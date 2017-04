As much as I love Frank Ocean - I'm really sick of that obvious autotune. As soon as I heard it I was disappointed with the track. Reply

Too much autotune! Reply

I like it. It's 2017 and people still can't get over a little autotune. Reply

I've never gotten the hate. T-Pain was the shit, 808s was the shit, etc Reply

808s 💜 Reply

808s rip :( Reply

i love this shit but i also fucking loved 808s so like, how valid is my opinion? haha. Reply

Very valid considering 808s changed the landscape of an entire genre of music. Reply

Chanel >> Reply

Chanel is such a bop. Your taste is 💯 Reply

it truly is Reply

Amen, amen praise this comment. Reply

i feel like he should've released nights as a single or pink + white for the summer. Reply

I fucking love Chanel Reply

he's been releasing such trash lately. Blonde was overhyped but just meh, that track with tyler and jay-z was gross. I guess he tried with chanel. Now this garbage that everyone's going to gobble up smh. The only bop he's put out and it's even not his technically is "Slide" Reply

i prefer his newer stuff for the most part tbh Reply

i prefer channel orange and the ep. Reply

Gross how? Reply

auditory grossness Reply

Ah, gotcha Reply

i love love ivy Reply

slide has my wig in its clutches, im so shook Reply

i kinda like autotune still ... but this song would be better without it imo Reply

I love his Blonded radio playlists. And I'm not bothered by the auto tune he's been into. Reply

I love the blonded Playlists Reply

PITCH CORRECTED, COMPUTED EMOTION Reply

chanel is definitely my fave so far of the bonus tracks he's been releasing but i really like the version of lens with travis. malay needs to hurry up and release booty club tho Reply

the fuck? the videos won't play

Reply

