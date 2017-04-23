Get a first look at Rashida Jones as a reality star on Black-ish



• Rashida Jones is guest starring in one of next week's two episodes of Black-ish as Santamonica.
• Santamonica arrives just after filming a stint on a reality show.
• she's joined in her visit to the Johnson household by her brother Johan (Daveed Diggs) and mother Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith)

source

More pictures @ the source
