Black Sails: On Eleanor - "The girl that makes sure no more women die the way [her] mother died“
A while back, Hannah New spoke to Fathoms Deep podcast about her character Eleanor Guthrie, bisexual queen of thieves, on Black Sails.
6:30 Eleanor doesn't allow the audience to see her vulnerability until very late in the story; she's ego-driven and determined because she believes that realizing her vision will heal the trauma she experienced during the Rosario raids, which saw her mother killed by the Spanish. When her mother told her that Nassau wasn't a place for a girl, little Eleanor didn't understand what she really meant and defiantly decided to become „the girl that makes sure no more women die the way [her] mother died.“
8:25 Flint's story of Odysseus in S1 was „the catalyst for everything she does“, and he's the one she trusts doubtlessly to carry on her vision for Nassau. She's only ever known conflict and his tale of finding peace deeply resonated with her. Flint represents a quality of mercy to her, which he shows when he grants her that last moment of peace before her death. Hannah feels that Flint is able to step outside of himself & his own ego at times unlike the other pirates.
12:10 Flint is a sort of father figure to Eleanor, but at the same time they had a moment (the infamous straight-bait scene in 107) in which they might have tipped into a destructive, ill-considered intimacy that Flint thankfully rejected. „With all her daddy issues, I'm sure Freud would have a lot to say[.]“
16:10 Eleanor is driven by so much fear of abandonment that she could never allow herself to truly love or be loved; and the relationship with Rogers is a last attempt at that. Simultaneously, she ended up dedicating herself to the idea of Rogers, ignorant of the truth of who he is.
17:30 London fundamentally changed her; she endured public humiliation, stared death in the face, and had to witness for the first time British society at its root. The experience of „the might of facing a court“ was traumatizing, even if it was a court she refuses to recognize as legitimate. She was ready to martyr herself for piracy and would have been a nightmare for her defense counsel: „Yeah, I did that. And I did that. And this.“ -“Shut up! Just shut up!“ Getting a second chance from Rogers completely blindsided her, „her moment of surrendering herself to what the universe was presenting in front of her.“
23:00 Luke Roberts' scripts were full of notes and everyone else would try extra hard to measure up to that immense prep-work. Hannah praises how intensely nuanced his performance is; how even early on there was actually a lot of darkness that she didn't catch, just like Eleanor didn't.
28:40 Set-design: Eleanor's office. The birdcage is symbolic of her status in Nassau. Hannah states that it's something left by her mother, and how meaningful it is that there is never a bird in it. Eleanor's little golden cage; she carries the keys around at all times and locks herself in to sleep at night, essentially hoarding the most valuable loot of the day right there with her. She keeps many objects from all over the world because she's essentially living at the hub of globalisation while never having left Nassau. An eternal mystery to Hannah is a stuffed ferret that set-dressers put there.
34:00 Eleanor pouring leftover drinks back into the pitchers & selling the dregs back to the pirates. Shows her everyday life as a businesswoman and pragmatist.
35:50 Hannah and Hakeem Kae-Kazim are very close; he became a paternal mentor and she's close with his whole family.
39:00 Eleanor's death is symbolic of her way of living, grappling with what's at hand to deal with the immediate situation. She's not a warrior; her only way of surviving and achieving things is to be cunning and manipulative. Eleanor still kept asking the showrunners for a sword; eventually the weapon department designed a dagger to go in her boot; unfortunately, that was after S2, and in S3 she doesn't wear boots anymore. She did get to handle a sword during her last fight though, and Jessica Parker-Kennedy finally got to ride a horse in the same season after asking for it all the time.
44:55 Other characters have singular moments of backstory being told; Eleanor doesn't. She personally never shares it, and she doesn't have the awareness of the moments that defined her forever. It's childhood memories whose power she can't truly understand until much later.
45:15 Eleanor tried forever to get her father's approval, even she knew he didn't love her; then his death took that opportunity forever away. This fuels her anger at Vane; he's arrogant enough to presume that his approval and validation would be enough for her, that he can simply swoop in and give her what her father always denied her. She eventually decides to kill him as a matter of survival; not only out of revenge, but because she realizes he was bleeding her dry and taking away all the validation she gets from elsewhere.
50:15 Hannah wasn't convinced of Eleanor at first, would people believe this boss-ass woman in that historic world? Then she researched the women that never made it into history books but that crucially kept everything running since forever; read up on Ching-Shih, Grace O'Malley, found out that women were running most taverns and keeping society running while men were out murdering each other.
