Weekend Box Office: Fate of the Furious stays on top as newcomers flop

I saw Fate of the Furious this weekend. So over the top ridiculous but so much fun! The Rock's strength in this is crazy lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Hobbs and Deckard Shaw were my favorites in F8.



Yeah the franchise is ridiculous but who cares?? Its gotten to be this many movies by way of the fans.



My kids cant believe I love these movies, its nothing they like and they suffer when I'm watching it at home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole time i watched it i kept saying OMG this is so ridiculous but that's what makes it so fun lol i love how unrealistic it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?



Not a movie but I did watch some YT "documentaries" (more like interviews) on Samana Americans (African Americans that immigrated to DR in the late 1800s) which I did not even know was a fucking thing! I thought I knew most things about our history but I didn't know that. My mind was BLOWN.



Their mother tongue is essentially English and the accents are so crazy. It's like a mix between Jamaican/Southern US/Nigerian. It's SOOOOOO cool. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I want to hear that accent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







You would think they'd sound like heavy accented Dominicans speaking English. But it's like what Dominicans would sound if they were colonized by the British. It's awesome that it's been so preserved because Samana is this little peninsula all the way out east jutting out into the Atlantic. I'm definitely gonna go explore this when I go back home. And classic Samana architecture is so gorgeous. As a history buff this shit is so up my alley too.



Edited at 2017-04-23 08:59 pm (UTC) You would think they'd sound like heavy accented Dominicans speaking English. But it's like what Dominicans would sound if they were colonized by the British. It's awesome that it's been so preserved because Samana is this little peninsula all the way out east jutting out into the Atlantic. I'm definitely gonna go explore this when I go back home. And classic Samana architecture is so gorgeous. As a history buff this shit is so up my alley too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I watched life this weekend and i actually liked it, even though all of the astronauts were fucking dumb. the best part though is that ryan reynolds was the first one to die Reply

Thread

Link

Jake and Ryan both hyped this movie like it was gonna be this great buddy buddy sci fi thriller so it was absolutely ridiculous that Ryan's character died so early in the film. I mean both their characters barely interacted with each other! I also agree with the characters being complete morons through the entire film. They really didn't think this movie through at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've said this before on ontd but my main problem with life is that the alien wasn't at all threatening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The next movie i plan to see is GOTG2 so theses past few weekends I've been watching/reading Tokyo Ghoul (I just want Kaneki to be happy) Reply

Thread

Link

The latest chapter was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just started so I haven't gotten that far yet, but now I'm gonna try catch up real fast 😣. Love the icon btw, Seven was my favorite in that game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm glad that Touka and Kaneki finally have mutual respect for each other, they're cute together but I swear to god if Touka is going to be fridged for Kaneki's man-pain I'm going to be so pissed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i watched super size me on netflix



i wish morgan did a update one , because the last 12 years has change for food and dining out Reply

Thread

Link

Unless he tricks someone else to do it, I don't think he wants to revisit it himself. It took him quite a while before he could rid himself of the consequences of eating that unhealthy...and I'm not sure if there isn't still something that affects him up to now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

going to watch Fate of the Furious later. I'm in the middle of watching season 2 of Versailles Reply

Thread

Link

Arrghhh I just saw the new ep. Why can't everything be like netflix and just drop in one go tbh because one episode isn't enough?



I need to see wtf is going on with Louis' plans for Cassel, and also what the season will be like for my boo Fabien. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching fast & furious movies years ago. Is it still 90 mins of gear shifting close ups? Reply

Thread

Link

Well this time it's 130 minutes give or take. I don't see why it had to be so damn long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you see it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, lmao, they switched everything up starting in the fourth movie and now they're more like heist films (albeit with a lot of racing). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched Gentlemen prefer blondes because I'm currently reading Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates.

And we binge watched all seven episodes of Big Little Lies with the bf. It was awesome Reply

Thread

Link







i always wanted a bosom friend. and red hair i watched anne, the new canadian series and now because of that i'm rewatching anne of green gables and anne of avonleai always wanted a bosom friend. and red hair Reply

Thread

Link

How is the new Anne? Is she just as iconique as the other one? I feel guilty for not repping my PEI Queen as I should. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually really like it. i went in verrrrrrrry sceptical and certain i'd hate it....but it was the complete opposite. it's different. slower (since it's 10hr instead of 3) but i like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always wanted red hair and to live on PEI. The new Anne is pretty good, too.



I saw The Lost City of Z on the big screen, and it's a very immersive experience, you feel like you're in the jungle. Great acting from all involved and Gray is a genius director. It's the kind of movie that was made to seen in theaters. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anybody see Free Fire? Thoughts? I think I'm seeing it tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link

it's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed more than I thought I would! It's kind of ridiculous, but fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's good, not remarkable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did anyone see Phoenix Forgotten? Without spoiling me, is it worth it if I have a free ticket I need to use? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm marathoning Voltron on Netflix



Idk what I expected but I'm really enjoying it. Reply

Thread

Link

I had fun with Power Rangers. I was hoping it would do well enough for a sequel :( Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, Power Rangers :( You were my favorite from last month.



(& I put a small bet on the BO domestic total of Kong being over the OW for BATB so i'm gunning for it still) Reply

Thread

Link

I watched Get Out and 20th Century Women at the theater (both just came out where I live) and The Fifth Element and The Love Witch at home



Edited at 2017-04-23 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

what did you think of 20th? i loved it! one of my fave cinema experiences tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it too! I didn't want it to end! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link