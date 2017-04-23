Black Sails: On Eleanor - "The girl that makes sure no more women die the way [her] mother died“

since i still have not watched season 4, all i have to say is #justiceforeleanor Reply

" „Each individual backstory of Eleanor's lovers tells you a little bit about her less and her inability to be humane. "- do you mean loss?



I wish we got more of Eleanor's backstory and mommy issues and not just her daddy issues, but I love all the thought Hannah put into her backstory.



I love that she and Hakeem are close (justice for Mr. Scott and my Scott-Eleanor closure!)



Part of my problem with off screen life altering events is that we can't experience them with the characters and see how it changes them. We didn't see Eleanor's trial and only saw her imprisoned when Rogers went to get her, so the change in Eleanor from S1-2 to S3 onwards just felt too drastic, without being able to see it for ourselves.



LOL at Toby not starving himself because he's just that good, he doesn't need to go method.



So glad we didn't get Flint/Eleanor, I'm ok with their relationship remaining paternal, plus they had such an amazing partnership in S1-2, they really were made from the same cloth, Madi and Flint have a lot in common and have similar views, but she's a much better leader and not prone to emotional and homicidal actions.



I get Eleanor falling for the idea of Rogers and stability, shame about her taste in men, they really were her downfall and it all starts with her POS dad.



Thank you OP for posting this and all the other ones, I know they weren't easy to transcribe. Reply

thanks for the post and the write up, OP!



i'm going to need starz to release a director's cut of the entire series with the extended versions of every episode, because i feel like eleanor would be so much better served as a character if all the little tidbits had been left in the episodes. i'm sure every character would, actually. i've noticed so many promo stills from scenes we never saw but seem relatively important, if not wish-fulfillment-y (max and flint together in a scene in s4).



i love hannah and i hope we see lots more of her soon. she always has great insight into her character and never passes up an opportunity to heap some praise on her fellow women cast mates, whose acting never gets the attention it deserves imo (shouts to JPK!!!) Reply

mte re: the director's cut Reply

Ia Reply

as other ppl mentioned, I think - just like in-universe - Eleanor's greatest tragedy is that she was constantly teetering on the edge of greatness.



the backstory with her mother is touching and special and makes me tear up. how she learnt pleasure and taking care of herself from max. how the events in london changed her.



but bc the character is so closed off we don't get to see all that, and i think her portrayal suffers for it. they should have cut one or two speeches from the dudes and given her those extra minutes, so that the work that is CLEARLY there behind the scenes could actually shine through. it's devastating bc it's all there, they just didn't put it in the show???



i mean, her time in london alone! what hannah describes, how downright traumatic it was for eleanor to be confronted with the true might of the british empire, after she spent her whole life on nassau. how humiliating and terrifying it was to be judged by this court that she technically doesn't acknowledge as legitimate, but which is still going to kill her, not caring one bit for what she has accomplished or what she thinks of their legitimacy. that's life-changing stuff and gives me so much insight into how she changed between seasons.



WHY DON'T WE GET TO SEE IT UGH.



truly, eleanor's biggest tragedy in-universe and from a meta pov will always be her unfullfilled potential. Reply

Yeah, it really sucks that we didn't get to see a lot of what informed her character, because it would have really helped to understand her actions in the first and second seasons.



One thing I wonder about, she says Vane idealised her and Max saw her for who she truly was, does that ring slightly false to anyone else? Maybe Max saw the best version of her, the version she could have been if life hadn't done what it did to her early on, but I don't believe that Max saw Eleanor for who she had become by the time of the show. Her reaction to Eleanor refusing her offer made it seem like she was totally blindsided, when it seemed fairly clear even then that Eleanor was never going to be satisfied with that. By contrast, Vane is hurt by her betrayal because he had hoped her treachery would never extend to him, but he's not really that surprised, and is willing to have her back anyway (and has had her back quite happily after she publicly turned on him once before). The whole 'you take what you want, I'll take what I want, and we'll both get what we want' thing worked for them (until it didn't) because that's who she is at that point, just as arrogant and ruthless as he is. When she was with Max (those few times before the split), it's all about Max taking care of Eleanor. Max gets precious little in return, and when Eleanor shows her her true colours, Max immediately turns from her in disgust and would rather face Vane's crew than rely on her again.



