Weekend Box Office: Fate of the Furious stays on top as newcomers flop

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $38,682,095 -60.8% 4,329 +19 $8,936 $163,578,315 $250 2
2 2 The Boss Baby Fox $12,750,000 -20.4% 3,697 -46 $3,449 $136,991,870 - 4
3 3 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $9,973,000 -27.2% 3,315 -277 $3,008 $471,097,384 $160 6
4 N Born in China BV $5,147,000 - 1,508 - $3,413 $5,147,000 - 1
5 5 Going in Style (2017) WB (NL) $5,005,000 -20.4% 3,038 -38 $1,647 $31,765,843 $25 3
6 4 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $4,850,000 -27.8% 2,737 -873 $1,772 $33,387,985 $60 3
7 N Unforgettable (2017) WB $4,805,000 - 2,417 - $1,988 $4,805,000 $12 1
8 6 Gifted FoxS $4,500,000 +45.6% 1,986 +840 $2,266 $10,714,792 - 3
9 N The Promise (2017) ORF $4,064,860 - 2,251 - $1,806 $4,064,860 $90 1
10 28 The Lost City of Z BST $2,147,379 +1,849.1% 614 +610 $3,497 $2,296,792 - 2
11 N Phoenix Forgotten CLF $2,000,006 - 1,592 - $1,256 $2,000,006 $2.8 1
12 7 Get Out Uni. $1,692,710 -43.3% 965 -459 $1,754 $170,330,855 $4.5 9
13 9 The Case for Christ PFR $1,580,000 -42.7% 1,247 -139 $1,267 $11,356,709 - 3
14 10 Kong: Skull Island WB $1,510,000 -44.2% 1,203 -815 $1,255 $163,933,946 $185 7
15 12 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $1,471,990 -27.3% 1,029 -28 $1,431 $13,236,140 - 4
16 8 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $1,380,000 -51.0% 1,292 -879 $1,068 $83,067,052 $100 5
17 N Free Fire A24 $1,039,612 - 1,070 - $972 $1,039,612 - 1
18 13 Logan Fox $950,000 -51.0% 754 -661 $1,260 $223,378,262 $97 8
19 11 Ghost in the Shell (2017) Par. $900,000 -63.5% 913 -1,222 $986 $39,131,504 $110 4
20 17 Colossal Neon $584,461 +28.7% 224 +126 $2,609 $1,357,566 - 3
21 19 Their Finest STX $555,000 +60.0% 176 +124 $3,153 $1,139,334 - 3
22 16 Life (2017) Sony $475,000 -24.9% 730 +125 $651 $29,348,510 $58 5
23 15 The Shack LG/S $275,000 -58.0% 374 -674 $735 $56,705,689 - 8
24 25 Hidden Figures Fox $185,000 +19.3% 160 -34 $1,156 $168,832,514 $25 18
25 30 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $136,818 +37.9% 18 +13 $7,601 $272,253 - 2
26 20 Split Uni. $122,615 -56.4% 119 -9 $1,030 $137,975,995 $9 14
27 24 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $111,000 -32.3% 181 -27 $613 $91,957,388 - 11
28 29 La La Land LG/S $88,000 -16.2% 148 -71 $595 $151,047,530 $30 20
29 22 T2: Trainspotting TriS $80,000 -65.9% 160 -171 $500 $2,211,870 $18 6
30 39 A Quiet Passion MBox $78,000 +70.2% 13 +7 $6,000 $155,417 - 2
31 23 Tommy's Honour RAtt. $75,500 -63.9% 89 -78 $848 $406,605 - 2
32 31 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $73,765 -21.0% 122 -27 $605 $64,132,815 $22 13
33 26 Frantz MBox $55,500 -59.9% 58 -48 $957 $706,107 - 6
34 32 Kedi Osci. $51,000 -42.1% 48 -39 $1,063 $2,461,468 - 11
35 33 Lion Wein. $49,600 -39.7% 82 -65 $605 $51,621,470 - 22
36 36 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $41,000 -38.7% 71 -50 $577 $532,132,909 $200 19
37 43 Truman FR $40,000 +31.2% 18 +9 $2,222 $109,579 - 3
38 N Citizen Jane IFC $33,760 - 2 - $16,880 $33,760 - 1
39 35 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $32,275 -55.1% 47 -41 $687 $9,645,020 $5 6
40 38 Sing Uni. $29,105 -52.9% 89 -43 $327 $270,281,425 $75 18
41 N Jeremiah Tower Orch. $24,068 - 2 - $12,034 $24,068 - 1
42 53 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $23,989 +44.3% 3 +2 $7,996 $50,485 - 2
43 48 Before I Fall ORF $23,959 +4.5% 70 - $342 $12,231,003 - 8
44 41 Moana BV $20,000 -39.6% 37 -28 $541 $248,754,321 - 22
45 51 Graduation IFC $19,992 +11.2% 14 +7 $1,428 $66,902 - 3
46 34 Personal Shopper IFC $17,160 -76.3% 33 -52 $520 $1,225,468 - 7
47 47 Raw (2017) FCW $12,065 -47.9% 17 -15 $710 $485,834 - 7
48 27 Spark: A Space Tail ORF $11,713 -90.0% 85 -280 $138 $187,386 - 2
49 - I Called Him Morgan SD $8,544 - 9 - $949 $97,711 - 5
50 75 Finding Oscar FR $4,000 +69.1% 4 +3 $1,000 $6,467 - 2
51 65 All These Sleepless Nights Orch. $3,231 -21.5% 4 -1 $808 $17,314 - 3
52 60 Neruda Orch. $2,753 -67.7% 6 -8 $459 $932,311 - 19
53 83 The Eyes PDF $1,690 +30.0% 3 +1 $563 $5,230 - 3
54 81 Donald Cried Orch. $994 -25.4% 7 -2 $142 $60,816 - 8
55 - The Dark Below PDF $900 - 1 - $900 $6,200 - 5
56 78 Tim Timmerman, Hope of America Purd. $380 -77.7% 1 - $380 $97,649 - 8
TOTAL (56 MOVIES): $107,796,489 -36.0% 39,182 +2,117 $2,751
