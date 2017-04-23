Rosario Dawson Will Not Appear In The Punisher
ICYMI: Rosario Dawson Will Not Appear In #ThePunisher https://t.co/fRmEoW30Tc pic.twitter.com/iQNWaaYnKz— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 23, 2017
"At the end of the day, it’s really hard to get all of those casts together. For The Defenders, it was difficult to get everybody together. People are busy! There are so many times where I really want it to happen. I really wanted to do a cameo on The Punisher, but it doesn’t always work that way.”
source
ETA: Gah!
Edited at 2017-04-23 05:21 pm (UTC)
why is this show even being made?
The only actors who are at his level are Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard and Carrie Ann Moss.
It was a great performance and it's not hard to understand why he got his own show.
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:13 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:35 pm (UTC)
We even saw her mum
They are endgame ?
Also, let's just get rid of the Daredevil series because Punisher stole the show last season and reminded all of us what a crappy job Matt does in defending the city.
Also why does she look like Annie from Being Human in that pic? Not her face, the like...style and lighting.
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:25 pm (UTC)
And yes, I loved Frank so much. Whenever it wasn't focused on him, the show was such a drag.
But I liked the punisher more than daredevil in season 2, and Karen's in all the episodes. And Ben Barnes will play a villain. So, I'll definitely watch.