for my boo Fabien.
And we binge watched all seven episodes of Big Little Lies with the bf. It was awesome
i always wanted a bosom friend. and red hair
I saw The Lost City of Z on the big screen, and it's a very immersive experience, you feel like you're in the jungle. Great acting from all involved and Gray is a genius director. It's the kind of movie that was made to seen in theaters.
Idk what I expected but I'm really enjoying it.
(& I put a small bet on the BO domestic total of Kong being over the OW for BATB so i'm gunning for it still)
Edited at 2017-04-23 08:45 pm (UTC)