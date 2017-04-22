Mr Robot creator, Sam Esmail, rumored to be writing new Star Wars anthology film



Two separate sources have confirmed to comic book news outlet Omega Underground that Lucasfilm and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail are in talks to have Esmail write the next Star Wars movie and have had several pitch meetings. The movie, expected by many to be announced this summer, is strongly rumored to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin off with a possible release date in 2021 or 2022. Esmail has previously written for and directed all of season 2 of Mr. Robot, but so far has not been in talks to direct the film. Esmail's representation team at CAA includes Bryan Lourd. Esmail could not be reached for comment.

SOURCE
Tagged: , ,