Chinese are going to remake Lola Rennt
- Chinese Road Pictures acquired the rights to German Lola Rennt (Run Lola Run) to make a Mandarin-spoken version of it
- Zhu Zhu is going to direct and play the main part
- production and premiere dates unknown
- Zhu worked with German director Tom Tykwer on Cloud Atlas, so maybe that's where she got the idea?
Which European movie should get a Chinese remake next, ONTD? I can't wait how the Dutch New Kids Turbo would look, tbh
the female Til Schweiger imoI like seeing Moritz Bleibtreu pop up in HW productions every now and then though
But damn, Maybe...Maybe Not, played a huge role for my gay teenage years back in the day =P
I wish the actress who played Lola had a better career. I've only seen in her the Borne films and an episode of Psych.
Just glad an American version hasn't been made.
Even though the last movie made money, I don't see them making another. But this is Hollywood and all they do is remakes/sequels so I won't be surprised if they make another one.
Especially the potential soundtrack.
