April 22nd, 2017, 09:58 pm theqinra Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley on Late Night with Stephen Colbert Ellen Ripley has saved the entire human race from hostile Xenomorphs on more than one occasion. But Randy might be her most threatening foe yet...Source Tagged: actor / actress, film, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
edit: and of course i decided to look at her wiki to see if she was in any other shows/mini series and wtf she hosted SNL in 2010? I know it was 7 years ago but it's not THAT long ago and I don't remember that happening?? Time to find a streaming link...
Edited at 2017-04-23 02:17 am (UTC)
this skit is a damn mess lmao
time to rewatch snow cake, alien(s), heartbreakers, death and the maiden, ice storm, tadpole...
i need this queen to be in like an hbo series like big little lies for something and SWEEP.
ugh :( she's a legend. if even 30% of the work meryl streep gets went to sigourney i'd be happy forever.
Edited at 2017-04-23 02:50 am (UTC)
i haven't seen tadpole in foreeeever but bebe neuwirth is also one of my faves so naturally i love that weird af uncomfortable movie. watch snow cake asap! sigourney is so good in it.
And I'm sorry for not liking it :/ Especially since i love me some Gene Hackman as well but the movie itself was blegh.
And on a side not, speaking of people dying young, just saw Erin Moran aka Joanie from Happy Days passed away at just 56! See, this is what I mean. It's just random but you never know once you reach a certain age. They haven't disclosed the cause yet though.
Then I found out she's a Polanski supporter... :-(
I wish the third and fourth one hadn't happened lol
Sig should have won the oscar for Gorillas in the Mist.