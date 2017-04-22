Constance Wu Is One Of Time's 100 Most Influential People
Constance Wu is a great actor. The anxious, steely, often lost-in-translation young matriarch she plays on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat is an invention as sharp and expansive as Lucille Ball’s alternative persona (only could Lucy do the accent?). But Constance also knows that—as one of the only actors to portray Asian-American womanhood on television—she is tasked with being more than just an actor. And she takes this second gig just as seriously. On the road with her for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, I was not only able to access a glint of Constance’s humor (the girl is very wicked) but also witness her giving nature, her monstrously big heart, her passion for change and the careful way she lets everyone around her share the challenges of their own identity. This year—when she spoke out against Hollywood’s knack for dismissing sexual misconduct in our great men—she chose honesty and fight over the neutrality so many think they need to maintain in order to further their careers. It was a hallelujah moment.
Someone worthy of our stanning.
Wow Lena cannot write. She's a way better actress than writer
but smh @ her having to be interviewed by Lena Dunham
But am I real excited for Constance and Crazy Rich Asians!
I'm gonna ignore Dunham.
...yet gladly listens to Bill Clinton speak. Takes pic with convicted killer Donna Hylton. And is friends with Lena Dunham. Seems a bit hypocritical in my opinion..
when i moved into my first place two years ago and it had a dishwasher i literally asked "can i...can i use it to wash dishes?" feeling my mom's eyes on me. tbh.
The oldest son got so tall! I forgot this show has been on for awhile (or as in while the kids are still growing up)
she deserves an emmy nom along with randall park.
the scene from when jessica got sick and louis was telling the kids to do their hw was funny.
Wish more people actually cared about this.
I do think she deserves kudos for risking her post-sitcom career by being outspoken on issues most actors shy away from.
“Some people call it ‘yellowface,’ but I say ‘the practice of blackface employed on Asians’ because that’s more evocative.”
It’s funny because it just goes to show I can say yellowface all day, and nobody cares. That’s another version of invisibility. The second I throw the term blackface — which I wasn’t even using to compare struggles, just as a way to evoke meaning for those who don’t understand it — everybody freaks out. Black and Asian struggles are different struggles. I have to say that anybody who is insulted by the comparison says something about which struggle you think has more gravity. And that is a judgment call and a hierarchy of importance
She was also pretty dismissive to people on Twitter when they tried to explain to her why that first statement wasn't cool IIRC.
i don't see black people caping for asians either
i love her character on fotb