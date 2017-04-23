Mel B's ex-nanny is suing her



Lorraine accuses Mel of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
• said Mel b portrayed her as a "homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist".
• said Mel b "seduced" her, a "naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student...with alcohol, fame and casual sex.
• said her "sexual and employment relationship" with Mel "continued for approximately seven years."
• said she got pregnant from a one-night stand with a man she met at a bar.
• said Mel b "advanced the cash" for the abortion.
• claimed she "is not in possession of any of the alleged sex tapes or compromising materials".
• believed Mel made her statements "with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth".

source
Tagged: , ,