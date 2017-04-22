Mr Robot creator, Sam Esmail, rumored to be writing new Star Wars anthology film
Two separate sources have confirmed to comic book news outlet Omega Underground that Lucasfilm and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail are in talks to have Esmail write the next Star Wars movie and have had several pitch meetings. The movie, expected by many to be announced this summer, is strongly rumored to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin off with a possible release date in 2021 or 2022. Esmail has previously written for and directed all of season 2 of Mr. Robot, but so far has not been in talks to direct the film. Esmail's representation team at CAA includes Bryan Lourd. Esmail could not be reached for comment.
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-04-22 11:44 pm (UTC)
wild times. I guess that's how he got his meetings. also perfect gif usage, as per usual.
Anyway, happy for him, do a solid and put Rami Malik in it.
Edited at 2017-04-22 11:59 pm (UTC)
" release date in 2021 or 2022" nevermind, we'll all be nuked to hell by then anyway
teammen we currently have for IX who are behind such hit sas:
"lets have the women running in heels! from... you guessed it!! DINOSAURS!!!/that other woman who we don't really understand why we introduced her in the first place? TEAR HER APART!! LITERALLY LOL/w o w our now only female character sure is badass but lets get some greased up guy to be the one who her nephews' praise instead!! hahahah/oh she doesn't want kids? jk NOW SHE DOES!!! dinosaurs do that to women didn't ya know?!"
/bitter
Sometimes it makes sense. At a dinosaur park where dinosaurs were loose it did not.