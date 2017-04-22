For the first time in 33 years, there are no women in the Billboard top ten

Also interesting to note that in the top 30, the only songs without a male artist on the track are Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and Julia Michaels' "Issues" and there are only four in the top 50. Reply

I love issues

+1

I love "love on the brain" as well

gaga, come save us.

Or Katy or Rihanna, shit I'll take Taylor over any of these assholes.

i don't have a car so i don't listen to the radio a lot, but this is pretty disappointing.

This only gives me hope that that rat face racist bitch kkkamila wont make it in the top 10 either.



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

lol at this point i have no faith in the world or the people in it anymore so watch her ass make it to the top ten for a hundred goddamn weeks in a row.



Edited at 2017-04-23 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

The Cure isn't even predicted to debut in the top 40 next week.

Looks like she's shitting fire in this gif.

lmao I love this gif

That Zedd/Alessia Cara song will be in the top 10 next week.



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

Trump's America indeed.



Also, there's only like 3/4 good songs and the rest are awful. Reply

if only knock knock knock knock knock on my door knock knock knock knock knock charts in billboard

The US needs to recognise greatness and let them knock knock knock knock knock Ed Sheeran off #1

i hate body like a backroad. it's been overplayed to hell and back here.

Listen.. if Ed Sheeran's ugly song takes Mariah & Boz II Men's record I stg

I hate him, and his success.

kendrick is about to end it

let us pray.

Ooh humble? I like that song

His music is such trash. Bad for the world.

I hope he does, just to see ontd seethe lol

I thought that closer song broke the record

Nah?



Nah? Reply

I don't really like listening to male artists, lmao. So bye at this.

Traveling back to the 1990s, Carey, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain and others continually hit the Hot 100's upper reaches.





And, before that, '80 ladies including Houston, Jackson, Madonna, Pat Benatar, Gloria Estefan and Cyndi Lauper routinely mixed with males in the top 10.



We need some new talent like these groups. Carly Rae, come thru! Reply

no wonder i don't know what's popular these days, i barely listen to male artists

lol same here, I add them to my playlist and then end up skipping every song

lmao right

mte i was just thinking about all of the music on my playlist from this whole decade and it's 95% women.

the gp remains trash, i guess.



the gp remains trash, i guess. Reply

saaaame

Pop music isn't becoming more male dominated, I'd say it's balancing out now that the pop girl era is over. Half of the songs in the top ten are rap songs too, which is male dominated. I'd stay pop is still female driven, but all of the major popstars are flopping so it looks like it's being overran by dudes.

IA

