ONTD investigates: Did Luke Evans came out of the glass closet??
Luke Evans opens up about being gay, says it hasn’t affected his career https://t.co/2SJDH0IIIm— Jackson Netto (@jacksonnetto) April 20, 2017
- Luke Evans hasn't said 'I am gay' to any media, but he told The Jackal Magazine "I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life". and also: "I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate. Not for any reason other than there’s a clue in the title – it’s private".
- A bit of history... Back in 2002, Luke said in an interview to gay mag 'The Advocate': "If… I’m going to be a poor man at 60, then at least I’ve lived a happy, open, gay life and not had to hide it from anybody".
- Years later, he signed with new management company and in 2010 he was suddenly dating a woman, fashion publicist Holly Goodchild.
- In 2012, Ian McKellen, his Hobbit co-star accidentally re-outed him (and Lee Pace) in an interview, saying “Look only at how many gay actors are in Hobbit—two of the dwarves, along with Luke Evans, Stephen Fry and Lee Pace.”
- In 2015, Luke Evans and his 'friend' were caught on the beach by papparazi, leaving nothing to the imagination.
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4 and my memory.
ONTD, who do you think will be the next one to come out of the glass closet?
To me it's like saying "being privately gay but publicly hiding who I am hasn't affected my career and you too can hide and do great!"
Like of course it doesn't matter what someone's sexuality is, and it has zero impact on how they do their job or anything else, but at the same time I do think personally that it's really incredibly important for public persons and those in the spotlight and media to be honest in how they represent themselves so that they are then REPRESENTATION for their fans and the public at large.
It's a sad truth that representation still is very much needed, that kids and young people need to be able to see that it's ok to be LGBTQ and that as they say 'it does get better' etc.
In a perfect world we wouldn't still need celebs and such to act as representation, but it isn't a perfect world, and the world doesn't treat LGBTQ people well by and large. So.
Anyhow, just my thoughts. Have always been a fan of Luke's, but I do wish he'd come out properly and represent. And now i'm going to go make a large pot of coffee.
Because lord knows if you don't explain this position as you did, people can get all bent out of shape about it.
I had alot more understanding for the "closet" in the '80s and '90s (and of course for earlier eras) but now it's both important and quite possible to come out in Hollywood and while some consequences and blowback will be experienced, it's not like, impossible anymore to have a career, obviously it's more difficult than those who are straight, but to act like there's no choice anymore to be out and gay and successful in Hollywood is not true either.
I think we're almost reaching the point where celebs are fair game for being called "sell-outs" for not coming out. Which I know, feels like a controversial and judgmental thing to say but it's kind of how I feel about the modern closeted gay celeb, at least the youngish ones, in 2017.
Like NOBODY should HAVE to come out if they don't want to - but to stay closeted when you're a public person who has fame and privilege and the safety that affords... whilst also having the kind of profile whereby people look up to you to some degree? I think then WHO you are doesn't get to actually remain private.
You work in hospital, a starbucks, a shop, an office, the military, whatever way different... but I do personally believe when you have a position of power and visibility then you have a moral responsibility.
Nobody is saying he has to dish the deets on who he fucked and who fucked him, a PRIVATE LIFE is private, but being gay or bi or whatever other marginalised group is not part of anyone's private life... that is their life life, that is who they are.
