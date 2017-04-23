it's not a spoiler. fuck people. Reply

I've literally had multiple anons inbox me on tumblr before passively aggressively complaining about how I post spoiler gifs (of characters doing nothing but smiling/scowling/topless etc) and spoilery questions in entries for The Flash and Shadowhunters before.



For things like: "Dear ONTD FlashFam - do you even exist without Iris West? And have you gotten to The Cuff Stage with HR yet?"

Referencing an ad-libbed throwaway joke FIVE DAYS after the episode aired...



Some people seem to think a shot of a tree is a spoiler lmao



ugh. people are idiots. but tbh, i thrive trolling people when they send me those kind of messages. Reply

That person is just being excessive. The posts I've seen of yours on here are totally fine. For me personally, the only thing I kind of find annoying is actually the round-up posts (or any lengthy post on ONTD with a lot of pictures or embedded tweets) because when I go to the second page to read more comments the comments move (when I'm trying to read) as all the stuff in the main posts loads. LJ should be able to have stuff under the cut in the post too, and not automatically load the whole thing. Reply

I could double cut like Vehicles does for award show arrivals posts? But then it'd be loads of cuts then another cut under each one as I segment the roundups so much. But for things with lots of content and images I can endeavour to do that in future if that would be of some help and ease the enjoyment factor? Reply

I know some people tag things as "the flash spoilers" or something, because there are some people who totally overact and don't want anything spoiled, if you're talking about discussing actual spoilers for unaired episodes. Reply

No, I mean people coming at me on tumblr accusing me of putting spoilers in the content of ONTD posts (not comments, but the actual post) when I ask some inane non-spoiler question or use a gif a WEEK later of a character doing something completely non-spoilery lmao



I get what you're saying now. I think it's fine, and I see people do that all the time. Half the gifs people use, I have no idea what they're even from but a lot of the time I don't think you need to. Reply

lmao no Reply

You never know with some people sis 👀 Reply

I like Bill so far. While the 2 episodes are not bad they're not as engaging as Season 1-4....buuut that's not surprising. Reply

Better than anything Who has churned out in YEARS though tbf! Reply

Ah man I reallly like the two of them together. I'm gonna miss him Reply

Same same :( He's MY Doctor. Reply

Same here. I liked the others in their own ways but was never attached to them like some fans until this Doctor. He's my ideal version of the Doctor Reply

i really fucking adore bill so much 🤤 Reply

Sammmeeeee like I really disliked her in the pre-season promo somehow? And now i'm like BRB LET ME GATHER EVERY GIF OF HER. Reply

I still have an hour until episode 2 starts here but I completely adore Bill and am glad she's here because I'm watching Doctor Who for the first time in years. Reply

same, i watched the first episode last week for the first time in years and bill was such a sweet, great character i may get hooked again Reply

It feels refreshing af in a way it hasn't in a lonnggggggggg time! Reply

That's good to know actually. I was afraid I'd have to go back and try and watch what I've missed but the patience is not there lol Reply

I'll put it this way... i'm a lifelong Whovian, and Capaldi is MY Doctor, but even I had basically got to the point of quitting the show. Reply

I'm never not gonna be bitter because Moffat ruined Doctor Who. I know people hated RTD (and I'll agree he wasn't perfect), but I miss him and when the show was still good. Moffat can write episodes, not arcs/seasons and definitely character development. I don't doubt that she's a great character, but I don't trust his writing at all. Watch him turn this into yet another shitfest... Reply

Yet he somehow thinks he is literally god's gift to television. Moffat is example #144585883933030303 of why not to give mediocre white men more power and responsibility than they can handle, because as you say he can write episodes, and in fact I think he's a good episodic writer, BUT he can't showrun, he can't do arcs, and he certainly can't do anything involving women or character development.Yet he somehow thinks he is literally god's gift to television. Reply

I think it's somewhere between appealing to a very specific (white) geek demographic that praises everything he does whilst hiding enough of the flaws with spectacle that the people watching it for entertainment aren't bothered by the plot holes. Reply

i like Billy but i found this episode extremely boring.



i rewatched part of season 4 and season 6 the other day and they've taken down the action a looooot. The doctor never runs to save his life anymore, which made me wonder if it's cause of Capaldi's age.



i bet my ass on a stick that the next doctor's gonna be younger. Reply

He's only 59, but lmao yes like of course the next doctor isn't going to be older. They've never cast a Doctor older than 55, even William Hartnell was 55 when he began.



And knowing the Beeb they're going to want another white man, so the only thing they can really do to make it a 'change' is to make him look young again.



That being said I don't really care about the ~action~ of the show in terms of him sprinting about half the ep, they just need to cast someone GOOD. Which I can't imagine happening rn. Reply

i actually think they might go for a younger poc doctor. but maybe someone just mix raced cause the beeb just don't have the balls. A woman is totally out of the question fo sho.



i do like the action cause it gives the show a nice rythm, conceptual villains and threads are nice, but they get boring after a while.



yeah, and i'm going to miss Capaldi. he grew on me. Reply

I literally can not believe there are now only 10 episodes left of him :(((((((( Reply

HAI OP I am enjoying bill greatly!



I watched live :) Too bad it was a boring episode with a really bland plot and baddies and everything ugh. The highlight was bill making the penguin ass on fire comment again Reply

HI BB <33333333



I liked the ep! Purely because of Bill's amazing line delivery. Pearl and Capaldi are golden together. Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ

i initially hated bill from the promo that was released pre season trailer (so the companion announcement stuff) and i completely do not understand WHY they chose that for the promo as SHES SO ENDEARING!!! shes literally perfect and they chose the blandest of bland segments to introduce her to fans?? and dont get me STARTED on all the terrible promo photos



i loved this episode it was like the library 2 parter met with the gas mask zombie 2 parter and they created this insane baby Reply

I just started the ep. The Dr is so happy to have a playmate again lol. Reply

I love Bill. Not a fan of Capaldi but I haven't hated his seasons. Reply

I am loving Bill. I haven't watched Doctor Who in a while but they're working good so far together, couldn't stand Clara (nor those episodes in general). Reply

I stopped watching after a few Clara episodes because she annoyed me so much, I feel like I should get back into it. Bill is amazing from everything I've heard Reply

