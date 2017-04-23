April 23rd, 2017, 12:32 am nomorefrostbite Doctor Who Promo - 10x03 'Thin Ice' Source.Are you completely charmed by Bill too, ONTD Gallifreyans? Tagged: doctor who (bbc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
[is this really a spoiler? cut anyway]
Edited at 2017-04-23 12:08 am (UTC)
For things like: "Dear ONTD FlashFam - do you even exist without Iris West? And have you gotten to The Cuff Stage with HR yet?"
Referencing an ad-libbed throwaway joke FIVE DAYS after the episode aired...
Some people seem to think a shot of a tree is a spoiler lmao
Yet he somehow thinks he is literally god's gift to television.
i rewatched part of season 4 and season 6 the other day and they've taken down the action a looooot. The doctor never runs to save his life anymore, which made me wonder if it's cause of Capaldi's age.
i bet my ass on a stick that the next doctor's gonna be younger.
And knowing the Beeb they're going to want another white man, so the only thing they can really do to make it a 'change' is to make him look young again.
That being said I don't really care about the ~action~ of the show in terms of him sprinting about half the ep, they just need to cast someone GOOD. Which I can't imagine happening rn.
i do like the action cause it gives the show a nice rythm, conceptual villains and threads are nice, but they get boring after a while.
I watched live :) Too bad it was a boring episode with a really bland plot and baddies and everything ugh. The highlight was bill making the penguin ass on fire comment again
I liked the ep! Purely because of Bill's amazing line delivery. Pearl and Capaldi are golden together.
i loved this episode it was like the library 2 parter met with the gas mask zombie 2 parter and they created this insane baby