IDK, I'm not trying to get shippy or anything, but I'm having a hard time reconciling that part of the interview with what was portrayed on the show.



I'm on my third rewatch now and I've decided that Idelle was Eleanor's true soulmate, and it's one of the great tragedies of the show that they lived so close together and yet never connected. Reply

it rings false to me too. i've always maintained that max and vane both projected onto eleanor a fair bit and expected things from her that she clearly wasn't willing to give, or really required to (though in both cases, when she chose prosperity over their feelings/well-being, it seemed cruel to the viewers who felt more connected to vane and max respectively). all of eleanor's partners haven't synced up exactly right with her or fully understood her motivations imo, though i do think max understood eleanor the best by the end of the show as evidenced by her final appeal to anne in 4x08. vane never got her at all. rogers even less so despite eleanor wanting him to be her perfect match.



lmao please give us more of this idelle/eleanor theory Reply

though in both cases, when she chose prosperity over their feelings/well-being, it seemed cruel to the viewers who felt more connected to vane and max respectively



IDK, admittedly I like both Max and Vane, but to me her betrayals of both of them were cruel, there's no way around that. In both cases, they were trying to protect her at risk to their own lives (Max admittedly doing it without Eleanor's knowledge, but with Vane she actually asked him to get into that very precarious position for her benefit), and in both cases she turned her back without hesitation when things changed, leaving them to what she knows will likely be painful deaths, without ever appearing to consider whether there might be a third way (and in both cases there would be, but she would have to pay). On this rewatch I actually noticed something, in the moments when Eleanor is persuading Abigail to leave with her: Abigail is confused, because Vane promised her that if she did as she was told and her father paid, she wouldn't be harmed. Eleanor says something along the lines of 'things have changed, you are now much more valuable to him in a different way', implying that he has broken his word, whereas in fact we know that his plans to ransom her remain what they always were, and it is actually Eleanor who now has a new use for Abigail and is changing things around.



As I've said before, I applaud the writers and Hannah for creating Eleanor, because in retrospect I completely understand how she got to become who she is, but that doesn't change the fact that, by the start of the show, she is really not a nice person, at all, and honestly I came out of both the Max and Vane relationships feeling for them and hoping that they would find someone capable of loving them back. (I disagree that Vane never got her at all, but certainly he never got her enough, so that's really just splitting hairs.)



Haha re Idelle, she just strikes me as someone who is able to love without taking any bullshit, which as we have seen is definitely something any lover of Eleanor's needs, as well as being intelligent, highly driven, pragmatic and loving without being cloying (that's one reason I could never quite get on the Maxanor ship, because as much as I think Max is adorable, I just can't see any version where Eleanor doesn't get few up with her caretaking and squish her poor sweet heart like a bug. Maybe it's because I'm more like Eleanor than anyone else on the show and it would personally drive me up the wall, but while I can see a healthy AU Eleanor working with a healthy AU Vane, or Anne, or Flint, or even Miranda, I can just never imagine a reality in which Eleanor at her core and Max at her core work in the long run. I'm sorry please don't hate me!)



Wow that was looooong I'm sorry. Reply

what good is trying to protect someone who doesn't want to be protected though? that's the crux of my issue with the max/eleanor and vane/eleanor relationships and why i don't feel terrible sympathy for them putting their faith in someone who is faithless (or more specifically, faithful only to her goal of civilizing nassau at almost any cost -- "almost" because inviting spain to her shores seems to be where eleanor draws the line). it's cruel but eleanor never purported to be otherwise. i'm not saying eleanor is a good person by any stretch, or that she thinks things through and arrives at the best course of action when she makes a decision... because she clearly did not lmao. but vane thinking eleanor was a wild thing who wanted pirate anarchy and max thinking eleanor was a soft thing who wanted a quiet life away from nassau were both way off target.



