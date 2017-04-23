Leighton Meester on Hollywood Gossip

I don't know, I think gossip can be really hurtful and everyone talks about entertainment but where it gets interesting for me is the informative value in it. We talk about people and through that learn from others, but in actual real life shitty situations, I'm not sure how you'd be able to do that if you couldn't gossip. But I do hate that it's at the expensive of others. Reply

lol ia. sometimes gossip is the only way to know some ppl are shady and you need to avoid them. i guess the difference is in the glee you get out of it? if you're like "giiiirl you'll never believe who A is dating!!!" as opposed to "omg sis be careful, I heard your new boss harasses employees". one has no real value other than the fun of gossipping about it, the other is legit information you need. is it even gossip, if it has value? isn't it just a heads up? Reply

This exactly. My friend's ex husband is a total lying ratbag. Eveually after ten years together and one year of marriage she borrowed his laptop and accidentally found out what he was up to while she was out working three jobs to support them and she kicked him out. Now he's showing up on all sorts of dating sites looking for women again.



I'm not in the business of gossiping about people's sex lives and i never spread that shit around for my friend's sake; she was humiliated enough. But if i ever found out that he was dating another girl, too right I'd give the new girl the heads up if i could. Reply

I knew someone who was the former kind - gossiped non-stop about p much everyone she knew, and she was my friend's roommate so I have zero doubt she gossiped about me too.



And even in that category there's a difference between people who just benignly gossip vs ppl who actively put down the ppl they gossip about, and this girl was the latter type. She was just completely nasty. Reply

I agree. I think there's a lot of value in learning about how other people have handled situations in their lives, and it's interesting to compare/contrast what you would do if you were in that situation. At the same time, I think there's a difference between that sort of...curiousity? I guess, and the straight up vindictive kind of gossip that gets judgemental. It's all invasive and sidesteps people's privacy, but I guess I give it more of a pass if it's more informational, like coming here to learn about the lives of people we find interesting but won't ever be able to meet vs to mock and bitch about them. Of course, I'm here for both, so I guess I'm part of the problem. Reply

is anyone watching her new show? is it good? Reply

She's the best part of it by far. She's cute and funny and the rest of it is hit or miss for me. I feel like there's potential there for it to be really good but it isn't there yet. Reply

Yeah, when I catch it on tv, she's adorable and the other guy. As much as I love Adam Pally in Happy Endings, he could get annoying; he's even more annoying here. Reply

She is SO adorable! Reply

i like it. she is very adorable in it. Reply

I like gossip sometimes but only when it's about little things that wouldn't do harm to the people involved if it got out, mainly because I can't keep a secret for shit. Gossip is good for the purpose of gathering info on people in case things go south in the future. Think of it like special intel. Reply

There was this gigantic billboard of her (gorgeous) face, near a bus station I used to get off on on my way home from University.



What is she doing these days? Reply

She is on a comedy show "making History" soon to be cancelled on Fox Reply

Oh that's too bad! :/ Reply

I'm pretty sure they'll air the whole season since it was all filmed last fall but yeah, it has no chance of getting picked up for season two. Hopefully she's got something else lined up. Reply

This show was so good

Kristen is better at comedy than drama Reply

She looks like a cross between Anne Hathaway and SMG, I just realised. Reply

I never noticed that but I see it now! Reply

lol yep I always made the smg connection but anne makes sense too Reply

Drew Barrymore Reply

Her face looks different in that photo. Reply

i mean she has a point...but also gossip isn't always a bad thing? i tend to keep my mouth shut whenever possible unless something actually needs to me said? Reply

If it wasn't for gossip, I would not have known all the shady shit my bosses do. My company is one of the most manipulative, fake companies I've ever worked for and I am trying to get out ASAP. One of my coworkers is "fake" towards the bosses so they tell her everything but in reality, she uses it as an advantage. Reply

How is the company fake and manipulative? Just curious... Reply

long story short, since the beginning of the year, our new ceo of the company has been firing people left and right. We found out that it's nothing to do with performance and everything to do with if she likes you or not. Once you get on her bad side, even if it's the smallest error...she's out to replace you. Reply

good luck! i've had to do what your coworker does to survive. Reply

me when i got promoted and realized how fucking highschool the management team was i.e. both the assistant and general manager were sleeping with the same employee. Reply

