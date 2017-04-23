|| oh wtf! ||

ADULT SWIM - SAMURAI JACK 5x07 "XCVIII"



[synopsis]Jack and Ashi overcome a series of dangerous physical and spiritual tests in order to recover Jack's sword.

---
So many great callbacks in this ep! Thoughts on the episode and the [Spoiler (click to open)]backstory/new design of Ashi? And finally [Spoiler (click to open)]what did you think of that one line? Haha!