no, i like this reasoning! i'm probably exactly the right person to admit you don't like maxanor to lmao. i totally see what you mean and buy that their ways of loving and being intimate were at their core, incompatible. i'm down with the eleanor/idelle theory. idelle isn't afraid to put anyone, even the scariest pirate, in their place either, and eleanor needed more than a bit of that. just not from flawed messengers who come with too much baggage and bite. Reply

I kind of see where you're coming from with Max, because yes, Eleanor didn't ask for it, but with Vane she literally did. The only reason he has Abigail at all is that she explicitly told him to prove he cared about her well-being and how to do it. And we know that she knows that he's not just being stubborn in not giving up Abigail for free, because in the scene immediately before their fight about it, she berates him for not realising that Flint can't just hand the Urca over in trade, because 'it belongs to his crew, not to him'. So she's fully aware of the situation she has put him in, and that what she's asking is impossible for him to give, and when he can't magic up a way around that, she takes it anyway and leaves him to deal with the consequences. To me that was just beyond the pale.



But then she did make him choose between her and his father figure when he can't have been more than 21, purely as a show of her power, so we can't say he didn't know who she was...



Gah, it's embarrassing how much I care for/worry about all these long-dead fictional characters, even the ones I don't like. I don't usually get like this I swear! Reply

yeah, she definitely played vane like a fiddle. i would argue that the circumstances were facilitated by both her cruelty and his blindness though. dude was projecting a grand love story onto their relationship when i just don't see it being there for her. she proved time and time again that he was only allowed to share her bed when he made himself convenient or useful, and that ultimately he was a tool for her to use. i think she cared deeply for him (that bumblebee necklace tbh), but as long as he was a hindrance to the road she could see ahead, she wasn't gonna ever stick her neck out for him.



the tragedy of vane/eleanor to me is that at some point, had she never been given up by hornigold, they might have ended up on the same side with the same goals. because up until the very end of season 2, vane was an obstinate shit who could not work with eleanor and flint, who did bad things himself (max was raped and brutalized under his watch). but season 3 vane with pre-season 3 eleanor alongside flint, madi, and silver and the rest of the pirate resistance would have been a superpower. and who knows what they could have worked out relationship-wise in that space.



please, that's just black sails, dude. it's gonna be a long time before i'm over this show or these characters! Reply

Oh absolutely, he was a complete fool for her and was just a convenience for her (I remain uncertain how much she ever cared for him. There was fondness there, but beyond? Idk).



up until the very end of season 2, vane was an obstinate shit who could not work with eleanor and flint



Actually, that's one of my bugbears of the series, because I don't believe that's really true, or at least we don't know whether it is, because they never really try. At no point does Eleanor sit down with him, explain what they are doing and invite him to join their project. The first time they ever discuss it with him is when they need him to hand over Abigail, which is right after Flint has tried to blow him up and he has tried to kill Flint (i.e. maybe not the best time for a calm conversation?). At that point, they all just expect him to hand over his $250,000 prize and get angry with him when he doesn't immediately agree. I actually think if they had tried to bring him on board earlier, as more of an equal partner than a wayward child, he might have come around without too much trouble (that's been his thing throughout the show, he flares up quickly but it passes once he's made his point and then he gets reasonable). I actually blame Flint more for the end result: If he hadn't been too busy ranting about Vane being a madman and an animal (not that I'm disagreeing as such, but it's a bit rich coming from a man who just strangled his loyal friend with his bare hands), but had trusted Eleanor's judgement and sat down with her and Vane, the whole thing could have ended very differently. Like, at that moment in time, between them they had a fort, a warship, a fortune in gold and the daughter of the nearest scary pirate hunter. In that moment, they could all have gotten what they wanted, and Miranda could have lived. But this is a cruel show, and so they didn't get it. :( Reply

