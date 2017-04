I thought I would hate this more, its a cute song. Reply

Thread

Link

If Jayden Smith and Chris Brown were put in a pot... Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting that you'd say that because Quincy was a feature in a K-pop song and now Jaden Smith is apparently making the move to k-pop as well. COINCIDENCE!?!? Probably. (I just came here from the conspiracy theory bigfoot post)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one cares about k-pop, stop trying to plug it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes so gorgeous but his fam and lifestyle is so offputting Reply

Thread

Link

He is really cute. Reply

Thread

Link

i wish this type of singing/raping would die Reply

Thread

Link

Oh no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn why do they always have to be so problematic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup and they cna take those whisper RNB pop singers with them too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my zaddy. his music sucks tho Reply

Thread

Link

He aight Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting... I don't much about him, besides the basics, so I wasn't expecting his music to sound like that. I definitely wasn't expecting the dancing. lol He's fine as fuck, though. Reply

Thread

Link

he's hot Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link





where his dick/anus pics at? he looks like he has a big one. Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His struggle braids are distressing me, he's too fine for all that nonsense. The song is surprisingly cute, fir some reason I thought he couldn't sing bit he actually has a nice tone of voice. Reply

Thread

Link

ewww those tentacles

Reply

Thread

Link

he's not cute Reply

Thread

Link

he's cute but annoying because he knows he's cute... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He made a conscious effort to wear his hair like that?! Wow Reply

Thread

Link

He's so cute but those braids don't do him justice at all. I had such a major crush on him when I watched Dope. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so bad. Reply

Thread

Link

Was this the same guy in Dope? Reply

Thread

Link

he sexy and i love this positive af song Reply

Thread

Link