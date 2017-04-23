Mel B's ex-nanny is suing her
Mel B's ex-nanny is suing her for libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. https://t.co/EPxsBd6W72 pic.twitter.com/Q4SGfyi7qU— E! News (@enews) April 23, 2017
Lorraine accuses Mel of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
• said Mel b portrayed her as a "homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist".
• said Mel b "seduced" her, a "naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student...with alcohol, fame and casual sex.
• said her "sexual and employment relationship" with Mel "continued for approximately seven years."
• said she got pregnant from a one-night stand with a man she met at a bar.
• said Mel b "advanced the cash" for the abortion.
• claimed she "is not in possession of any of the alleged sex tapes or compromising materials".
• believed Mel made her statements "with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth".
source
Mel B is having a bad year. Damn.
• said she got pregnant from a one-night stand with a man she met at a bar.
• said Mel b "advanced the cash" for the abortion.
How is that Mel B's problem? Is abortion illegal where this took place otherwise I do not see the relevance.
Her shitty husband is denying this happened and now that nanny is making it seem like Mel seduced her and that there was some kind of 3-way sexual relationship between her, Mel and the husband, contradicting Mel's story.
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:04 pm (UTC)
Oh god, I'm hungover and ended up reading that as "homewrecker, prostitute, and exorcist". I had a brief moment where I thought I was going to have to get ONTD to explain Mel B's occult practices because I had never heard of them before.
Anyway, this is a mess and it's a shame it's been so public since they've got kids and everything.