that's giving him a LOT of credit where i don't think he necessarily deserves it. vane was exceedingly petulant in season 1 and i definitely understood why he was kept on the outside of their business venture. i think that's where we're at an impasse with regards to vane as a character/his journey, because i think the man he was in the end is a far cry from the brat he started out as, and he needed to do a lot of growing up between those two points. so i don't buy that he would have been a good and reasonable partner to them at any point before he finally, finally joined forces with flint in charles town. it took seeing civilization up close for him to understand what an immediate threat they were to pirates/nassau. before then, he was blowing it off and playing it down despite words of warning. could flint have been more diplomatic and played better with others in general? for damn sure. i'd say there's plenty blame to go around. the pirates always had to lose in the end, but it's especially painful as viewers following their story to see all the what if's and the opportunities to do and be better than their historical counterparts. alas! Reply

Yeah that is also true. TBH that's what makes this show so difficult/fun to analyse, because since all the characters are so complex and flawed, it's hard to see where exactly in the complex-and-flawed tapestry that the weave together things went wrong, or how they could have gone if one character did that one thing differently. Because you're right, it's not till Vane sees the threat that he changes his mind, but I guess that's my point, that's the only thing that really changes it. He hasn't grown as a person or w/e over the first two seasons to put him in a position where he is now able to see in a way that he wasn't before, he just happens to be there, doing his selfish Vane thing, and comes upon it, which changes his mind almost immediately (with a little help from Billy). Therefore, I wonder whether his mind could have been changed earlier if someone had turned his head in the right direction, and if so how things would have turned out.



IDK IDK, so many possibilities, so many flawed characters foolishly screwing them up... Reply

i feel ya. i think black sails is a show ripe for that question people in fandoms ask on tumblr, about what five things folks would change and why. there are so many little pieces on this show especially that if shifted just a tiny bit would mean victory for the characters we love. not saying their endings were all terrible, but man. they all came really close to changing things for the better. Reply

i don't rly have much to add to your conversation bc you guys covered all bases and i haven't invested the same amount of time as you in the max/eleanor/vane relationships, i think, but i just wanted to say thanks a lot, it's rly good reading! lots of small things and perspectives i hadn't considered. Reply

Also I totally agree that all her partners project onto her and none of them really fit her, but then if I think about it I actually can't picture Eleanor's perfect partner (Idelle shipping not withstanding), because I honestly can't picture Eleanor as written in a healthy relationship with anyone without a serious amount of therapy, which hasn't been invented yet.



Now I just made myself sad for her again. :(



Okay I really am done now. Reply

oh god, yeah. girl needed therapy bad and would have benefited so much from it. Reply

i've been dying for an interview with her. I WANT ALL THE DETAILS ON THE THOMAS/JAMES/MIRANDA RELATIONSHIP HNNNNGH.

YESSS YESSSSS!!!!!!!!!!



oh my god i can't wait to hear her talk about the best ot3 of the century! Reply

wait lmao are there other threesomes she's been in?? 😂 (i get what she means it's just phrased funny) Reply

im here for this shit.



i'd also love a round table-like discussion with all the women from the show. gimme louise, clara, jeep, hannah, and zethu all talking and discussing the show together pls Reply

oh god yes @ roundtable, that would be amazing. lise slabber (idelle) too, she was great on fathoms deep! Reply

Awesome post, thanks for the writeup. Reply

also we love Flint's relationship with his daughters Eleanor and Madi I love this! the bits about Eleanor/Max is why I'll always have a soft spot for that pairing even though it went to shit so early on ( #gonetoosoon ). Max riding out of the fortress to get her made me 😢 ngl. and when juxtaposed with the fact that she was risking her life to save Eleanor from the raiders her flop husband unleashed on the island was such a big "look at your life, look at your choices" moment

Still haven't watched. I should probably get a new computer. I've just unintentionally given up television lol. Reply

hope u get it figured out eventually.



black sails >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

still sad about eleanor :'( Reply

Eleanor will always be my favorite tv character just for that whole playing Vane against Blackbeard and then dumping Vane afterwards like what kind of boss and she was like fourteen



Like I know they were so bad for eachother but I really loved watching Vane get so blinded by her and bend over backwards for her like he just loved her sm and she was just like 'cool, I'm just gonna steal this valuable prisoner cause I got another plan. Bye'



She was so cold man I love seeing a character like that I also really wished they showed the trial she has in London cause I want to see how she handled all that I hope it's a deleted scenes kind of thing Reply

Aww, this was a really great read. I gave Eleanor a lot of shit on the show but in retrospect and with Hannah giving the insight, I get her now. I just wanted so much more of her and from her, the way everything ended was so tragic. I wish we could've gotten more of season 1 Eleanor because that bitch slayed.



