It's not as good as "Don't Kill My Vibe" but I still like it. Reply

Excuse me? not available in my country? Reply

I was obsessed with Don't Kill My Vibe but I'm not feeling this one. Reply

Not outright bad, but this sound is kind of overdone at this point. Reply

not available in my country?



we're from the same country!!



it's on Spotify thankfully



Edited at 2017-04-23 05:37 pm (UTC)

lmao right Reply

This is pop music now. Reply

