Rashida Jones' Netflix Documentary Uses Footage of Cam Girls w/o Permission
"Fair use" is just an excuse @hotgirlswanted is using to out tons of sex workers for their shitty documentary.— △⃒⃘McGanjagall (@_autumnkayy) April 22, 2017
@AspenFoxxx @hotgirlswanted Not even an apology for the possibility of outting us. pic.twitter.com/v5SBvHUxVN— △⃒⃘McGanjagall (@_autumnkayy) April 22, 2017
They followup to Hot Girls Wanted, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, focuses on cam girls and other aspects of internet porn. Problem is, the production used footage of them without their permission, compensation, or even a warning, potentially outing them to friends, family, and employers.
Who's shocked that anti-sex work people don't care about causing harm to sex workers?
Source
The wording and tone of this is so patronising.
umm opposing an industry built on the commodification of sexual exploitation is not "anti sex worker"
Those who do not rely on sex work for survival in a capitalistic society, find their work empowering from the POV of an escort I follow on Tumblr.
I misunderstood your comment -- sorry. Ita.
Edited at 2017-04-23 01:19 am (UTC)
I don't have the energy to get into a real discussion about this on ONTD, but it really annoys me that being critical of the porn or sex industry is automatically seen as anti-sex worker.
pro "choice" feminism strikes again
i do sex work and nothing annoys me more than this kind of stunt.
Slightly o/t but Ava DuVernay talked about how when she wanted to use footage of certain black people who had been murdered by the police she was upset to realize that she didn't need the permission of the families to broadcast it (because it had usually been filmed by a random bystander). She did contact all the families to obtain permission and she said that a lot of times they told her she was the first person who had ever asked them.
Also, the way customers treat them is fucking terrible.
@ customers treating us terribly, YES and there is often little or no recourse for us at all, at least in my experience. on one of my primary sites (and a major one that i'd say most camgirls at least do a side hustle on), there isn't even a true ban feature, just a five-or-so-minutes "time-out" feature. some creep is harassing you or begging you for free titty/pussy flashes or whatever, you can only ban him for a couple minutes, he comes right back and there is nothing you can do. some people are dedicated to ruining your day and they drive other people out of the room too, so no money.
i quit because i made the mistake of accepting a private session with someone who suddenly started demanding that i act out a detailed rape fantasy and berating and abusing me for refusing to do so. as a survivor of rape it shook me up a lot and i knew i couldn't do it anymore. 90% of my customers wanted me to act out creepy "daddy" molestation scenarios and similar shit but that was the last straw.
sorry, i have a lot of feelings about my time in this profession lol
**i understand and am fine and in agreement with anti-sex work industry/trafficking people (as long as they aren't anti-sex worker and masquerading as genuinely concerned for their safety and autonomy) but hot girls wanted rubbed me the wrong way and it's not a good documentary as far as examining all angles, like one of the girls got frustrated i remember because rashida seemed to really push the "but don't you feel DEGRADED and USED?????" thing.
Edited at 2017-04-23 02:07 am (UTC)
I know she did a previous documentary but I didn't watch it since it didn't make it in the cannon.