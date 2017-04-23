Orlando Bloom congratulates Miranda Kerr's Birthday, talks about Katy Perry

Man I thought his career would be so different.



I mean I understand making bank, and kitting off to wherever the fuck you want, when you want. for life. I just really thought he'd build indie cred and do small, weird movies, and the occasional blockbuster, from his interviews way back in the day. idk, my teenage self still has the thirst, somewhere. lol Reply

Thread

Link

i think he's doing ok tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I was him, I would do tv series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. TV is where it's at these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was on one episode of Netflix's Easy -- but he was pretty mediocre. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, if I were an actor I would def want to do tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he learned after Elizabethtowne flopped to stay in his lane and go where the money is, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with what acting talent? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My worst break up was when this guy I was seeing revealed he was love with someone else for the entire year we were together. Reply

Thread

Link

yuck, I'm sorry.

My ex cheated on me with his ex fiancee, his ex girlfriend, and probably a few other gals over at least 5 months of the end of our relationship. Then he said he needed to be poly, so I grabbed my shit and got out of there. Never spoke to him again other than asking him to unfollow me on instagram. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The same thing happened to my friend. Except she was the one who was in love with her current boyfriend while she was dating someone else. Her current boyfriend was in love with her while she was dating the other guy. When she and her current boyfriend got together they showed up to a gathering at which her ex-boyfriend was also in attendance. Everyone was like, "What?! When did this happen?" And her current boyfriend announced to everyone in the room, "We've been in love with each other for three years, and now we're together." Her ex-boyfriend texted her later that night like "You were in love with him while you were with me? WTF?" It was messy. She didn't think her ex would care at all since they'd both moved on, but evidently it stung him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol your friend sounds like a moron tbh. Why wouldn't someone care she was wasting his time she should have dumped he awhile before she did. If she was in love with the other guy and he felt the same why did she not? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've talked about it before, but my worst was when my fiancee, he told me he had cancer. he "went to" chemo. but didn't want me to go with. which ok. I mean hell, my mom didn't want me to go with her, she was like just let me do this shit and come home and sleep.



and so for a few months he "fought cancer!" and was then told he'd reached his first clear moment, with of course the whole nobody is considered truly clear until the 5 year mark. yadda yaddda yadda. The one day he calls me up, sobbing, that the cancer was back. that he was going to die. We were planning a goddamn wedding. and i was absolutely in the mode of I will be there until the end, life has no promises for good things. i was gonna take care of him. so he drops on me that he moved out of town in the middle of the night. "Because i just couldn't put you through this. I just couldn't." he cut all calls on his cell, never answered texts or emails. he was gone. he'd picked a beautiful place to go die.



I was destroyed. and yeah i'm giving the short version. but i fell apart so hard I landed in the hospital with dehydration and exhaustion. When I got out, it was like this little voice said, you know him so damn well, and know enough computer shit I bet you could hack his email account. So I did. Motherfucker hadn't pulled this on just me, but half a dozen women. Not for money either fwiw. He was married and his wife was deployed overseas. She was coming home, and her post was going to be idk, fucking Virginia I think, it's been a lot of years. I was so angry, that I forbid everyone from even mentioning his name for years. I treated the entire thing as though it didn't exist. Then one day I realized it was ok to take some good from the relationship because for me, it had been real. i'd loved. I'd grown. I worked through some stuff. But that one, was hands down the worst lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also, your dude was a straight up dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw man, that sucks. :/ i went through something similar, although he sat me down and admitted he cheated but wants to work things out. and when i broke things off almost instantly, he gave me this speech about how he was honest with me so we should stay together. bitch pls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"First love" breakup took me the longest to get over, leaving the guy who sexually assaulted me was easy (the experience still affects me in little ways, and it's been nearly a decade), but the one that takes the cake was breaking off my engagement. He had a temper and used a lot of things in our relationship against me. (Things I hadn't asked him to do that he insisted on doing, like pay for flights or buy me gifts.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, probably a better example to not introduce your kids to randoms just a few weeks after you meet too but whatevs



eta: I know they were together for like a year but homegirl was going on trips with Orlando and the kid like two weeks after they met.



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

what is that weird wooden plaque!? Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like it'd be a prop from The Hills Have Eyes or something lol. It's a sweet gift tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i clicked thru to his instagram and it's super cute n cheesy it kind of makes me like him Reply

Thread

Link

his instagram is delightful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His instagram is way cuter than I thought it would be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It isn't bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i respect miranda kerr's pussy game. get that fame and $ bitch Reply

Thread

Link

I not only forgot they had a kid together but completely forgot they were together at all Reply

Thread

Link

i never knew that the only relevant thing about orlando bloom in 2017 would be his love life. i don't even remember the last movie he was in except for POTC and LOTR. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think I've ever actually seen him in anything lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh never mind I've seen ny ilu and I remember his segment for Christina, forgot that was even him tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you've never seen lotr???? :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will forever always think of how she had sex with Justin Bieber when he was 18 or 19. Wtf. Reply

Thread

Link

I still cant picture Miranda Kerr hooking up with Justin Reply

Thread

Link

He has no talent and should disappear Reply

Thread

Link

I've still got a soft spot for him. I like checking out his IG Reply

Thread

Link

i remembered this video like two days ago and ive been watching non stop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link