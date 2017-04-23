ADULT SWIM - SAMURAI JACK 5x07 "XCVIII"

i can't believe they said penis

that caught me off guard so hard

i lol'd

also the backstory for what covered ashi was really disturbing



Haha, yeah my jaw dropped and I think I let out a loud bellowing laugh at like 3am my time.



And agreed, I was a bit disturbed to see them show the process of her "suit" at such a young age...and just the implication that this entire time she and her sisters were wearing that. Reply

i thought it was scabs that were covering her because of the heat Reply

My girl Ashi looks like tinkerbell but I'm loving her overall transformation. Also:

My girl Ashi looks like tinkerbell but I'm loving her overall transformation. Also:

Hehe I do wonder if they'll get proper clothing before the end (gah, so near...) but yeah I love how [ Spoiler (click to open) ] they developed her change, especially with how they managed to revisit a lot of the good Jack has done in his life there



I'm still recovering from this scene, I mean, it must have been what most people were thinking, but just didn't expect them to address it haha. Oh Genndy ♥ Oh, no problem! Hehe, apologies I came home really late when I finally caught the ep, and then spent the rest of the night playing Persona 5 =) I figured you or someone else would make a post, but when I didn't see one I thought maybe you hadn't caught the ep yet.Hehe I do wonder if they'll get proper clothing before the end (gah, so near...) but yeah I love how=)I'm still recovering from this scene, I mean, it must have been what most people were thinking, but just didn't expect them to address it haha. Oh Genndy ♥ Reply

This was my favorite episode by far, i'm sad the season is almost over.



But I have the entire series to watch because i've never seen it before. Reply

Lots of good stuff in tonight's ep, and yeah I'm pretty sad we're so near the end... just thankful Genndy decided to finally finish his story though =)



And nice! Enjoy hehe, but yeah definitely expect a tonal change. I'm glad the final season was moved to Adult Swim so that it could be a bit more darker/adult. Reply

Before this episode I was genuinely concerned that this would end in Jack's suicide tbh Reply

Right?? It was so tense and I do like that the show was exploring Jack's mental and emotional state especially after all these years...but man, was bracing myself for what they could possibly do. Reply

i can't believe he killed death Reply

I didn't think so but overall I was on the edge if my seat the whole scene. You could see the pain on his face.



I do think the show is going to end w/ Jack's death though Reply

is this show good and should i start it from the start?? Reply

I think if you're a fan of animation, you may enjoy this =) Just be warned, this final season has a much more adult/darker tone than the original series back in the day since it's now at a much later timeslot and during the more mature animation block.



It's quite a lot to get caught up on, but I think if you're curious, one can start in this current season and follow along and then decide if you'd like to explore the earlier stuff. Either way, hope you enjoy! Reply

yes it's fantastic

not just in animation but in backgrounds, fight scenes, voice acting

watch this show it has 4 seasons Reply

This. This. This. I loved that they took cues from movie storytelling at times with the long stretches of no dialogue and just having Jack explore the beauty surrounding him with little ambient sounds here and there. Definitely not something I was used to seeing by Western animation at the time =) Reply

WOW at Ashi and her sisters being covered only by their severely scarred skin and - in theory - having to redo this process as they grew DX



last night was great and Ashi's new look is SO CUTE Reply

