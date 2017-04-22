April 22nd, 2017, 11:41 pm thepetdetective 5 Celebrity Bigfoot Believers SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE Tagged: list, megan fox, ontd original Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 358358 comments Add comment
excellent post bb
I don't believe, but if there turns out to be evidence, I'm open to it
However, I think there's something terrifying living under lake Baikal.
But he seems so much more serious lately and is acting like he's working with the government? I don't know - I hope he's okay tbh.
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:01 am (UTC)
tysm! 😘 😗 😙 😚
Well made post with A+ formatting
right back atcha studmuffin
ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Edited at 2017-04-23 04:00 am (UTC)
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
You:
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
Re: ONTD: if Bigfoot is real, would you fuck him, y/n?
my mom used to be a huge bigfoot stan. We'd get her stuffed bigfoots, T-shirts, "bigfoot crossing" driveway signs, the works. I miss her. She was so damn easy to shop for lmao.
I can dig the aesthetic tbh lol
bigfoot and pink poodles was my mom's aesthetic in a nutshell
edit: hahaha I just realized I said Oregoner instead of Oregonian. idek.
Edited at 2017-04-23 05:26 am (UTC)
mon amour!!!!
👽👽👽👽👽👽
What did your partner do?
you're talking about the patterson footage, correct? i never noticed before hmm intriguing 🤔🕵️