Snippets of #5H3 & 'Work from Home' is now 4xPlatinum in the US
[spoiler (click to open)]Grammy award-winningproducer/songwriter Vincent Le'Carl Berry (Beyoncé's 'Sandcastle') posted some sneek peaks of Dinah & Ally working on Fifth Harmony next album on his snapchat story. Some music can be heard in the background.
[spoiler (click to open)]Grammy award-winningproducer Marcus "MarcLo" Lomax (The Monsters and the Strangerz), who produced Fifth Harmony 'Voicemail' & 'I Lied', posted this snap of producer Jason Evigan (Jason Derulo 'Talk Dirty') mixing a song for the girls.
Fifth Harmony hit single 'Work from Home' is now 4xPlatinum in the United States and is only the second girl group single ever to be certified 4xPlatinum here. The first one was Fifth Harmony's 'Worth It'
RIAA confirmed the information on their website recently
As for now, the single as 31xPlatinum certifications all over the world!
so the guys who produced 'voicemail' & 'I lied' are working on their next album. they coming
sources 1 2 3 4
APR 19: "It's levels to this" #5H3 pic.twitter.com/4kGZrPZxgr— 😬 (@infLAURENZA) April 20, 2017
[spoiler (click to open)]Grammy award-winningproducer Marcus "MarcLo" Lomax (The Monsters and the Strangerz), who produced Fifth Harmony 'Voicemail' & 'I Lied', posted this snap of producer Jason Evigan (Jason Derulo 'Talk Dirty') mixing a song for the girls.
FEB 3: "If you got another chick on the side" #5H3 pic.twitter.com/kNnu5I8NuX— 😬 (@infLAURENZA) February 19, 2017
Fifth Harmony hit single 'Work from Home' is now 4xPlatinum in the United States and is only the second girl group single ever to be certified 4xPlatinum here. The first one was Fifth Harmony's 'Worth It'
RIAA confirmed the information on their website recently
Fifth Harmony's 4x PLATINUM Certification plaque for 'Work From Home' in the United States! pic.twitter.com/QqpoDkSS5B— 7/27 World Tour (@727WorldTour) April 18, 2017
As for now, the single as 31xPlatinum certifications all over the world!
so the guys who produced 'voicemail' & 'I lied' are working on their next album. they coming
sources 1 2 3 4