Gossip can definitely be a bad thing. Anything you read or hear that doesn't come from the person's mouth or even a reliable source should be taken with a grain of salt. A lot of people are really gullible and will believe anything though. There lies the problem Reply

OT but I recently rewatched some Gossip Girl scenes on youtube and jfc I can't believe I used to think Ed Westwick was great in it. His line delivery, forced squinting and fake hoarse-throat acting are so cringe-worthy. And it seems to have gotten worse with every season. Not that obvious in his scenes with Chace Crawford or the guy that played his father because they were also terrible actors, but it's pretty bad next to Leighton. Reply

He's literally so terrible.



I always wonder how his American accent holds up, too. I'm not american so I can't tell but I'm sure it can't be amazing. Maybe the hoarse whisper-voice is to hide it. Reply

I've been rewatching some of it and tbh Chace Crawford was just average bad, maybe better than Blake. Out of the main cast you can count on one hand who wasn't simply plain terrible. Reply

Yeah imo Chace was better than a few of the others which is saying something (lol I like him tho) Reply

Ed Westwick was legit terrible in Gossip Girl. Like, his labored line delivery was him trying real hard to cover up his accent. Reply

i wish she had a better career Reply

She is in her early 30's, she still has time to find a successfull leading role on TV Reply

Same, she's pretty and a good actress there are more successful people who are barely either lol Reply

Gossip has its pros and cons I just think it's funny when someone acts like they're about it bc I don't think there's a person who hasn't engaged at least once in awhile, it seems pretty natural to me Reply

Any other ONTDers grew up in a small town where everyone was all up in everyone else's business?



Nothing made me crave the city more than growing up like that, lol. Reply

I remember our house got robbed when we were on vacation and people who my mom didn't even know or recognize were coming up to her at school to talk about it lol. Both my parents grew up in NYC so I think some of the things that happened growing up where I did were kind of a culture shock haha Reply

lol yes, anytime something dramatic happened the whole town would hear of it. People are brazen about it too! lmfao. Sorry about your house getting robbed, that's the worst. Reply

OMG, yes. Like, my mom bought a crystal or something in the 80s, then the whole town was saying she's a witch/devil worshipper. Good times. Reply

ugh yes. and it's usually a quiet one so when something bad happens it's intolerable. a kid was murdered here last week and all anyone has done is gossip about his life/his family since. it's destructive af. Reply

My parents split up for a while when I was a teenager and it happened in a really messy and embarassing way. I didn't even tell my friends that my parents broke up and my mom moved out of state because I didn't want to talk about it, but my brother told his friend, who told his mom, and she told fucking everyone. The town only had 800 people so within a day everyone knew everything.



Randomly one day people I didn't even know started coming up to me and asking me about it. Basically everywhere I went if someone knew me they'd either directly ask if i was ok or they'd stare at me without saying anything. Reply

i'm from a suburb of a city and my town (in population) is still considered a city, but there's this facebook group called "TOWN NAME...THE WAY IT IS" and it's basically people talking shit about stuff happening in our town, being gross humans, and posting about complaints within the town. i live in nyc now and am grateful. Reply

yup, I avoid home sometimes because I'm also the "weirdo smart person who got out and visits" and the gossip train haunts me via social media weeks after leaving



like, I DON'T EVEN LIVE THERE ANYONE, GIVE IT UP Reply

it's funny when men gossip (which in my experience is just as much if not more than women) but can't admit they do it. and by funny i mean rage inducing. Reply

ifkr? men are the biggest gossips, i have a friend that i can only tell 30~40% of shit to because he'll just tell the world and it'll come back to me within a week Reply

Idt they even realise that's what they're doing tbh. Women gossip, men "talk". Only women can gossip because women are silly gossipy creatures and their discussions have no value. Reply

Most of the gossipers I know/the worst ones are men. Reply

My dad works with soldiers in the Army, and says that his male soldiers gossip way more than his female soldiers. The difference is that men act like they're just sharing information or "facts" whereas the women will be open about the fact that they're gossiping. Reply

Exactly. lol I remember listening to conversations that my dad would have with other men after church. All the gossip. Reply

