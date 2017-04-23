ADULT SWIM - SAMURAI JACK 5x07 "XCVIII"
[synopsis]Jack and Ashi overcome a series of dangerous physical and spiritual tests in order to recover Jack's sword.
---
So many great callbacks in this ep! Thoughts on the episode and the [Spoiler (click to open)]backstory/new design of Ashi? And finally [Spoiler (click to open)]what did you think of that one line? Haha!
that caught me off guard so hard
i lol'd
also the backstory for what covered ashi was really disturbing
And agreed, I was a bit disturbed to see them show the process of her "suit" at such a young age...and just the implication that this entire time she and her sisters were wearing that.
My girl Ashi looks like tinkerbell but I'm loving her overall transformation. Also:
Hehe I do wonder if they'll get proper clothing before the end (gah, so near...) but yeah I love how [Spoiler (click to open)]they developed her change, especially with how they managed to revisit a lot of the good Jack has done in his life there =)
I'm still recovering from this scene, I mean, it must have been what most people were thinking, but just didn't expect them to address it haha. Oh Genndy ♥
But I have the entire series to watch because i've never seen it before.
And nice! Enjoy hehe, but yeah definitely expect a tonal change. I'm glad the final season was moved to Adult Swim so that it could be a bit more darker/adult.
I do think the show is going to end w/ Jack's death though
It's quite a lot to get caught up on, but I think if you're curious, one can start in this current season and follow along and then decide if you'd like to explore the earlier stuff. Either way, hope you enjoy!
not just in animation but in backgrounds, fight scenes, voice acting
watch this show it has 4 seasons
last night was great and Ashi's new look is SO CUTE
I really don't want it to end y'all ;A;