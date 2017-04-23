James McAvoy signs up to play in Celtic charity match
#JamesMcAvoy signed up by @celticfc to play in charity match ⚽️https://t.co/6fhgAOEthO— Glasgow Live (@Glasgow_Live) 20 Nisan 2017
-He's going to play to next month.
-He also said; "The Celtic Foundation is fundamental to the founding and continuing legacy of a club started with a charitable purpose. It's part of the club's DNA and should grow and grow in my opinion."
James McAvoy is the latest Celtic fan to sign up for the legends game, alongside Martin Compston, Ross McCall,… https://t.co/IfQeVFHONi pic.twitter.com/8U8khr2Zid— Celtic News Extra (@CelticNewsExt) 20 Nisan 2017
Why are soccer teams called clubs?? And why is the uniform called a kit? (I'm American).
1.) Multiple teams on multiple levels comprise a club. As the years have passed American teams have realized the money to be made in turning their "team" into a franchise/club.
2.) A kit is defined as individual parts needed to for a specific event/purpose. Jerseys, shorts (pants), socks, cleats (boots) are all individual parts needed to play a formal game.
(I'm American, too! But I'm also a slut for this sport, LoL)
