Rosario Dawson Will Not Appear In The Punisher

Praying it's because she got cast in a Star Wars movie. Rosario deserves better. Fantastic Mimi ect ect. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish but they've been filming this for forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet it's money. She's being a good sport because she still wants in on LC season 2.



ETA: Gah!



Edited at 2017-04-23 05:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same i want ha to play Ahsoka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that this show was necessary to start with, but don't bother then. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? I love Frank and Karen and their shenanigans but what's a netflix mcu show without Claire?? I'm still pissed she wasn't the nurse in doctor cringe but also glad bc Rosario deserves nothing but the best, Always. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who was the nurse in Dr strange ? Rachel mcadams ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if rachel mcadams turns out to be the night nurse over christine i'm going to be so pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol exactly!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noooo I want to see more of her in the Marvel shows, not less. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a shame, but she didn't interact with Frank at all on DD, so if she has a sizable part in the Defenders, I'll be ok with it. Reply

Thread

Link

flop show without claire.

why is this show even being made? Reply

Thread

Link

It would have been a flop show even with Claire, lbr. This show is so unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. I don't get why people liked his character so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, we saw plenty of the Punisher in season 2 of Daredevil and I fail to understand what apparently makes him so fascinating anyway. To me he felt like one of the most generic characters in the show... I mean, how many damn angsty male characters with endless manpain, dead families, and ~morally gray~ narratives have we seen?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He got very popular after his arc on the 2nd season of DD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte she was the only reason i wanted to check out the show. idc for karen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jon Bernthnal acts circles around any of the leads of the Netflix shows.



The only actors who are at his level are Mahershala Ali, Alfre Woodard and Carrie Ann Moss.



It was a great performance and it's not hard to understand why he got his own show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well i don't understand why she was on Iron Fist either. She was like a third wheel and out of place, especially tagging along to China. For constantly complaining Claire sure gets involved a lot.



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i liked her kicking butt with those claws.



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was here for some training with Colleen Wing and learn to fight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted Danny to disappear so Claire and Colleen could just take over the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do they ever actually give her anything to do? Like tbh I haven't watched all of Daredevil or Luke Cage, but I felt like she was really just a random add-on to Iron Fist and a passerby in Jessica Jones. Reply

Thread

Link

Her biggest role was on Luke Cage

We even saw her mum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only watching JJ and IF is tragic if you wanna know about Claire's role. She's most prominent in the other two. I haven't watched IF and probably never will but Claire has a large role in the first season of Daredevil and Luke Cage, and is in s2 of Daredevil every now and again but still an important character to the plot. It explains why she would be in Iron Fist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's great in Luke Cage and Luke/Claire is everything, probably my fave ship in the Netflix verse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But ... What about Luke and Jessica ?

They are endgame ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and now i care even less about this dumb spin-off that i will probably watch. he was not interesting. should've been an elektra prequel. Reply

Thread

Link

A prequel about a woman instead of more useless manpain? Never! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elektra was the worst part of last season ughhhhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



shhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked her. I just hated her plot. She was wasted on Daredevil and his boring stupidity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wanted to like her but her storyline was shit and I didn't like the way Elodie played the role. Too affected and forced. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally someone who agrees with me! I found her so boring and over the top. idk why everyone loves her. I didn't like her and Matt together either. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Or we could have skipped a spinoff from that uneven season and given us Trish Walker as Hellcat to layer in into the Defenders eventually. Or they could have done something new like a Ms. Marvel series or She-Hulk series. Daredevil season two isn't the place I would have looked for spinoff material. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don't need cross overs all the time. Keep her on Luke Cage, where she belongs and has perfect chemistry.



Also, let's just get rid of the Daredevil series because Punisher stole the show last season and reminded all of us what a crappy job Matt does in defending the city.





Also why does she look like Annie from Being Human in that pic? Not her face, the like...style and lighting.



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Then what's the point? Reply

Thread

Link

No point in watching, then. Got it. Reply

Thread

Link

i've said it before but i'll say it again. i love frank but unless the show is about him saving his two dogs and then opening up a dog rescue no thanks (oh how i'd love to send him after the people who hurt my dog before i adopted her) Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to give the writers a chance to prove themselves but Punisher is about manpain and revenge and I really don't want another story about a white dude who's family was fridged so he could go on a vengeance crusade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. this is why he's so much better as a minor character who just pops up every once and a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they already told that story in DD Season Two! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to literally stop watching DD if they killed off that dog. But they took it away and never explained it's fate....I'm going to tell myself it's doing just fine.





And yes, I loved Frank so much. Whenever it wasn't focused on him, the show was such a drag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I would watch that. I love puppers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Zed in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's going to be weird not having her show up.



But I liked the punisher more than daredevil in season 2, and Karen's in all the episodes. And Ben Barnes will play a villain. So, I'll definitely watch. Reply

Thread

Link

Karen was so Amazing is Season 2

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, Karen's in The Punisher? Yay! I liked how they connected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kastle is very popular Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

karen's in all the eps? god bless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ooh, Ben Barnes is in this? Might have to check it out... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still excited af but this is not helping dissuade my theory about The Defenders Reply

Thread

Link

What's the theory? That Claire will get killed in The Defenders or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep that's the one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What's your theory? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link