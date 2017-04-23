'Happy Days' Star Erin Moran Dead


Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on 70's sitcom Happy Days and its 80s spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi, has died at age 56. She was found unresponsive on Saturday afternoon and could not be revived.

Moran fell on hard times after JLC ended. She battled alcohol addiction, went broke, was homeless and eventually lived in a trailer park where she cared for her elderly mother-in-law.

Her former co-star Henry Winkler (Fonzie) apparently reached out to help her when she was homeless in 2012, but co-star Scott 'Chachi' Baio was less sympathetic; when the Hollywood Reporter asked him last year when he had last seen Moran, he replied "A long time ago, thank God. She’s got her own problems that I don’t want to deal with".

source1
source2
source3
Tagged: ,