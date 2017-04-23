Leighton Meester on Hollywood Gossip



"I’ve never lived for gossip, but I get it. It’s only human to want a little bit of something that’s bad for you, whether it’s chocolate or alcohol or a piece of juicy gossip. But, like anything, gossip in excess can become increasingly addictive."

"To some extent, gossip is pleasurable for the very same reasons we enjoy watching movies and TV -- it’s a fantasy of sorts, a close-up look at someone else’s life. But it’s important not to get too caught up in what’s said about you -- especially if it’s coming from people you don’t know, because they only see one small side, the side you choose to present. It can be really hard on women, particularly for women in the public eye. You might begin to nitpick your looks or your personality. That’s why it’s essential to surround yourself with a warm, nonjudgmental circle.”