35:50 Hannah and Hakeem Kae-Kazim are very close; he became a paternal mentor and she's close with his whole family.



That's really touching omg <3 Also, I love how everybody on the cast worships Toby Stephens, bless Reply

I feel much the same re: Eleanor. I mean, I've loved her a lot in S1/2, but Hannah's perspective has made me appreciate her S3/4 actions much more.



I love how everybody on the cast worships Toby Stephens, bless



every fucking time i listen to these interviews to transcribe them, and everytime the Toby Stephens Appreciation Minute happens, when whoever is talking will just drop the subject at hand and sing his praises. without fail, whether it's a director or creator or actor. EVERY TIME. (now here's a question for the scientists: what if Toby came on? would he be required by the laws of nature to hold a minute for himself?) Reply

haven't got enough time to write a long comment but have to post my usual

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS at the ending for my sweet boys in my icon

not a day goes by without me realizing for the billionth time THAT THIS TOTALLY HAPPENED



not a day goes by without me realizing for the billionth time THAT THIS TOTALLY HAPPENED

YES YES YES

i finished this show a week ago and i so wish the fandom had been bigger because i would love to listen to more podcasts, read more reviews and discussions about it, etc. a lot of the interesting discussions are on tumblr or old posts over here and that seems to be it. ANYWAY, this show had its flaws (the unnecessary sexual violence in s1, the way they handled eleanor's death, sidelining mr. scott) but what it did good it did really good and i would gladly steal some of the undeserved awards game of thrones has gotten over the years and give it to this show instead.



james flint >>>> literally all my other white male fictional faves. and the fact that my girl max and anne and jack and all my other faves actually got happy endings made me happy. also, madi deserved better than flop silver (and i like him but i like to imagine that final scene was just him alone tbh). speaking of, i was looking through tumblr after i watched the finale and saw some rlly, um... hardcore silver stans super insistent that he's some sort of romantic hero and how sweet and self-sacrificing and selfless he was for what he did and i feel like they were watching a different show than i was lmao. and them placing flint as the VILLAIN and john as the HERO even though the show has always made it clear that these characters are very grey and not one or the other. i also really dislike the way ppl seem to take silver at face value re: flint's motivations merely being about rage and revenge because flint's speech in the finale (which was incredible toby stephens deserves all the awards) CLEARLY pointed to so much more and it annoys me when ppl talk about that speech and somehow ignore the context of his backstory and his sexuality.



tl;dr i have a lot of feelings and i need more ppl to discover this show and make podcasts talking about in depth Reply

awww welcome to the club! ita with your criticisms. black sails has definitve huge fuck-ups, but what it does right, it does SO right.



since the finale, our ontd group has kinda fallen asleep, so i've actually gotten into the tumblr fandom, written some meta, etc. and well. there's a lot of great stuff going on, but that entire corner of ppl who worship silver are a little bananas. flint is not a squeaky-clean hero, but their hate for him is so OT, and they're 300% convinced silver is a beacon of moral purity while flint never loved anyone and only ever coldly manipulated him and madi. i still remember a post going, "silver always gives, and flint only ever takes." bitch where??? (but those ppl kinda split themselves off anyway, they never rly post in the main tag anymore oop. others got rly fed up at some point i guess.)



and same re: ppl just buying wholesale into silver's speech. if you watch the "freedom in the dark" speech and come away not understanding that this is a deeply broken bi/gay man talking about being allowed to exist as himself only in the shadows of society... then idk, you're missing the point by a nautical mile. i mean, so many of flint's speeches are so much more meaningful when read through the lens of him being gay! "it must be possible to survive in the state in which we are born", DAMN, if that doesn't grab me right by my bisexual heartstrings. yes, he is using the war as an unhealthy coping mechanism etc, but that's not ALL it is, and as a straight white dude, silver can simply not relate to what the war means to both madi & flint as ppl with a lifelong history of marginalization.



