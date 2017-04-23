not mentioned at all: eric bana



smh! Reply

as someone who's been in mental hospitals more than once, i'm fed up with movies and books that romanticize it. it's not fun or interesting and full of wonderful, magical people who are interested in your story. Reply

MTE!



I too know what's like being hospitalized and I agree. You feel like an animal at the zoo. It's humiliating and degrading. Reply

a few years back, i was going to a support group at a hospital, and they decided to let some nursing students sit in. big mistake. 2 of them were just listening, but one guy was talking about how he was disappointed that nothing exciting (nobody getting dragged off in a strait jacket, etc) had happened during his rounds there. and he was laughing about it.

i don't remember what the other members were saying but i was so fucking pissed and am still mad that i didn't give this asshole a piece of my mind. struggling with mental illness is not entertainment. Reply

Neurotypical ppl should not study to become a mental health professional. Period.



They don't get us, they don't understand. You ask them why they want to be a psychologist and the answers are always the same, they think it's "interesting" to "study" ppl like us. We're curious abnormals to them, freaks, subhuman, guinea pigs.



I'm sorry you had to go through that, bb :(



I would have punched that asshole in the face. Reply

same. it was a pretty miserable time when i was there idk. the only movie that i've ever seen that seemed somewhat like my stay was girl, interrupted. it wasn't magical, it was gritty and uncomfortable. and when i got out, i was even more sad and lost. Reply

ita about girl interrupted. all these other films treat inpatient like summer camp with drugs and fun personalities! last time i was in, i didn't have insurance and had to go to the city hospital. let's make a movie about that shit: getting sick in there and having the orderlies accuse me of being lazy and sleeping too much. having some pregnant chick threaten to kick my ass and throw food at me because she didn't like how she was looking at me. having to wear these weird paper scrubs. having some weird homeless guy have a crush on me. having my mother expect me to start looking for a job 2 weeks after i left. Reply

ugh, the paper scrubs. the worst. yeah there was a girl that was intimidating another girl really bad in our group, for no reason really, and they ended up having to sedate her one day. like, it's not cute. it's not manic pixie dream girl shit. i mean there was a part of me that found humor in ways to cope, but none of the shit the movies do. and getting out was somehow the worst part? like you're expected to just assimilate and function like a normal human being again and personally i was even more depressed.



i hope you're doing okay now <3 Reply

my first time was like a movie I don't know why but i made a lot of friends and a lot of crazy stuff happened.



The two other times I went weren't like that but they were really nice hospitals so not much to complain about except I was so skinny they swore I had an ED even though I didn't so I was never allowed to be alone or take naps like others.



I do know wanting to leave so badly that suddenly the outside world didnt seem so bad.



Last week when my bf and i broke up I considered checking in to one but I hear horrible thing about the adult ones. I just am not on medication and don't do well with situation like this so I was worried I might hurt myself still dont know if I will check in but I am glad I seem okay enough to not go at the moment. Reply

from Divergent to this my man, ok. Reply

he's so fucking fine Reply

Flop Reply

A woman keeps a diary of her extended stay at a mental hospital.



Oh no no nononono miss me with that bullshit.



I don't trust neurotypicals talking about mental illnesses. Reply

and you know they'll say something stupid during the press tour. Reply

Already dreading it, tbh. Reply

Man when is this movie coming straight to DVD. It's been 84 years... Reply

I have no idea what this is about. Reply

The first time I saw this trailer I could not stop cracking up - it's like a parody of a DEEP SENTIMENTAL MOVIE that just falls flat. "I'm going away for awhile Rose" makes me lose it every time. Reply

Theo James AND Aidan turner? 😭 Reply

ikr? It's a tragedy it's going to be awful :(. Reply

I know :/ that's a threesome I would happily take part in Reply