52:55 Piracy greatly influenced globalisation, creating certain amounts of trade hubs, while also hindering empires from branching out without hindrance. Goes on to talk of imperialism; you can't roll up somewhere and invade and exploit a country, then expect to never hear back from those places.
1:06:00 After Silver spent an episode chained to Eleanor's couch, Hannah could never look at the couch the same way again.
1:06:45 Talks about Silver's missing leg and Luke Arnold's physical commitment to the role. He was in constant pain from having to work with the crutch. He and most of the crew also stopped eating for a while preparing for the doldrums (303), which drove others batty because they'd get incredibly grumpy on-set. „Oh bloody hell, just eat a boilt egg, you're driving us nuts!“ Toby Stephens gave it a go and couldn't be bothered, is simply too talented to need all that.
1:08:30 Gushes about Toby Stephens being amazing: „Jesus, I've seen someone at the pinnacle of their game.“ He set the bar for everyone and elevated everyone's performances; nobody dares to bitch and moan around him.
1:09:55 The one person who really „saw“ Eleanor was Max. She was able to understand her and emulate her in a productive way. Praises Jess's ability of Max being incredibly stoic and flat on the surface; she never lets on to her true feelings but calmly presents what she's been mulling over in the depths for a long time. Max is very self-analytical and hard on herself, whereas Elenaor never questions herself or apologizes. There are two major events that force her to look outside herself: her imprisonment in London and her pregnancy.
1:15:35 Vane adored an idea he had of her; whereas Max saw her for herself and loved her. Eleanor understands Max acts for her own survival but never to control Eleanor; there's an equality in their relationship that is never present with Vane. (Although she says there is a „purity in the passion“ she has for Vane.)
1:18:35 Vane/Eleanor sex scenes were always very specifically choreographed for every move to have a meaning; they're jockeying for a position even during sex; during sex with Vane she always assures that her own pleasure is prioritized rather than being passive for him. She learnt from Max to find comfort in and take charge of her physical experience. Max is very nurturing, whereas Vane/Eleanor is all about „I can take what I want, because I know you'll also take what you want, we both can take it.“
1:25:10 When Eleanor crawls towards Madi she already knows she's dying; but she has seen the way Madi handles herself, the pirates, Eleanor, she knows that Madi must live and lead. They were very similar in personality but Madi grew up with a mother, which Eleanor always lacked after their separation. It's no coincidence that she tells Vane he is “all that lacks a mother's love“ in prison, projecting her own demons onto him. By contrast, Max has also suffered abandonment but is still incredibly capable of being loving, giving and maternal. „Each individual backstory of Eleanor's lovers tells you a little bit about her less and her inability to be humane. Because there's similarities and contrasts in every single one.“
1:28:30 Her relationship with Rogers is Eleanor's attempt at creating a, idealized, perfect marriage, something she never had modeled for her in her formative years after losing her mother.
1:36:00 Most of the time the episodes went way overtime and had to be cut back significantly. Hannah rewatched each episode to see how much actually made it. There was a lot of detail and background work that was prepared and acted, but simply never made it to the screen because of time constraints. Hannah praises Black Sails for its slow burn quality; the slow build makes the payoff much more rewarding. It rewards careful attention to detail and rewatching. Many shows hit their peak in S1 or 2 and fizzle out because their story is already finished, whereas Black Sails keeps building steadily.
Crew, have you ever obliterated a man with the mere sound of your judgmental knitting? And how shit is your taste in men, anyway?
I wish we got more of Eleanor's backstory and mommy issues and not just her daddy issues, but I love all the thought Hannah put into her backstory.
I love that she and Hakeem are close (justice for Mr. Scott and my Scott-Eleanor closure!)
Part of my problem with off screen life altering events is that we can't experience them with the characters and see how it changes them. We didn't see Eleanor's trial and only saw her imprisoned when Rogers went to get her, so the change in Eleanor from S1-2 to S3 onwards just felt too drastic, without being able to see it for ourselves.
LOL at Toby not starving himself because he's just that good, he doesn't need to go method.
So glad we didn't get Flint/Eleanor, I'm ok with their relationship remaining paternal, plus they had such an amazing partnership in S1-2, they really were made from the same cloth, Madi and Flint have a lot in common and have similar views, but she's a much better leader and not prone to emotional and homicidal actions.
