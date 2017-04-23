ONTD investigates: Did Luke Evans came out of the glass closet??

oh wow i never knew. but then again i get him confused with like 6 other british actors so that's probably why lmao Reply

Luke is cuter tho



I used to get him confused with James McAvoy lol. I only see a little similarity between them now
Luke is cuter tho

Is this Dracula? He was so hot in that movie.

this is an odd ontd investigate

lol those bottom pics. there are speedos and then there's those....

I've seen more fabric in a mouse's handkerchief! (Something my grandma used to say lol)

his boyfriend is too beefy for me but Luke wears that speedo really well imo

Who are the two dwarves? Is this where those Richard Armitage rumors come from?

yeah. armitage + adam brown who played ori and is openly gay

I think the interview became publicized when there were already rumours surrounding the Lee Pace/Richard Armitage relationship. Maybe I'm wrong but all those posts about that quote are from 2014 and I kinda remember people were saying RA and LP were an item WAY before that.

whoaa I did not know this

That Ian McKellen quote brings out so many memories. I remember the Richard Armitage fandom and Lee Pace fandom tearing themselves to shreds over that one.

Is there an ONTD article about that statement?

this kinda. we had a separate post as well but it seems to be deleted

They're so fking homophobic

I've seen so much of this "being gay hasn't affected his career" stuff in the last week or two, and whilst that's great also whilst he might have been privately out to colleagues etc, imho he also did creep back into the glass closet and hasn't publicly been 'out' in years.



To me it's like saying "being privately gay but publicly hiding who I am hasn't affected my career and you too can hide and do great!"



Like of course it doesn't matter what someone's sexuality is, and it has zero impact on how they do their job or anything else, but at the same time I do think personally that it's really incredibly important for public persons and those in the spotlight and media to be honest in how they represent themselves so that they are then REPRESENTATION for their fans and the public at large.



It's a sad truth that representation still is very much needed, that kids and young people need to be able to see that it's ok to be LGBTQ and that as they say 'it does get better' etc.



In a perfect world we wouldn't still need celebs and such to act as representation, but it isn't a perfect world, and the world doesn't treat LGBTQ people well by and large. So.



Anyhow, just my thoughts. Have always been a fan of Luke's, but I do wish he'd come out properly and represent. And now i'm going to go make a large pot of coffee. Reply

I agree.

Great post! I appreciate how eloquently you explained that position which is also mine when it comes to closeted or semi-closeted celebs and the glass closet in 2017.



Because lord knows if you don't explain this position as you did, people can get all bent out of shape about it.



I had alot more understanding for the "closet" in the '80s and '90s (and of course for earlier eras) but now it's both important and quite possible to come out in Hollywood and while some consequences and blowback will be experienced, it's not like, impossible anymore to have a career, obviously it's more difficult than those who are straight, but to act like there's no choice anymore to be out and gay and successful in Hollywood is not true either.



I think we're almost reaching the point where celebs are fair game for being called "sell-outs" for not coming out. Which I know, feels like a controversial and judgmental thing to say but it's kind of how I feel about the modern closeted gay celeb, at least the youngish ones, in 2017. Reply

I was ready for someone to come for me - i've seen it before on ONTD! And it's a point people are sensitive about and do get bent out of shape over.



Like NOBODY should HAVE to come out if they don't want to - but to stay closeted when you're a public person who has fame and privilege and the safety that affords... whilst also having the kind of profile whereby people look up to you to some degree? I think then WHO you are doesn't get to actually remain private.



You work in hospital, a starbucks, a shop, an office, the military, whatever way different... but I do personally believe when you have a position of power and visibility then you have a moral responsibility.



Nobody is saying he has to dish the deets on who he fucked and who fucked him, a PRIVATE LIFE is private, but being gay or bi or whatever other marginalised group is not part of anyone's private life... that is their life life, that is who they are. Reply

The pic at the bottom... Luke's so fucking bangable and lickable, damn. Delicious. I wanna drop everything and just go to the beach. Even my speedo's so tight lmao, look like it's time to go find a good sexy swimwear tho.

He is white so am I sure y'all are going to give this trash and his Roman Polanski loving model boyfriend a pass

he's trash bc of somoene he may or may not be fucking's opinion? lmao only on ONTD

i mean, no but yes? Now that I think about it, I may think someone is trash or view them differently if I found out they be fucking someone who is a known trump supporter and supports all trumps nonsense tbh...hmmm

lmao mte

Hew

Yeah the sanctimonious BS on ONTD is too much sometimes...

give him a pass for what exactly? why is he trash?

This is how far people are reaching now?

jon is a polanski supporter?! nooooo

but why is he specifically trash? genuine question

Jon supports Polanski? Ew.

This is what I referred to in another post. In 2010, when he was trying to crack the US, he was suddenly "dating" a woman. A PR woman no less.

I can't believe some fell for it.



I can't believe some fell for it. Reply

He looks real trashy in that beach pic.. Like.. Only Way is Essex trashy..

...pls tell me this is photoshopped.

I have these same sunglasses lmao

real talk i've been sat here for the last 7 1/2 mins trying to come up with a comment for this and i just don't have the words

Lol at him dating a fashion industry PR person. Sis u weren't trying to go back in no closet

i wonder whats the pay rate to beard? I am looking to make some extra money and I would totally beard for someone. We'd get to go out and hang out but then you'd be straight still to the people who that matters to. Win Win all around.

Also, his torso looks so loongggg in the beach pic. Have their been any rumors on his favored sexual position?



Also, his torso looks so loongggg in the beach pic. Have their been any rumors on his favored sexual position? Reply

There so many beards in hollywood. Esp in the ATL music scene.

So you want to beard for a lesbian woman? Because since you're a man that's the only way you could beard for somebody

yeah, I would tbh. I'd totally do it for a friend for free, but if someone offers me money, id do it

the "glass closet" concept is so stupid. he's very clearly out living his best life. not everyone feels the need to have "GAY" be their leading characteristic.

Edited at 2017-04-23 04:16 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

does pretending to date a woman make someone 'very clearly out' tho?

lmfao



Everyone is in a "glass closet" unless they tag "instagay" on all their photos. Didn't you know? Reply

#instagay #gaygym #gayfitness.





like damn... I cringe at the gay thots on IG who post #gay like damn... Reply

LOL one of my friends tags every single picture he puts up on Instagram with #instagay , even if it's like just a cup of coffee or a sunset or something

LMAO is that the key to belong to the community nowadays? :D

those beach pics are very....european

Just came back from Spain and i approve

bc of the budgie smugglers? is that a european thing now??? (assuming you're from the US?)

Wearing tiny-ass speedos is definitely a South/Eastern European thing

I'm from Europe lol



I'm from Europe lol Reply

pretty sure they were taken at Mykonos which is the Gay™ island

