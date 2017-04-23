quinn

Orlando Bloom congratulates Miranda Kerr's Birthday, talks about Katy Perry



In a interview with Elle UK, he also talked about being friends with his ex Katy Perry.

"We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."

