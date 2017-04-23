ONTD investigates: Did Luke Evans came out of the glass closet??



- Luke Evans hasn't said 'I am gay' to any media, but he told The Jackal Magazine "I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life". and also: "I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate. Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private".

- A bit of history... Back in 2002, Luke said in an interview to gay mag 'The Advocate': "If… I’m going to be a poor man at 60, then at least I’ve lived a happy, open, gay life and not had to hide it from anybody".



- Years later, he signed with new management company and in 2010 he was suddenly dating a woman, fashion publicist Holly Goodchild.



- In 2012, Ian McKellen, his Hobbit co-star accidentally re-outed him (and Lee Pace) in an interview, saying “Look only at how many gay actors are in Hobbit—two of the dwarves, along with Luke Evans, Stephen Fry and Lee Pace.”
- In 2015, Luke Evans and his 'friend' were caught on the beach by papparazi, leaving nothing to the imagination.



Source: 1, 2, 3, 4 and my memory.

