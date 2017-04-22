April 22nd, 2017, 08:24 pm ljtryout New Baby Groot-centric 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Promos DANCING BABY GROOTTTTT!!!!SourceONTD, is your body ready for this movie? Tagged: chris pratt, marvel, the avengers, zoe saldana Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
under spoiler-cuts ofc
I hope the credit scenes aren't all gotg related, I need my fix of keeping up with the Wakandan's.
Is baby Groot voiced by Vin Disel still?
I feel like that about the movie in general. Probably because I dislike Vin, Zoe, and Chris. Like damn. You really all I got Bastista.
Agree on everything else, btw.
Replace Groot's voice actor with The Rock. Vin deserves it.