I get Eleanor falling for the idea of Rogers and stability, shame about her taste in men, they really were her downfall and it all starts with her POS dad.
Thank you OP for posting this and all the other ones, I know they weren't easy to transcribe.
i'm going to need starz to release a director's cut of the entire series with the extended versions of every episode, because i feel like eleanor would be so much better served as a character if all the little tidbits had been left in the episodes. i'm sure every character would, actually. i've noticed so many promo stills from scenes we never saw but seem relatively important, if not wish-fulfillment-y (max and flint together in a scene in s4).
i love hannah and i hope we see lots more of her soon. she always has great insight into her character and never passes up an opportunity to heap some praise on her fellow women cast mates, whose acting never gets the attention it deserves imo (shouts to JPK!!!)
the backstory with her mother is touching and special and makes me tear up. how she learnt pleasure and taking care of herself from max. how the events in london changed her.
but bc the character is so closed off we don't get to see all that, and i think her portrayal suffers for it. they should have cut one or two speeches from the dudes and given her those extra minutes, so that the work that is CLEARLY there behind the scenes could actually shine through. it's devastating bc it's all there, they just didn't put it in the show???
i mean, her time in london alone! what hannah describes, how downright traumatic it was for eleanor to be confronted with the true might of the british empire, after she spent her whole life on nassau. how humiliating and terrifying it was to be judged by this court that she technically doesn't acknowledge as legitimate, but which is still going to kill her, not caring one bit for what she has accomplished or what she thinks of their legitimacy. that's life-changing stuff and gives me so much insight into how she changed between seasons.
WHY DON'T WE GET TO SEE IT UGH.
truly, eleanor's biggest tragedy in-universe and from a meta pov will always be her unfullfilled potential.
One thing I wonder about, she says Vane idealised her and Max saw her for who she truly was, does that ring slightly false to anyone else? Maybe Max saw the best version of her, the version she could have been if life hadn't done what it did to her early on, but I don't believe that Max saw Eleanor for who she had become by the time of the show. Her reaction to Eleanor refusing her offer made it seem like she was totally blindsided, when it seemed fairly clear even then that Eleanor was never going to be satisfied with that. By contrast, Vane is hurt by her betrayal because he had hoped her treachery would never extend to him, but he's not really that surprised, and is willing to have her back anyway (and has had her back quite happily after she publicly turned on him once before). The whole 'you take what you want, I'll take what I want, and we'll both get what we want' thing worked for them (until it didn't) because that's who she is at that point, just as arrogant and ruthless as he is. When she was with Max (those few times before the split), it's all about Max taking care of Eleanor. Max gets precious little in return, and when Eleanor shows her her true colours, Max immediately turns from her in disgust and would rather face Vane's crew than rely on her again.
IDK, I'm not trying to get shippy or anything, but I'm having a hard time reconciling that part of the interview with what was portrayed on the show.
I'm on my third rewatch now and I've decided that Idelle was Eleanor's true soulmate, and it's one of the great tragedies of the show that they lived so close together and yet never connected.
lmao please give us more of this idelle/eleanor theory
IDK, admittedly I like both Max and Vane, but to me her betrayals of both of them were cruel, there's no way around that. In both cases, they were trying to protect her at risk to their own lives (Max admittedly doing it without Eleanor's knowledge, but with Vane she actually asked him to get into that very precarious position for her benefit), and in both cases she turned her back without hesitation when things changed, leaving them to what she knows will likely be painful deaths, without ever appearing to consider whether there might be a third way (and in both cases there would be, but she would have to pay). On this rewatch I actually noticed something, in the moments when Eleanor is persuading Abigail to leave with her: Abigail is confused, because Vane promised her that if she did as she was told and her father paid, she wouldn't be harmed. Eleanor says something along the lines of 'things have changed, you are now much more valuable to him in a different way', implying that he has broken his word, whereas in fact we know that his plans to ransom her remain what they always were, and it is actually Eleanor who now has a new use for Abigail and is changing things around.
As I've said before, I applaud the writers and Hannah for creating Eleanor, because in retrospect I completely understand how she got to become who she is, but that doesn't change the fact that, by the start of the show, she is really not a nice person, at all, and honestly I came out of both the Max and Vane relationships feeling for them and hoping that they would find someone capable of loving them back. (I disagree that Vane never got her at all, but certainly he never got her enough, so that's really just splitting hairs.)
