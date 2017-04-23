James McAvoy signs up to play in Celtic charity match

Sis, the better questions are - why is football called soccer, why are clubs called teams, and why are kits called jerseys?!

1.) Multiple teams on multiple levels comprise a club. As the years have passed American teams have realized the money to be made in turning their "team" into a franchise/club.



2.) A kit is defined as individual parts needed to for a specific event/purpose. Jerseys, shorts (pants), socks, cleats (boots) are all individual parts needed to play a formal game.







(I'm American, too! But I'm also a slut for this sport, LoL)



