Trisha Paytas on Eminem and Body Image: He said your Size and you are Perfect"
Trisha Pastas talks about celebs who body shamed her and called her fat. But then she discusses working with Eminem and how he told her "she looks amazing", called her "perfect" and made her comfortable on set.
She talks about him at 21:00
Happy Sunday ONTD!!!
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIxNpoA
x2ls&t=1281s
She talks about him at 21:00
Happy Sunday ONTD!!!
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIxNpoA
Edited at 2017-04-23 05:27 pm (UTC)
she denounced that video anyway
I wish people would stop giving her attention.
nobody
trash
this bitch
nobody
nobody
Can we just make this a YouTube trash post instead of weight wank? ForeverKailyn has been e-begging on Facebook mommy groups for coins to make her credit card payment. She still hasn't gotten a job or moved out of her mom's house tho
It's killing me that she's asking struggling single moms to pay for her sephora purchases tho. Bitch has been flooding them with "outfit of the day" and "look at my makeup" pics while all the other posts are about affording childcare and finding affordable educational experiences for children.
So many questions...
Poor girl of hers.
Edited at 2017-04-23 09:33 pm (UTC)