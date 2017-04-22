For the first time in 33 years, there are no women in the Billboard top ten


This week for the first time since February of 1984, there weren't any women in Billboard's top ten as Clean Bandit's song "Rockabye" featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie dropped out of the top ten. Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" has managed to hold on to the number one spot for yet another week.

SOURCE
Have you noticed pop music becoming more male-dominated lately?
