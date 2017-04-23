Chinese are going to remake Lola Rennt

i was underwhelmed by lola rennt tbh. maybe theirs will be better. Reply

Thread

Link

same, Franka Potente leaves me cold in everything I've seen her in the female Til Schweiger imo I like seeing Moritz Bleibtreu pop up in HW productions every now and then though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg female till schweiger is the perfect description for her tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's wrong with til gimme the tea Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah something about Til is rather bland, but I never mind him when I see him in things.



But damn, Maybe...Maybe Not, played a huge role for my gay teenage years back in the day =P Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why not Reply

Thread

Link

Werk Reply

Thread

Link

i've never seen this but i remember dawson leery being pretentious about it?? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao now i know i made the right choice in liking this movie if mr. dawson creek hated it fuck him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i just googled the scene:

ouple years off the top of your head. Don't even think about it.



Dawson: Run Lola run.



Amy: Liar! That's the movie you whip out to show people how cool you are! I'm not interested in cool. I'm interested in the movie that made you cry and you have no idea why. I'm interested in the movie that you're embarrassed to tell your friends you went to go see on opening night. Want to know what mine is?



Dawson: Please.



Amy: Hardball. Keanu Reeves coaches this inner-city little league team and, in the process, changes their lives for the better. I lost it. I mean, I cried like a baby. I saw it in the theater 5 times.



Dawson: That explains that, then.



Amy: What?



Dawson: Why your boyfriend dumped you. You're a sentimental drama queen with really crappy taste in movies.



Amy: Wow! What is your name, little man?



Dawson: Dawson. Dawson leery.



Amy: Oh! [Laughs]



Dawson: What?



Amy: Nice to meet you, Dawson. My name is Amy Lloyd. I'm the film critic for the Boston weekly. I'm here to review your movie. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved this movie, just because it was such a unique take on a love story to me at the time =) I'm actually surprised America never tried to remake this... I'm a bit curious on this remake though I never see the point of shot-by-shot remakes. Maybe it'll bring something new with it as well. Reply

Thread

Link

here for zhu zhu! i need more of the marco polo (rip) cast to do awesome stuff & things. Reply

Thread

Link

aww new kids turbo looks cute, but all i find is the movie dubbed in german. and for some reason in the german dubbed version the main characters speak german with (bad tbh) dutch accents, while everyone else speaks normal german. wtf? as if we wouldn't get that it takes place in the netherlands? sometimes i really don't get german dubbing. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe because their from Noord-Brabant with a thick dialect and/or accent, so they wanted to make clear they're hicks - even in German? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Run Lola Run so much. I saw it as a teen and it was first foreign language film I ever seen.



I wish the actress who played Lola had a better career. I've only seen in her the Borne films and an episode of Psych.



Just glad an American version hasn't been made.



Edited at 2017-04-23 06:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They did Franka so dirty in The Bourne Supremacy, and then they turned around and did her younger replacement, Julia Stiles, the same way. Alicia Vikander had better have a fountain of youth in her backyard or she's shit outta luck too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So true. She literally lasted about 10 minutes in Bourne Supremacy. (so about that spoiler for some lol).



Even though the last movie made money, I don't see them making another. But this is Hollywood and all they do is remakes/sequels so I won't be surprised if they make another one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sis don't remind me, I turned that movie off after that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen The Princess and the Warrior? It's an awesome movie and she's in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for this.

Especially the potential soundtrack. Reply

Thread

Link

Does one have to watch New Kids in order to watch/appreciate New Kids Turbo? Reply

Thread

Link

I ..wouldn't recommend either, but I think you're good going without. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my gosh your icon. so cute!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are german people going to insist china casts a german person for this remake Reply

Thread

Link

No...? Why would they do that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-04-23 07:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't seen Lola Rennt since high school, and i honestly don't remember anything. maybe i should rewatch sometime. Reply

Thread

Link

Same here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, basically lol but i don't remember loving it so i don't feel like rewatching. there are plenty of better german movies out there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Oh god Run Lola Run! The memories... Reply

Thread

Link

He could be Theo James related. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?? I just watched the trailer and kept thinking it was him and was like ummm but how old is he lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep, they look a lot alike but Moritz Bleibtreu looked better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyone seen the mexican remake of Fack Ju Göhte? 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

does it have elyas M'Barek? because otherwise i'm not interested. he (or rather his beauty) was the only saving grace of that movie tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw the original for the first time and tbh I thought it was really bad. Like, I get it's just a silly comedy and they probably didn't feel the need to try, but meh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link