Shocker of the Century: Black Fox News Employees were Treated to a Heavy Helping of Racism

jfc that bolded line. disgusting

After hearing the clip of Bill O'Reilly (I think Stephen Colbert aired it recently) being downright astounded that a restaurant owned by black people operates in exactly the same manner as a restaurant owned by white people...I would be so shocked if there were racist harassment going on at Fox. Just shocked. As shocked as Bill O'Reilly was when he saw that a restaurant owned by black people operates in exactly the same manner as a restaurant owned by white people. Reply

yeah the daily show aired that clip too. it was so bizarre 'it was just like going to an italian restaurant' or sth Reply

what? how did he think it would be run? Reply

iirc he thought everyone would be running around yelling "m-fer" and there would be drive by shootings. he literally thought it would be chaos and was amazed it was just like dining in a restaurant in the white part of New York.



This was a clip from like 2012. Reply

I'm not shocked at all. Reply

Neither am I, just saddened and disgusted. Reply

I'm shocked! Shocked I say! Reply

just burn it down. Reply

What did these people think would happen by working at Fox and being black? Dumb. My black ass would never step foot in that honky town. Reply

Sometimes you just need a check, sis. That doesn't make them responsible for the abuse.



Edited at 2017-04-23 03:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I never said they were responsible Reply

is any paycheck really worth working for that evil fucking channel Reply

Bills & rent are real. I don't think it's fair to fault them for the racist harassment they faced. Reply

maybe they thought they could change it from the inside Reply

Sis shit like this happens all the time ... even at places that ~aren't Fox News.

So instead of blaming black ppl blame the white folks that constantly want to ruin our lives.

That's exactly what these corporations want. For black ppl to give up, lay down and die. Reply

too many people think their experiences will be an exception to the patterns of oppression that exist. i wouldn't be caught dead working for a white supremacist propaganda factory either.



and no, this isn't assigning blame. they deserve justice in court and to be respected in the work place always. Reply

i'm surprised at how much heat you're getting for this Reply

ita...i get having bills etc but ffs, why even apply there in the 1st place?! like love yourself, man.



having said that i hope they get a large ass settlement.



Edited at 2017-04-23 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

not shocked, not surprised but still disgusted. Reply

- Lawsuit members allege that both Slater and Efinger forced black employees to engage in arm wrestling matches for their amusement





Somehow my expectations were still not low enough Reply

This is some Get Out shit.



Also the recent take down of conservative media is giving me life right now. I think Trump has pushed sane people over the edge and its great to see ppl fighting back. Fox News should be burried into the ground. Reply

Susan Sarandon was right ❤ Reply

WHat did she say Reply

Unfortunately Trump's base doesn't regret voting for him at all Reply

On a related note sometimes when I'm curious about how the other half lives I read the comments on Fox News' FB page and there are so many people LIVID that Fox News GAVE IN TO LIBERAL PC POLICE and fired Bill O'Reilly. It just shows how Fox News dug itself into a hole because keeping Bill was a legal liability for them but they've also brainwashed all their viewers into being misogynists etc. Reply

I think their viewers were already like that but fox news, trump, the internet, etc made them feel empowered to spout their racist garbage in public forums. Fox news didn't seem to care that O'Reilly was a liability. They kept him around until his sponsors were pressured to pull out. He only got fired because he brings in no money without sponsors. Reply

What made him more of a liability now that the NYT broke the story about all of his settlements was how easy it would be for any future accuser to prove Fox's awareness of a harassment problem and/or failure to correct it. After this story the next person to accuse Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment could also come after Fox for a smorgasbord of negligence claims because it would be easy peasy lemon squeezy to prove that Fox knew he regularly harassed employees and did nothing to correct or prove it.



Without this story the next person to get harassed by him might not have been able to prove Fox knew about it, but now it's unavoidable. Reply

Sorry for replying twice I promise I'm not obsessed with you, I just meant to reply to the 1st part of your comment and forgot!



Anyway I see FN as like a positive feedback loop/cult for conservatives. Like when news started to get polarized after 9/11 Fox skewed conservative which attracted conservative viewers who weren't necessarily extreme. But then Fox started spewing more & more extreme views as a way to keep viewers riled up and by that point all these conservatives thought of Fox News as the only news channel they could trust, and a lot of them can't tell the difference between actual news reporting and just a talking head. So all these viewers who maybe 20 years ago would have been just moderately conservative are now pretty much extremists because watching nothing but Fox News has convinced them that their beliefs are facts and by the same token they believe everything anyone on Fox News tells them to believe.



Like I basically view Fox News viewership as a cult. My parents watch Fox News so I give this a lot of thought. Reply

I was reading a post about how he was expected to have an easy time finding work and I was expecting the comments to be disgusted, but they were all about how they would follow him/how Fox News was dumb for firing him and I remembered why I avoid reading non-ontd comment Reply

That's fucked up yo smdh Reply

What the fuck? That's disgusting. Reply

