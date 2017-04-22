This post is gonna be... something. Reply

Thread

Link

Not unless we change it, she's right on this issue despite working with you know who.



Edited at 2017-04-23 03:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like a wax figure in that screencap Reply

Thread

Link

mte wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you got a lot of nerve bitch since you support woody allen Reply

Thread

Link

i don't have a credit card Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I appreciate you in this post so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, Bless you! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty for this, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all matters aside for a hot second, I have to respect her for speaking on the issue the way she did, you can see it was really hard for her to get through Reply

Thread

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolutely, especially with how she explained that details are hard to hear but that's exactly why they need to be heard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was hard to get through that video hearing made me want to shed a tear. Reply

Thread

Link

Blake Lively ("Cafe Society") works with the Child Rescue Coalition to eradicate child pornography from the internet.



lmao I see you, OP! haha Reply

Thread

Link

people in hollywood are so fake and full of the worst shit. she's surprised that not all people who work with children have the best intentions toward them, yet she works with and supports woody allen. has anyone asked her about that? have her publicist prepared the perfect response to that? Reply

Thread

Link

In the middle of her speech, I went to their site and looked where I could donate. Doing so now.



Good for her for raising awareness.



Thank you for posting this!



Edited at 2017-04-23 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously thank you for this

it's nice to see someone who cares about the message versus the messenger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop I'm out. This post gonna be a mess. Reply

Thread

Link













Edited at 2017-04-23 03:59 am (UTC) philanthropic woke cherokee queen Reply

Thread

Link

god her eyebrows are awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE and theyve always been awful and so unflattering. im not saying sis needs to get the instabrow or anything close to it but im shook that no one has done anything about them for more than a decade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

double ew at woody being Right There Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donating right now. It was hard to watch the entire speech, you could tell she was having a difficult time to, but I appreciate that she's speaking up. She's not perfect, we know that, but what she is doing here is good. She's bringing a ton of awareness to an important cause and she influenced me to donate, hopefully others do the same. Reply

Thread

Link



but what is she wearing tho , i really want that outfit Reply

Thread

Link

Stop with gif, I am sad :(



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I felt that 3 days ago already, im with you <3. at least hes going to the NHL awards! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, was it today ? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In Toronto, the police just arrested 104 men for trying to buy sex with children. The ages of the men arrested were from 18-81. Apparently this was the first time most of them were charged with an offence. It's sickening. Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus fucking Christ. Hope they all rot in Hell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they need to release their names. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

names + mugshots tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my country the police caught men that belonged to a CP ring that operated in europe and south américa, 5 men were colombian, the others from Spain, Peru, Bolivia, Guatemala, Perú, France, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Brasil, El Salvador, Italy, Portugal and Germany. One was captured in my town and I live in a small one ): , the men were young too (the one that was captured in my town is 22)



It's awfull and sickening and ugh, it makes me so mad and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc, I hope they all rot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how are there so many evil people in the world? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh.. this shows how badly this message needs to get out. people are so concerned about crucifying the messenger that they are totally dismissing the call to action Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's fucked up. Disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shoot them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to be executed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so fucking horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disgusting. They need to be locked away for life.



Edited at 2017-04-23 01:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link