Merida

Chinese are going to remake Lola Rennt




- Chinese Road Pictures acquired the rights to German Lola Rennt (Run Lola Run) to make a Mandarin-spoken version of it

- Zhu Zhu is going to direct and play the main part

- production and premiere dates unknown

- Zhu worked with German director Tom Tykwer on Cloud Atlas, so maybe that's where she got the idea?


Which European movie should get a Chinese remake next, ONTD? I can't wait how the Dutch New Kids Turbo would look, tbh
