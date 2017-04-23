Shocker of the Century: Black Fox News Employees were Treated to a Heavy Helping of Racism
- Seven black Fox News employees will be joining a pre-existing lawsuit alleging blatant racial discrimination and harassment from Fox News bosses
- Former comptroller Judy Slater treated payroll employees to years of racially based insults. She was finally fired in February when the lawsuit became public.
- The seven new members of the lawsuit are calling for the firing of accounting director Tammy Efinger, who allegedly supported and participated in the racially based harassment
- Lawsuit members allege that both Slater and Efinger forced black employees to engage in arm wrestling matches for their amusement
- Efinger allegedly bragged about "fighting" black employees
Would you work for a racist company, ONTD?
This was a clip from like 2012.
Bill O'Reilly never ceases to amaze.
I'm shocked! Shocked I say!
So instead of blaming black ppl blame the white folks that constantly want to ruin our lives.
That's exactly what these corporations want. For black ppl to give up, lay down and die.
and no, this isn't assigning blame. they deserve justice in court and to be respected in the work place always.
having said that i hope they get a large ass settlement.
Somehow my expectations were still not low enough
Also the recent take down of conservative media is giving me life right now. I think Trump has pushed sane people over the edge and its great to see ppl fighting back. Fox News should be burried into the ground.
Without this story the next person to get harassed by him might not have been able to prove Fox knew about it, but now it's unavoidable.
Anyway I see FN as like a positive feedback loop/cult for conservatives. Like when news started to get polarized after 9/11 Fox skewed conservative which attracted conservative viewers who weren't necessarily extreme. But then Fox started spewing more & more extreme views as a way to keep viewers riled up and by that point all these conservatives thought of Fox News as the only news channel they could trust, and a lot of them can't tell the difference between actual news reporting and just a talking head. So all these viewers who maybe 20 years ago would have been just moderately conservative are now pretty much extremists because watching nothing but Fox News has convinced them that their beliefs are facts and by the same token they believe everything anyone on Fox News tells them to believe.
Like I basically view Fox News viewership as a cult. My parents watch Fox News so I give this a lot of thought.