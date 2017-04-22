my mother learned how to use emojis in the last year and now she puts them in every damn message. i wish her friends had never showed her. Reply

Yes. My moms fave is 😌 Reply

Haha this is so cute!

He was in Compton the other day doing a signing and I'm sad I missed it 😭



My grandma texts me with emoji's!

Sometimes she just sends random emoji's she finds funny and then we just send them back and forth lol Reply

that is so cute. it probably took her like 20 minutes to type that. my mom does the most with emojis. Reply

omg this is cute. My mom only uses the Line stickers Reply

The album is fire, idk what some users were talking about in the initial post..



And that text and the response is golden! Reply

Yes, those comments in the initial post were qwhite peculiar. Reply

dead at your comment lol!! Reply

LOL bless Reply

LOL Reply

Sis, why are you surprised? This is ONTD. But IA about the album Reply

I don't expect ontd to have taste, this album is amazing you don't get to the highest rated album on metacritic w/o making a few pleb enemies imo Reply

this made me laugh out loud omg. i was trying to explain "woke" to my mom today and she was like, "but it's not grammatically correct!!!" so i gave up. Reply

my mom does and it's the cutest thing ever lmao Reply

lol is mom is too cute. My mom uses emojis now and again but my dad just got his first iPhone and he discovered emojis and I almost can't handle it. Reply

That text convo is so cute lol, I saw some stories from his CD signing and people were saying that he still seems so genuine in his love and appreciation for his fans. Truly a humble king tbh! Reply

i love your icon!!! favorite part of his coachella set Reply

This album is just like Kendrick's hair in "HUMBLE." - straight fire. Reply

Who taught you 💯lol



My mom doesn't know how to use emoji but she has figured out how to text me pictures of the cats Reply

lmao adorable. My mom sends emojis, stickers AND gif replies. Sometimes all in one short conversation. It's getting out of hand. Reply

my mom's the same way and she just found bitmoji Reply

oh god I hope my mum never gets bitmoji Reply

Oh god. I hope no one ever tells my mom about bitmoji. I'm 99% sure she'll never find it on her own. Reply

lol my step mom love bitmoji. my mom hasnt figured that one out ye tho Reply

my mom has like 15 emoji app downloads. they all look like geocities shit. Reply

