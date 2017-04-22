Constance Wu Is One Of Time's 100 Most Influential People

I adore her. Reply

Love Constance!!!



Wow Lena cannot write. She's a way better actress than writer Reply

I died laughing when Fresh Off The Boat did the Chinese polite fight ep. When we were younger, me and the rest of the kids would take bets at dinner gatherings on who would win paying for the cheque. Reply

It was too real! Down to all the escalating "no's"



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:44 am (UTC)

honestly i hate that. it adds stress to my dining experience. let's just dutch pay it like the adults taht we are. Reply

the polite fights lol and then whoever pays always has a forced smile at the end realizing they will have to pay Reply

i love constance. she deserved a better writeup than one from dunham Reply

QUEEN



but smh @ her having to be interviewed by Lena Dunham Reply

ugh why was lena dunham chosen to write the article Reply

I saw who this was written by like >_> was no one else available.



But am I real excited for Constance and Crazy Rich Asians! Reply

They make her look much older on the show than she really is. Reply

As she should.

I'm gonna ignore Dunham.



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:31 am (UTC)

Constance being praised for speaking out against Casey for alleged sexual harassment...



...yet gladly listens to Bill Clinton speak. Takes pic with convicted killer Donna Hylton. And is friends with Lena Dunham. Seems a bit hypocritical in my opinion.. Reply

Omg how have I not seen this ep. I'm gonna have to marathon FotB tonight Reply

It's a cute one! The entire plot was about the dishwasher lmao (can't remember what the other storyline was) Reply

Mexican here but this ep hit close to home still. all our lives my siblings and i growing up with a dishwasher and my mom refusing to use it to this day and use it for storage (pots, pans, paper plates, plastic utensils, left over Halloween candy, lmao).



when i moved into my first place two years ago and it had a dishwasher i literally asked "can i...can i use it to wash dishes?" feeling my mom's eyes on me. tbh. Reply

omg yes. i grew up without a dish washer so when i finally moved out all of my apts have had one and i keep trying to get my mom to let me buy her one but she wont let me 😔 Reply

the two younger kids are so precious Reply

When my parents got their house renovated, they got a dishwasher put in. My mom refuses to use it. Reply

Aww lol



The oldest son got so tall! I forgot this show has been on for awhile (or as in while the kids are still growing up) Reply

My mom was like this up until the 2010's started lol Reply

i grew up storing my dishes in the dishwasher. when i see people prewashing the dirty dishes in the sink before putting them in the washer all i can think is you may as well just wash them in the sink. dishwashers seem so pointless to me. Reply

lol omg I'm the opposite. My family always used the dishwasher and once I moved into my own place that had one, I never used it except as a drying rack. I don't trust it to do a good job lol. Reply

I never use the dishwasher. Reply

she deserves an emmy nom along with randall park.







she deserves an emmy nom along with randall park.

the scene from when jessica got sick and louis was telling the kids to do their hw was funny.

JFC, what did this Queen do to deserve being interviewed by Lena Fucking Dunham? Reply

Constance is amazing and I will indeed stan for her for a long, long time. Reply

bad shoot, wonderful woman. i'm already excited to see all the press she's going to do when crazy rich asians comes out even if that's far away. Reply

"as one of the only actors to portray Asian-American womanhood on television"



Wish more people actually cared about this. Reply

I wish I still liked her tbh. Can't forget her anti-black comments.



I do think she deserves kudos for risking her post-sitcom career by being outspoken on issues most actors shy away from. Reply

What did she say? Reply

Talking about Flop in the Shell:





“Some people call it ‘yellowface,’ but I say ‘the practice of blackface employed on Asians’ because that’s more evocative.”





It’s funny because it just goes to show I can say yellowface all day, and nobody cares. That’s another version of invisibility. The second I throw the term blackface — which I wasn’t even using to compare struggles, just as a way to evoke meaning for those who don’t understand it — everybody freaks out. Black and Asian struggles are different struggles. I have to say that anybody who is insulted by the comparison says something about which struggle you think has more gravity. And that is a judgment call and a hierarchy of importance



She was also pretty dismissive to people on Twitter when they tried to explain to her why that first statement wasn't cool IIRC.



She was also pretty dismissive to people on Twitter when they tried to explain to her why that first statement wasn't cool IIRC.

Edited at 2017-04-23 01:41 am (UTC)

um it's true though



i don't see black people caping for asians either Reply

How was this "anti-black"? y'all reaching for the most. Wasn't worded well, but I got what she meant. Reply

why is lena writing this??????????????



i love her character on fotb Reply

Congrats Kween Reply

the success perm Reply

Jeez Lena is a bad writer. Did no one at Time care to edit/ghost tidy this? Reply

I love her and I love that she's getting the attention she deserves, but that picture is terrible. Who thought it was a good idea to pick a picture where she looks lazy and cross-eyed? Reply

she's so great Reply

I love Fresh Off the Boat and I love that it's not as Eddie-centric as the first season. Reply

Love ha. Love that she's so outspoken about asian representation, especially as an up and coming actress. Reply

