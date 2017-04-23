Mel B's ex-nanny is suing her

Mel B is having a bad year. Damn. Reply

Thread

Link

oh lord, this is a mess. yiiiikes Reply

Thread

Link

the getting pregnant part is a weird addition lol i thought she was going to say it was mel b's husband who impregnated her but it was actually some random and mel b fronted her the money for an abortion which was chill of her? anyways, wow Reply

Thread

Link

Well Mel is alleging that it was her husband's baby that's why the nanny is saying that it wasn't him but a random guy at a bar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey i read the post, don't expect me to read the source too! (jk thx that clears it up) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a lot here but



• said she got pregnant from a one-night stand with a man she met at a bar.

• said Mel b "advanced the cash" for the abortion.



How is that Mel B's problem? Is abortion illegal where this took place otherwise I do not see the relevance. Reply

Thread

Link

It's because Mel B's legal filing claims that Stephan had a years long affair with the nanny, got her pregnant and then used Mel's money to pay her out for the abortion. Mel also claims he originally wanted the three of them to live as some kind of three-way partnership and Mel shut that shit down, hence him taking her money to pay for the abortion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to have to add some salt. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow what a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Was the nanny having the sex with Mel or her husband? I'm lost Reply

Thread

Link

According to Mel, the husband and the nanny had an affair for years. Lived on her dime, were super blatant about it, took her money and lots of other mess. It's horrible. She also claims that her abusive husband would threaten and manipulate her into engaging in threesomes with other women. He would then secretly record these sessions, along with their private sexual escapades and would use it against her saying if she ever left him or cut him off, he would expose everything, ruin her rep and she would never work again.



Her shitty husband is denying this happened and now that nanny is making it seem like Mel seduced her and that there was some kind of 3-way sexual relationship between her, Mel and the husband, contradicting Mel's story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

both, according to the nanny



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for Mel and the children involved in all this mess. The husband and the nanny are awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Or the nanny is also a victim in this? It's not that unbelievable that she was taken advantage of given the situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she was a young girl and mel was in a position of power and influence. just because she's a woman doesn't mean mel is entirely innocent in everything that went on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. She was 18. These were two grown adults with issues who both seemed to be fucking with her and fucking her. Gross shit considering the age and power differences. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like it to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk Mel B has been getting this shit beaten out of her by this horrible man for a long time. She even went on live tv with a black eye a few years back. She seems like a victim in this, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel bad for her if her story is true. But if she was fucking her 18-year-old nanny who was a foreign exchange student, then she's gross. Especially if she then made her out to be the bad guy in all of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The nanny was only 18 when she started? I didn't realize she was so young. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm...I don't really know who or what to believe here, but Mel B has some complicated relationships, to say the least Reply

Thread

Link

What a fucking mess. Reply

Thread

Link

this is messy...what else to call it? Reply

Thread

Link

• said Mel b portrayed her as a "homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist".



Oh god, I'm hungover and ended up reading that as "homewrecker, prostitute, and exorcist". I had a brief moment where I thought I was going to have to get ONTD to explain Mel B's occult practices because I had never heard of them before.



Anyway, this is a mess and it's a shame it's been so public since they've got kids and everything.



Reply

Thread

Link

lol why would mel b give her $300,000 to get an abortion by some random guy? or any money at all? pretty sure her salary could pay for her own abortion? come on now sis Reply

Thread

Link

mel b's ex-husband and the nanny were having an affair, and i think the baby was his and he was actually the one to give her the money? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link