15 Huge Scandals That Totally Overshadowed Movies

i hate david o russell

what a huge dbag Reply

he's never made a good movie, and the recognition he's received is completely undeserved. Reply

The Christian Bale remix is pretty catchy. Reply

I have an mp3 of it :) Reply

I'm upset that the Mae Shi have otherwise disappeared.



I think it was made by Lucian Piane, the RPDR guy who had a twitter meltdown during the elections Reply

Did the David O Russell meltdown really overshadow I Heart Huckabee's at the time it came out? Maybe it was b/c I was in HS but I only remember it being one of those ~indie~ movies everyone had to see that year and didn't find out about this until it got posted on ONTD lol.



But bless Terminator Salvation for giving us Bale Out. Iconic. (Also the moment I stopped being a fan of CBale, RIP.) Reply

Christian Bale's meltdown was the meme gift that kept on giving. Reply

http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/T roubledProduction/Film also this whole page, sorry for linking tvtropes lol Reply

This film is such a fascination exploration of Coppola's mind tbh. Like, the man was definitely insane.



Also it reminds me of that great Community episode where the Dean experiences something similar. Amazing. Reply

The way David O Russell pops in from that side door makes me laugh every time. Reply

same omg Reply

I mean, Snow White and the Huntsman was overshadowed because it was a shit movie. Reply

KStew just cannot act, she was so miscast. Reply

It really was and the sequel is worse. Reply

I had no idea there was a sequel, lmao Reply

I enjoyed the first movie but the sequel was sf awful Reply

The best was the Snow White pic Liberty Ross put on her IG right after all the pics of Stewie hooking up with Sanders hit the internet. "Not so pretty or so pure after all."



Shit movie with a no talent actress who couldn't do a British accent to save her life. The critics ripped her a new one for that.The best was the Snow White pic Liberty Ross put on her IG right after all the pics of Stewie hooking up with Sanders hit the internet. "Not so pretty or so pure after all."

The whole franchise was horrendous. Not even Chrishem could save it. Reply

The Snow White picture is so awkward Reply

Right? Was it taken after the scandal broke? Reply

nope LOL which makes it even worse. Reply

who's the woman on the left?



Edited at 2017-04-23 01:22 am (UTC)

I didn't see the new Ghostbusters, but I thought they said it bombed because it was terrible, not just because it had a female cast? I didn't see it so I don't know, but I heard that it sucked. Reply

everyone I know who's seen it says it was great. I can't watch it unless I buy it and it's still top price smh Reply

The movie did suck IMO..but no more so than any 'bro' movie. The ridiculous criticism of the film before anyone had even seen it more than likely impacted the box office. Maybe if the movie had been better word of mouth might have saved it, but it was difficult to counteract that male hysteria either way. Reply

yeah, that does tend to happen. men make raunchy gross comedies, they make zillions and nobody cares. there will be a rare female one, and it gets panned and makes no money. Reply

it wasnt amazing but more importantly no one cared Reply

I'm not fond of it but it was a delight to see jokes not made at the expense of women because they're women.



My father really enjoyed it tbh Reply

I thought it was funny. I'm not huge on comedy films but it wasn't nearly as awful as everyone made it out to be. Reply

It wasn't amazing, but it didn't suck Reply

It wasn't terrible. It was a fun movie. Reply

It was a super fun blockbuster movie with four smart women kicking ass in practical suits and hair away from their face, not to mention two plus size women where their size isn't joked about once.



Ghostbusters was awesome, anyone who disagrees is upset because they thought it was going to be Citizen Kane, but 100 times better; and instead it just turned out to be a fun movie which made little girls dream of becoming badass scientists.



Only thing I've seen of the past of the Ghostbusters was the cartoon as a child so I didn't have the original movies to compare so I was pleasantly surprised how much I enjoyed it. Reply

It was funny IMO, it had good parts, it's not the 2nd comming of Jesus, but lmao, the originals weren't either, actually IMO the new ghostbuster is better, at least I liked the girls waaay more (I hate Veckman lol) , I mean, the men complaining about what a shitty movie it was, but praising the originals are 100% sexist, if they take off their nostalgia goggles and ther misogyny they'll realize the original was very meh. Reply

I liked it tbh. It was just supposed to be a fun summer blockbuster movie and that's exactly what it was. People were just exceedingly hard on it. So many people went into it wanting to hate it. Terrible comedies featuring men come out all the time and there isn't backlash for them at the scale of backlash that Ghostbusters suffered. Personally I enjoyed it and I don't often go to movies like that Reply

it was fine/average. I felt guilty that my fav parts were Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Wiig's interactions. They were really funny but not related to female empowerment~ lol oops.



I read a review that the movie suffered from having a PG13 rating and maybe that's what it was. Esp with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy in it, a Bridesmaids feel in a Ghostbusters movie would've been fun. I also like romances as side plots in movies, and they didn't really have anything besides Chris Hemsworth's joke character Reply

I personally thought it was decent but my friend that I saw it with hatedd it. She wanted to leave in early because she thought it was so boring loll Reply

It was as good as the originals which people LOVE to over-inflate the quality of because of ~nostalgia. TBH, I liked it better than the originals which I thought were sexist as hell. Reply

It wasn't as good as I had expected tbh. Only Kate was the saving grace of the whole movie. Reply

It wasn't terrible tho, I thought it was pretty funny and honestly, far better than any of the originals. Reply

THE LIGHTS ARE FUCKIN DISTRACTING. WHAT DON'T YOU FUCKIN UNDERSTAND?!?!



awww, I knew Brandon Lee would be on here :(



they're only just advertising that dog movie over here, there better be some fb wank for it soon. Reply

I'm shocked this isn't an ontd original because that Huckabees controversy was yeaaaaars after the movie wtf Reply

the cbale rant was... Iconique. Reply

I like how half of that list combined is 'breakups' 'the whites'.



& I wouldn't really consider Oscars 2017 to be a 'huge blunder'. No one is forgetting Moonlight now Reply

Like...how do you look at this photo and go for K.Stew? Reply

the only thing I can think of is how men go for younger women who are more prone to put up with their bullshit but ia, Liberty is captivating. Reply

men cheat bc they can and they enjoy the dumb thrill that comes along with it, doesn't matter who it's with. Reply

Shhhhhhhhh....... I'm just trying to point out what a basic Becky K.Stew is and that without a fantastic hair and make-up team she looks like hell. Reply

Idk. But so many people are so up her ass because they think she's hot hobo trash shit. It's like, are we not looking at the same person? Reply

you dont have to tear one woman down to build another one up. even if she wasnt attractive thats still not a valid reason to be cheated on Reply

Liberty is gorgeous. Sanders is just scum. Liberty had Kristen over for dinner, in her home. She knew Liberty and the two Sanders children.



And if you can't tell from that pic, Charlize was very good friends with Liberty. Reply

Because men only think with their genitals. Reply

