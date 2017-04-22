raz

Rashida Jones' Netflix Documentary Uses Footage of Cam Girls w/o Permission





They followup to Hot Girls Wanted, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, focuses on cam girls and other aspects of internet porn. Problem is, the production used footage of them without their permission, compensation, or even a warning, potentially outing them to friends, family, and employers.

Who's shocked that anti-sex work people don't care about causing harm to sex workers?

