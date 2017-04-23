Kitty

Trisha Paytas on Eminem and Body Image: He said your Size and you are Perfect"

Trisha Pastas talks about celebs who body shamed her and called her fat. But then she discusses working with Eminem and how he told her "she looks amazing", called her "perfect" and made her comfortable on set.

She talks about him at 21:00



source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIxNpoAx2ls&t=1281s
