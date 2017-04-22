Ripley <3 Reply

Thread

Link

She's so awesome. She deserved better than Political Animals when it comes to TV.



edit: and of course i decided to look at her wiki to see if she was in any other shows/mini series and wtf she hosted SNL in 2010? I know it was 7 years ago but it's not THAT long ago and I don't remember that happening?? Time to find a streaming link...



Edited at 2017-04-23 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I rewatched Alien recently. Even since the beginning Ripley was that rare smart character in a horror movie, lol. If everyone listened to her none of this would've ~happened (yeah yeah Ash was there undermining her but still) Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit she's 67?! she looks fantastic. i just looked at her imdb and she's gonna be in the avatar sequels. i'm curious to see how they explain that.



this skit is a damn mess lmao

Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, seeing she's 67 makes me sad. Yes, that's still young, but at the same time that age seems scary to me? Like a young person could fight off certain diseases but as you get older. Ughgh. I don't know. I got all nostalgic watching this ER special and now I'm drinking... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is how i feel too omg. like kinda hard to put into words but mte. 67 is nothing in retrospect but it scares me at the same time idek? seems young bc it is but also not omg my brain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol thank you though! I can't put it into words and you can't either but at least we get each other! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aaww bb don't be sad. i know what you meant though. she's still relatively young and looks to be in decent health/prob exercise/eats right, etc. she's a year older than my mom and the same age as my dad and that age to me is now basically a count down until the day my mom and dad are no longer here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's maybe what it is. It feels like a countdown. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started to get scared when my mom hit mid sixties because I was like fuck that's so close to seventy and seventy scared me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is a mess but I give credit to Colbert for the easter eggs and references like MU-TH-UR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i love her s f m



time to rewatch snow cake, alien(s), heartbreakers, death and the maiden, ice storm, tadpole...



i need this queen to be in like an hbo series like big little lies for something and SWEEP. Reply

Thread

Link

right? i actually enjoyed that show political animals but felt it would have been better on a network like HBO than USA network. she basically just has the defenders series and 3 avatar movies and another alien movie lined up. nothing 'meaty' really :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually enjoyed it too! it had a great premise, it just needed to be more solid. it needed to be a little more good wife-esque or something. madam secretary has what it was aiming for.. and if it'd been on hbo it would've succeeded imo.



ugh :( she's a legend. if even 30% of the work meryl streep gets went to sigourney i'd be happy forever.



Edited at 2017-04-23 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I hate the movie Heartbreakers but I do think her and Jennifer Love Hewitt were cute as mom and daughter. AND YES TO ICE STORM AND TADPOLE. I haven't watching Tadpole in years and feel like I might think differently of it now but in my head I still love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YOU HATE HEARTBREAKERS?? OMG. *sigourney russian voice* that is a crime!



i haven't seen tadpole in foreeeever but bebe neuwirth is also one of my faves so naturally i love that weird af uncomfortable movie. watch snow cake asap! sigourney is so good in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adding it to my list! The rest of the cast looks good and seems like an interesting story. Thanks!



And I'm sorry for not liking it :/ Especially since i love me some Gene Hackman as well but the movie itself was blegh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but but but!!!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But but what?? lol



And on a side not, speaking of people dying young, just saw Erin Moran aka Joanie from Happy Days passed away at just 56! See, this is what I mean. It's just random but you never know once you reach a certain age. They haven't disclosed the cause yet though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH! Now I see the video. It didn't show up in the email notif. I'm not denying her amazingness! Just the movie itself :/ They all deserved better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And yes to Bebe Neuwirth as well! She's so delightful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a great character and actress Reply

Thread

Link

They were playing ghostbusters on TV and she looks so creepy when she turns into Zuul. Also that movie is so painfully 80's. Reply

Thread

Link

queen of sci fi Reply

Thread

Link

She was my favourite actress for so long.



Then I found out she's a Polanski supporter... :-(

Reply

Thread

Link

Damn it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck, I did not know this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[Queen's Another One Bites the Dust plays in the background] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

Alien and aliens are so iconic



I wish the third and fourth one hadn't happened lol Reply

Thread

Link