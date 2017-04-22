For the first time in 33 years, there are no women in the Billboard top ten
No women are in the Hot 100's top 10 for the first time in 33 years https://t.co/9DhxD5P89q #AskBillboard— billboard (@billboard) April 22, 2017
This week for the first time since February of 1984, there weren't any women in Billboard's top ten as Clean Bandit's song "Rockabye" featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie dropped out of the top ten. Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" has managed to hold on to the number one spot for yet another week.
SOURCE
Have you noticed pop music becoming more male-dominated lately?
I love "love on the brain" as well
Also, there's only like 3/4 good songs and the rest are awful.
And, before that, '80 ladies including Houston, Jackson, Madonna, Pat Benatar, Gloria Estefan and Cyndi Lauper routinely mixed with males in the top 10.
We need some new talent like these groups. Carly Rae, come thru!