Haha re Idelle, she just strikes me as someone who is able to love without taking any bullshit, which as we have seen is definitely something any lover of Eleanor's needs, as well as being intelligent, highly driven, pragmatic and loving without being cloying (that's one reason I could never quite get on the Maxanor ship, because as much as I think Max is adorable, I just can't see any version where Eleanor doesn't get few up with her caretaking and squish her poor sweet heart like a bug. Maybe it's because I'm more like Eleanor than anyone else on the show and it would personally drive me up the wall, but while I can see a healthy AU Eleanor working with a healthy AU Vane, or Anne, or Flint, or even Miranda, I can just never imagine a reality in which Eleanor at her core and Max at her core work in the long run. I'm sorry please don't hate me!)
Wow that was looooong I'm sorry.
no, i like this reasoning! i'm probably exactly the right person to admit you don't like maxanor to lmao. i totally see what you mean and buy that their ways of loving and being intimate were at their core, incompatible. i'm down with the eleanor/idelle theory. idelle isn't afraid to put anyone, even the scariest pirate, in their place either, and eleanor needed more than a bit of that. just not from flawed messengers who come with too much baggage and bite.
But then she did make him choose between her and his father figure when he can't have been more than 21, purely as a show of her power, so we can't say he didn't know who she was...
Gah, it's embarrassing how much I care for/worry about all these long-dead fictional characters, even the ones I don't like. I don't usually get like this I swear!
the tragedy of vane/eleanor to me is that at some point, had she never been given up by hornigold, they might have ended up on the same side with the same goals. because up until the very end of season 2, vane was an obstinate shit who could not work with eleanor and flint, who did bad things himself (max was raped and brutalized under his watch). but season 3 vane with pre-season 3 eleanor alongside flint, madi, and silver and the rest of the pirate resistance would have been a superpower. and who knows what they could have worked out relationship-wise in that space.
please, that's just black sails, dude. it's gonna be a long time before i'm over this show or these characters!
up until the very end of season 2, vane was an obstinate shit who could not work with eleanor and flint
Actually, that's one of my bugbears of the series, because I don't believe that's really true, or at least we don't know whether it is, because they never really try. At no point does Eleanor sit down with him, explain what they are doing and invite him to join their project. The first time they ever discuss it with him is when they need him to hand over Abigail, which is right after Flint has tried to blow him up and he has tried to kill Flint (i.e. maybe not the best time for a calm conversation?). At that point, they all just expect him to hand over his $250,000 prize and get angry with him when he doesn't immediately agree. I actually think if they had tried to bring him on board earlier, as more of an equal partner than a wayward child, he might have come around without too much trouble (that's been his thing throughout the show, he flares up quickly but it passes once he's made his point and then he gets reasonable). I actually blame Flint more for the end result: If he hadn't been too busy ranting about Vane being a madman and an animal (not that I'm disagreeing as such, but it's a bit rich coming from a man who just strangled his loyal friend with his bare hands), but had trusted Eleanor's judgement and sat down with her and Vane, the whole thing could have ended very differently. Like, at that moment in time, between them they had a fort, a warship, a fortune in gold and the daughter of the nearest scary pirate hunter. In that moment, they could all have gotten what they wanted, and Miranda could have lived. But this is a cruel show, and so they didn't get it. :(
IDK IDK, so many possibilities, so many flawed characters foolishly screwing them up...
Now I just made myself sad for her again. :(
Okay I really am done now.
also we love Flint's relationship with his daughters Eleanor and Madi
black sails >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Like I know they were so bad for eachother but I really loved watching Vane get so blinded by her and bend over backwards for her like he just loved her sm and she was just like 'cool, I'm just gonna steal this valuable prisoner cause I got another plan. Bye'
She was so cold man I love seeing a character like that I also really wished they showed the trial she has in London cause I want to see how she handled all that I hope it's a deleted scenes kind of thing
35:50 Hannah and Hakeem Kae-Kazim are very close; he became a paternal mentor and she's close with his whole family.