... i'm starting to rattle off my "darkness/intersectionality" meta again, i'll stop here. i'll just say that ppl who refuse to properly read flint from the angle of his sexual identity are just missing out on so much depth and meaningfulness. (goes for the bananas fans and the majority of the brodude fans too, who were suuuuuper surprised flint was gay at the end! just???) Reply

yes to everything here <3 and yeah, i stumbled onto that section of the fandom during my obsessive searching of more meta and discussions on tumblr that view silver in super rose coloured glasses and idgi. what annoys me the most is how i've seen comments about how they don't understand why madi would even care if silver killed flint because their friendship makes no sense (even though so much of s4 was the show showing how flint and madi are similar in so many ways but i guess just ignore that development so you can paint flint as the sole bad guy i guess). what's hilarious to me is that they insist they love madi because she's independent and because she has a mind of her own but somehow when she's mad at silver for undermining her and taking away her agency, they make it seem like the only reason she was invested in this war is because flint ~manipulated~ her into it and ~once she realizes silver was right all along all will be forgiven~.



ppl who refuse to properly read flint from the angle of his sexual identity are just missing out on so much depth and meaningfulness.

so much WORD. tbh i don't like telling ppl when they're watching a show wrong cause obvs ppl can interpret things the way they like but i just majorly side-eye all the ppl who watch this show and have such a shallow reading of the characters and flint especially. Reply

oh good lord YES. i had a discussion on that recently and couldn't articulate it too well, how they're kinda dismissive of madi? as in, yes they appreciate a lot of the good stuff abt her and i can only agree with that! she's an amazing character. but any relationship she has outside of silver is immediately devalued and her independence is only appreciated until it leads her to kick silver aside, at least temporarily, for taking the decision over her war out of her hands. and then it's only accepted by the "comfort" of madi eventually being a good wifey and dropping everything, including her home and people, to go and run a dumb tavern in bristol w him, bc silver is entitled to that i suppose. bc he loves her and he's hot. like don't get me wrong, i love him and i understand absolutely what motivates him and sympathize to a certain extent, but my bb madi deserved more agency in that part of her story. it wasn't his decision to make and i still don't know how to reconcile the woman we've come to love with long john silver's barmaid wife.



flint/madi was the true relationship this season. (aside from thomas/james ofc ❤) they were so surprising and delightful. i just don't buy ppl who're bitter that he was "deceitful" to her by being nice and prob not telling her he murdered gates and stuff. like, he's literally the most feared pirate of the bahamas? she's not dumb and knows that??? as if my girl madi believed flint had never done anything wrong in his life bc he was polite to her, wtf. his reputation far precedes him and they both know. there's no deceit in being nice to her.



tbh i don't like telling ppl when they're watching a show wrong



normally yes, but in this case i do and will, at least in this respect.



the entire show is literally about the erasure and demonization of marginalized ppl in the official historical narrative. flint's tragedy is that the society that has been unspeakably cruel to him and seeks to destroy ppl like him will get to write the history books and declare him a "monster". and the whole point is that he ISN'T, that he's human and broken, even if he feels driven to do terrible things. so when ppl go along and berate this character for his sexuality, or paint him as an unfeeling monster and literally call him "the devil" (i wish i was making this up) then that sits rly fucking wrong with me as a bi woman, since that's literally what the show criticizes. history has done this to ppl like me and him all throughout history and if you can't handle that black sails refuses to buy into that narrative, then don't watch, it's not for you. (general you, not YOU you.)



... i have so many feelings on this, sry for ranting at you. Reply

