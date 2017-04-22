April 22nd, 2017, 07:14 pm kairoso Blake Lively gives speech on child pornography Blake Lively ("Cafe Society") works with the Child Rescue Coalition to eradicate child pornography from the internet.source: 1, 2 Tagged: blake lively Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 119119 comments Add comment
go to https://childrescuecoalition.org/do
lmao I see you, OP! haha
Good for her for raising awareness.
Thank you for posting this!
it's nice to see someone who cares about the message versus the messenger
....
It's awfull and sickening and ugh, it makes me so mad and sad.
Disgusting. They need to be locked away for life.
He was sentenced recently, got no jail time due to a deal but something like 50 years probation. It's so unfair.