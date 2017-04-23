Pearls

Shocker of the Century: Black Fox News Employees were Treated to a Heavy Helping of Racism



- Seven black Fox News employees will be joining a pre-existing lawsuit alleging blatant racial discrimination and harassment from Fox News bosses

- Former comptroller Judy Slater treated payroll employees to years of racially based insults. She was finally fired in February when the lawsuit became public.

- The seven new members of the lawsuit are calling for the firing of accounting director Tammy Efinger, who allegedly supported and participated in the racially based harassment

- Lawsuit members allege that both Slater and Efinger forced black employees to engage in arm wrestling matches for their amusement

- Efinger allegedly bragged about "fighting" black employees

Source

Would you work for a racist company, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,