That's really touching omg <3 Also, I love how everybody on the cast worships Toby Stephens, bless
I love how everybody on the cast worships Toby Stephens, bless
every fucking time i listen to these interviews to transcribe them, and everytime the Toby Stephens Appreciation Minute happens, when whoever is talking will just drop the subject at hand and sing his praises. without fail, whether it's a director or creator or actor. EVERY TIME. (now here's a question for the scientists: what if Toby came on? would he be required by the laws of nature to hold a minute for himself?)
not a day goes by without me realizing for the billionth time THAT THIS TOTALLY HAPPENED
james flint >>>> literally all my other white male fictional faves. and the fact that my girl max and anne and jack and all my other faves actually got happy endings made me happy. also, madi deserved better than flop silver (and i like him but i like to imagine that final scene was just him alone tbh). speaking of, i was looking through tumblr after i watched the finale and saw some rlly, um... hardcore silver stans super insistent that he's some sort of romantic hero and how sweet and self-sacrificing and selfless he was for what he did and i feel like they were watching a different show than i was lmao. and them placing flint as the VILLAIN and john as the HERO even though the show has always made it clear that these characters are very grey and not one or the other. i also really dislike the way ppl seem to take silver at face value re: flint's motivations merely being about rage and revenge because flint's speech in the finale (which was incredible toby stephens deserves all the awards) CLEARLY pointed to so much more and it annoys me when ppl talk about that speech and somehow ignore the context of his backstory and his sexuality.
tl;dr i have a lot of feelings and i need more ppl to discover this show and make podcasts talking about in depth
since the finale, our ontd group has kinda fallen asleep, so i've actually gotten into the tumblr fandom, written some meta, etc. and well. there's a lot of great stuff going on, but that entire corner of ppl who worship silver are a little bananas. flint is not a squeaky-clean hero, but their hate for him is so OT, and they're 300% convinced silver is a beacon of moral purity while flint never loved anyone and only ever coldly manipulated him and madi. i still remember a post going, "silver always gives, and flint only ever takes." bitch where??? (but those ppl kinda split themselves off anyway, they never rly post in the main tag anymore oop. others got rly fed up at some point i guess.)
and same re: ppl just buying wholesale into silver's speech. if you watch the "freedom in the dark" speech and come away not understanding that this is a deeply broken bi/gay man talking about being allowed to exist as himself only in the shadows of society... then idk, you're missing the point by a nautical mile. i mean, so many of flint's speeches are so much more meaningful when read through the lens of him being gay! "it must be possible to survive in the state in which we are born", DAMN, if that doesn't grab me right by my bisexual heartstrings. yes, he is using the war as an unhealthy coping mechanism etc, but that's not ALL it is, and as a straight white dude, silver can simply not relate to what the war means to both madi & flint as ppl with a lifelong history of marginalization.
... i'm starting to rattle off my "darkness/intersectionality" meta again, i'll stop here. i'll just say that ppl who refuse to properly read flint from the angle of his sexual identity are just missing out on so much depth and meaningfulness. (goes for the bananas fans and the majority of the brodude fans too, who were suuuuuper surprised flint was gay at the end! just???)
ppl who refuse to properly read flint from the angle of his sexual identity are just missing out on so much depth and meaningfulness.
so much WORD. tbh i don't like telling ppl when they're watching a show wrong cause obvs ppl can interpret things the way they like but i just majorly side-eye all the ppl who watch this show and have such a shallow reading of the characters and flint especially.
flint/madi was the true relationship this season. (aside from thomas/james ofc ❤) they were so surprising and delightful. i just don't buy ppl who're bitter that he was "deceitful" to her by being nice and prob not telling her he murdered gates and stuff. like, he's literally the most feared pirate of the bahamas? she's not dumb and knows that??? as if my girl madi believed flint had never done anything wrong in his life bc he was polite to her, wtf. his reputation far precedes him and they both know. there's no deceit in being nice to her.
tbh i don't like telling ppl when they're watching a show wrong
normally yes, but in this case i do and will, at least in this respect.
the entire show is literally about the erasure and demonization of marginalized ppl in the official historical narrative. flint's tragedy is that the society that has been unspeakably cruel to him and seeks to destroy ppl like him will get to write the history books and declare him a "monster". and the whole point is that he ISN'T, that he's human and broken, even if he feels driven to do terrible things. so when ppl go along and berate this character for his sexuality, or paint him as an unfeeling monster and literally call him "the devil" (i wish i was making this up) then that sits rly fucking wrong with me as a bi woman, since that's literally what the show criticizes. history has done this to ppl like me and him all throughout history and if you can't handle that black sails refuses to buy into that narrative, then don't watch, it's not for you. (general you, not YOU you.)
... i have so many feelings on this, sry for ranting at you.