Rashida Jones' Netflix Documentary Uses Footage of Cam Girls w/o Permission

"We can put you in touch with our production company so they can explain fair use"



The wording and tone of this is so patronising. Reply

It is so soooo patronizing and obnoxious. Them acting as if these women couldn't possibly know what fair use is is beyond gross. What a bunch of assholes. Reply

They need an email etiquette class smh Reply

This totally needs to be a class tbh. Like those standard college "Business Writing" classes need to incorporate that. So many people/businesses would benefit. Reply

thinking about legalities involved in making a doco and using footage, music, etc should be one of the first things you think of S M H Reply

I think they did, hence the "fair use" reference. I don't think it would have been too difficult to contact anyone shown in the footage if they put a little effort into it but expecting human decency is always a recipe for disappointment. They did the absolute least and covered themselves. Reply

Exactly. I'm sure "legally" they did things the "correct way" but if you're going to make a doc, then try a little harder in respecting your subjects. Reply

Who's shocked that anti-sex work people don't care about causing harm to sex workers?



umm opposing an industry built on the commodification of sexual exploitation is not "anti sex worker" Reply

you phrased it perfectly tbh. it was shitty to use footage of cam girls without asking tho. Reply

While I agree with this comment



Those who do not rely on sex work for survival in a capitalistic society, find their work empowering from the POV of an escort I follow on Tumblr.



I misunderstood your comment -- sorry. Ita.



Edited at 2017-04-23 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

I don't have the energy to get into a real discussion about this on ONTD, but it really annoys me that being critical of the porn or sex industry is automatically seen as anti-sex worker. Reply

lol, exactly, Rashida was in the wrong of course, but she doesn't represent everybody that is anti sex work (also it's anti sex work, as in the industry, not anti sex worker, people should understand that distinction) , and a lot of those "awfull" people have helped tons of women who have experienced sex trafficking, come on.



Parent

Outing individual sex workers without their knowledge or consent could literally directly lead to violence against them. Distributing their film was more important to them than the individual sex workers thoughts or feelings on being represented. That's explicitly anti sex worker. Reply

pro "choice" feminism strikes again Reply

Well they can argue that the documentary stands to profit from this, and that while the doc is critique/commentary, it can stand to harm the girls. Reply

this infuriates me. i have friends who do cam work, who are always at risk for exposure anyways, but this blatant disregard for the very women they are supposably speaking for is harmful and tacky.

i do sex work and nothing annoys me more than this kind of stunt. Reply

I was surprised to learn what a jerk she is in that last post. Reply

That's awful. You would think that even if it was fair use they would contact the women first to obtain their permission.



Slightly o/t but Ava DuVernay talked about how when she wanted to use footage of certain black people who had been murdered by the police she was upset to realize that she didn't need the permission of the families to broadcast it (because it had usually been filmed by a random bystander). She did contact all the families to obtain permission and she said that a lot of times they told her she was the first person who had ever asked them. Reply

I work customer service for a cam girl site. I feel so bad for them when the email us about their private shows being recorded and posted all over.



Also, the way customers treat them is fucking terrible. Reply

yep. former camgirl here, it is exhausting and stressful and at times heartbreaking enough with the existing amount of sketchy recording/posting that goes on, i would be BEEEEYYYOOOOONNNNDD pissed if rashida jones' high and mighty ass** was taking my footage and putting me on blast without my permission. they are totally committing one of the cardinal sins that MAKES camming so frustrating and, at times, dangerous.



@ customers treating us terribly, YES and there is often little or no recourse for us at all, at least in my experience. on one of my primary sites (and a major one that i'd say most camgirls at least do a side hustle on), there isn't even a true ban feature, just a five-or-so-minutes "time-out" feature. some creep is harassing you or begging you for free titty/pussy flashes or whatever, you can only ban him for a couple minutes, he comes right back and there is nothing you can do. some people are dedicated to ruining your day and they drive other people out of the room too, so no money.



i quit because i made the mistake of accepting a private session with someone who suddenly started demanding that i act out a detailed rape fantasy and berating and abusing me for refusing to do so. as a survivor of rape it shook me up a lot and i knew i couldn't do it anymore. 90% of my customers wanted me to act out creepy "daddy" molestation scenarios and similar shit but that was the last straw.



sorry, i have a lot of feelings about my time in this profession lol



**i understand and am fine and in agreement with anti-sex work industry/trafficking people (as long as they aren't anti-sex worker and masquerading as genuinely concerned for their safety and autonomy) but hot girls wanted rubbed me the wrong way and it's not a good documentary as far as examining all angles, like one of the girls got frustrated i remember because rashida seemed to really push the "but don't you feel DEGRADED and USED?????" thing.



Edited at 2017-04-23 02:07 am (UTC) Reply

i wish someone better was doing this project/bringing this conversation to mainstream media tbh. Reply

That's disgusting. She undermines any discussion of the harm the the industry can cause women when she shows no regard for their rights or well-being herself. Reply

sex worker twitter is over her shit. rashida jones likes to slut shame women, but is more than happy to exploit cam girls to make herself relevant and make it seem like she actually cares about the struggles and risks that they face. Reply

