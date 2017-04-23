Get a first look at Rashida Jones as a reality star on Black-ish
Bow Johnson's family just got even more interesting. Enter: Rashida Jones in this Black-ish first look: https://t.co/JTUsV53rqa pic.twitter.com/auCeQGXZZo— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) April 19, 2017
• Rashida Jones is guest starring in one of next week's two episodes of Black-ish as Santamonica.
• Santamonica arrives just after filming a stint on a reality show.
• she's joined in her visit to the Johnson household by her brother Johan (Daveed Diggs) and mother Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith)
More pictures @ the source
she's not really a good actress at all. she's basic as fuck, always the same performance
Edited at 2017-04-23 05:28 pm (UTC)
What a dry-ly played character
People should watch her show "Angie Tribeca" on TBS, the new season is out
and casting chris brown? it's like they never want me to watch again
Who are they ?