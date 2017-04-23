April 23rd, 2017, 03:22 am alaimisema THE SECRET SCRIPTURE Trailer A woman keeps a diary of her extended stay at a mental hospital.Starring Rooney Mara and Theo James. Not to mention Aidan Turner.Source. Tagged: film, film trailer / stills, kate / rooney mara Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2222 comments Add comment
smh!
I too know what's like being hospitalized and I agree. You feel like an animal at the zoo. It's humiliating and degrading.
i don't remember what the other members were saying but i was so fucking pissed and am still mad that i didn't give this asshole a piece of my mind. struggling with mental illness is not entertainment.
They don't get us, they don't understand. You ask them why they want to be a psychologist and the answers are always the same, they think it's "interesting" to "study" ppl like us. We're curious abnormals to them, freaks, subhuman, guinea pigs.
I'm sorry you had to go through that, bb :(
I would have punched that asshole in the face.
i hope you're doing okay now <3
The two other times I went weren't like that but they were really nice hospitals so not much to complain about except I was so skinny they swore I had an ED even though I didn't so I was never allowed to be alone or take naps like others.
I do know wanting to leave so badly that suddenly the outside world didnt seem so bad.
Last week when my bf and i broke up I considered checking in to one but I hear horrible thing about the adult ones. I just am not on medication and don't do well with situation like this so I was worried I might hurt myself still dont know if I will check in but I am glad I seem okay enough to not go at the moment.
Oh no no nononono miss me with that bullshit.
I don't trust neurotypicals talking about mental illnesses.