idc where's the fucking gay character goddammit Reply

im seeing this tomorrow and am so curious about the post-movie scenes. all five of them. Reply

remember to spill everything here @ ONTD, sis ;) Reply

ofc Reply

Me too, on both counts. I haven't been spoiled at all except for knowing there's five, so I hope they're good. Reply

same. I bet we'll get some black panther, spider-man and thor??? but there already was a thor one for strange...idk some infinity wars stuff. thanos? i think i only watched one teaser trailer as well, so im going in this blind. Reply

Ok well I did see one hint about the mid-credits scenes in that there were five Guardians, so I think they all may relate to each of the main ones. I'm not 100% sure though since I've tried to avoid anything spoilery, I just saw that on a forum somewhere when I was skimming the twitter reactions and don't want to look further. Reply

I guess we'll have to wait and see. Hope it has to do with the future movies, though. Skimming twitter reactions etc sounds so dangerous. Reply

Yeah, I hope it has to do with future movies as well. I don't mind seeing ones for the Guardians, but gimme other films. LIKE RAGNAROK (even though we've had one), and Black Panther. :DDDD I was just on another forum and they were posting various reactions, so I didn't go looking myself, but even then I just looked a bit but not too much. Proclamations of it being ~the best evarrr~ just raise my expectations, so I'm trying to avoid it. Reply

Probably one for Infinity War. Reply

you gotta tell us EVERYTHING



under spoiler-cuts ofc



I hope the credit scenes aren't all gotg related, I need my fix of keeping up with the Wakandan's. Reply

you have to spoil us EVERYTHING. Reply

spoil me. I'm supposed to be seeing it thursday night but who knows Reply

Same on the spoiler bits! Reply

Groot is so cute I can't take it. Reply

I stopped watching a quarter of the way thru b/c i don't need to see the entire movie before it's even out but i am here for bb groot Reply

I love Groot so much, I'm so easy



Is baby Groot voiced by Vin Disel still? Reply

idk how i feel about baby groot. at first i was about that life but now... eh Reply

I feel like that about the movie in general. Probably because I dislike Vin, Zoe, and Chris. Like damn. You really all I got Bastista. Reply

I just wanna know who's gay and if they have a healthy relationship and aren't the bottom of some dumbass dudebro jokes and how overused The Chain is in this and will we be hearing Fleetwood all summer long? bc I'm hft. Reply

The Chain can never be overused hdu



Agree on everything else, btw. Reply

Replace Groot's voice actor with The Rock. Vin deserves it. Reply

Booked my tickets for Tuesday! I CAN'T WAIT. Reply

Anyone here play Marvel Future Fight? Apparently the new update will feature a Baby Groot costume! Reply

