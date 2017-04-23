Orlando Bloom congratulates Miranda Kerr's Birthday, talks about Katy Perry
In a interview with Elle UK, he also talked about being friends with his ex Katy Perry.
"We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."
Source: 01,02
I mean I understand making bank, and kitting off to wherever the fuck you want, when you want. for life. I just really thought he'd build indie cred and do small, weird movies, and the occasional blockbuster, from his interviews way back in the day. idk, my teenage self still has the thirst, somewhere. lol
Worst break up story?
My ex cheated on me with his ex fiancee, his ex girlfriend, and probably a few other gals over at least 5 months of the end of our relationship. Then he said he needed to be poly, so I grabbed my shit and got out of there. Never spoke to him again other than asking him to unfollow me on instagram.
and so for a few months he "fought cancer!" and was then told he'd reached his first clear moment, with of course the whole nobody is considered truly clear until the 5 year mark. yadda yaddda yadda. The one day he calls me up, sobbing, that the cancer was back. that he was going to die. We were planning a goddamn wedding. and i was absolutely in the mode of I will be there until the end, life has no promises for good things. i was gonna take care of him. so he drops on me that he moved out of town in the middle of the night. "Because i just couldn't put you through this. I just couldn't." he cut all calls on his cell, never answered texts or emails. he was gone. he'd picked a beautiful place to go die.
I was destroyed. and yeah i'm giving the short version. but i fell apart so hard I landed in the hospital with dehydration and exhaustion. When I got out, it was like this little voice said, you know him so damn well, and know enough computer shit I bet you could hack his email account. So I did. Motherfucker hadn't pulled this on just me, but half a dozen women. Not for money either fwiw. He was married and his wife was deployed overseas. She was coming home, and her post was going to be idk, fucking Virginia I think, it's been a lot of years. I was so angry, that I forbid everyone from even mentioning his name for years. I treated the entire thing as though it didn't exist. Then one day I realized it was ok to take some good from the relationship because for me, it had been real. i'd loved. I'd grown. I worked through some stuff. But that one, was hands down the worst lol
eta: I know they were together for like a year but homegirl was going on trips with Orlando and the kid like two weeks after they met.
