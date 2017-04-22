







late night sasquatch party! Reply

Thread

Link



excellent post bb excellent post bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brent burns is so pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also sorry for your loss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bigfoot is one of those things that I dont actively believe exists, but I also wouldnt be surprised if it did. the world has all sorts of weird shit going on.



Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Who knows what's out there? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm like this with ghosts



I don't believe, but if there turns out to be evidence, I'm open to it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's highly unlikely that a large land animal has been able to hide from us this long. There's no way in hell he exists lol.



However, I think there's something terrifying living under lake Baikal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just googled it and got chills. It's creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to regret googling this aren't i Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. they just re-discovered the night parrot in australia. they thought that bird had been extinct for 50 years or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the world has all sorts of weird shit going on.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So only the best and brightest "celebs," in other words. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pls respect the serious nature of my post, Chibs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I apologize. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder when Tom DeLonge went off the well worn path exactly. Or if this just more evident because of social media? Reply

Thread

Link





What if people knew that these were real

I'd leave my closet door open all night

I know the CIA would say

What you hear is all hearsay

I wish someone would tell me what was right



But he seems so much more serious lately and is acting like he's working with the government? I don't know - I hope he's okay tbh.



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:01 am (UTC) It's a good question. I remember him talking pretty seriously about aliens back in the early Blink-182 days. I mean they have a song called Aliens Exist on their 1999 "Enema of the State" album:But he seems so much more serious lately and is acting like he's working with the government? I don't know - I hope he's okay tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Angels & Airwaves albums are all about space and aliens too. He is, at the very least, committed lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





OP the design of this post is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forreal. This is one of the most well-designed posts I've seen here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This



Well made post with A+ formatting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss this show so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww, I was so sad when they cancelled this. I loved this show, even though the original Talk Soup host was way better. I still liked Joel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





right back atcha studmuffin right back atcha studmuffin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they already have pornos of those Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

duh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if he was nice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol. if he pays for dinner and drinks imo. treat me sweet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-04-23 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no more than I'd fuck any of the dudes who are sporting massive Duck Dynasty beards when is the mountain man look going to die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he has a big dick, why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a thing for hairy guys so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wouldn't that be considered beastiality? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

clutching my pearls rn lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This question reminds me of the theory that early humans allegedly mated with the neanderthals and that some present-day humans have neanderthal blood in them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as someone from rural Oregon I'm contractually obligated to say "yes of course he's real. I know 100 who's seen him (no evidence tho ofc.)"



my mom used to be a huge bigfoot stan. We'd get her stuffed bigfoots, T-shirts, "bigfoot crossing" driveway signs, the works. I miss her. She was so damn easy to shop for lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Stuffed big foot sounds cute. It was like a teddy bear yeah?



I can dig the aesthetic tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it's mostly a bunch of little ones but basically!



bigfoot and pink poodles was my mom's aesthetic in a nutshell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

your mom sounds fun af <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg a fellow rural Oregoner! My old boss believes in bigfoot so hard. He swears he heard him in the woods and he'd make us listen to audio on youtube that apparently sounds exactly like it lol



edit: hahaha I just realized I said Oregoner instead of Oregonian. idek.



Edited at 2017-04-23 05:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A+ formatting Reply

Thread

Link

op is always on point



mon amour!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forgot about me so soon eh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I never believed in Bigfoot but I always watched those shows about it lol I do believe in ufos tho 🙊 Reply

Thread

Link

Why do you believe in ufos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd like to believe we're not alone, I'd hope that we're not alone. We suck! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why is this a question



👽👽👽👽👽👽 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to watch Mountain Monsters where they hunt down Bigfoot and other various cryptids and that show was a wild ride. Reply

Thread

Link

They just put that show on Hulu. Now I know what I'm watching tonight! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm moving from a desert to a forest area and I had to endure the mother in law insisting that big foot was real and I needed to protect myself. I deserve a prize for keeping a straight face lol Reply

Thread

Link

The first time I met my mother in law she went into great lengths about how Elvis was definitely still alive. I have no idea what it is about MIL's that makes them 2 sandwiches short of a picnic but they all seem to be a lil nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo what was her reasoning??



What did your partner do? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

your headers of each celebrity are amazing!! Reply

Thread

Link

I watched some documentary on Netflix about big foot that raised some interesting points (the notion that the amount of unexplored forest is comparable to the ocean, the breasts in the famous Bigfoot footage, etc) but it's one crackpot theory I can't fully buy into Reply

Thread

Link





you're talking about the patterson footage, correct? i never noticed before hmm intriguing 🤔🕵️‍ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's the one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never knew people talking about bigfoot's tits could be this interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link