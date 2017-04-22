Mr Robot creator, Sam Esmail, rumored to be writing new Star Wars anthology film



Princess Leia's ex-husband is brokering the deal for Mr. Robot to pen a new Star Wars series? Did I read that right?



wild times. I guess that's how he got his meetings. also perfect gif usage, as per usual. Reply

lol yep, I love the idea tbh he could really explore the mentality behind the jedi powers or whatever idk what I'm talking about, it would just be real neat Reply

they better take full advantage of his nepotism by casting sam's fiance emmy rossum. Reply

your lips to God's ears Reply

Omg yessss Reply

Because Season 2 of Mr. Robot was so well-written. Reply

me @ Rami Reply

unf his twin is sf gorg Reply

husky twin...forever 🙏🏽 Reply

Bless!! Dat diq gotta be da thiq and so bomb damn Reply

PUT RAMI MALIK IN STAR WARS Reply

dear god give us Ewan as Obi-Wan Reply

I can't wait to see who's cast to be the white leads... /s



Anyway, happy for him, do a solid and put Rami Malik in it. Reply

mmmm. ilu malik twins

"Obi-Wan Kenobi spin off" as long as ewan is doing it i guess.





" release date in 2021 or 2022" nevermind, we'll all be nuked to hell by then anyway Reply

I haven't seen s2 yet so I can't judge for myself (I know, I know) but he can't be as bad as the amazing writing team men we currently have for IX who are behind such hit s as:



"lets have the women running in heels! from... you guessed it!! DINOSAURS!!!/that other woman who we don't really understand why we introduced her in the first place? TEAR HER APART!! LITERALLY LOL/w o w our now only female character sure is badass but lets get some greased up guy to be the one who her nephews' praise instead!! hahahah/oh she doesn't want kids? jk NOW SHE DOES!!! dinosaurs do that to women didn't ya know?!"



/bitter

god I'm so worried for ep IX, Jurassic World was such unmitigated garbage from start to finish Reply

Women running in heels during action sequences is my pet peeve. Its a quick way to take me out of a movie.

Sometimes it makes sense. At a dinosaur park where dinosaurs were loose it did not. Reply

right? I can excuse it sometimes like heat of the moment and you gotta fuckin RUN! bc I've ran in heels a lot of times and it's not always an issue, but the fact she stayed in them THROUGHOUT the movie and then had that whole run-way scene where the dino had to follow her as she ran along in these stilettos?? lmfao. If she was katie Mcgrath she would've been eaten in -2 secs. Reply

Lol that fucking movie omg 😤 Reply

Unless this is the Leia spin-off we deserve, they can keep it. Reply

It better be Obi Wan / Ahsoka / WOC without alien makeup / Handmaidens of Naboo Reply

Handmaidens of Naboo would be soooooo boss Reply

I can't believe they never did a comic mini-series about Padmé's badass, lethal handmaidens. So many possibilities. SMH. Reply

his first movie with Emmy and Justin Long was so so so so bad. Reply

ugh, no. i hated his feature that i saw and mr. robot was way too on the nose with a horrible twist at the end. luckily rami and slater are great actors but otherwise nahhhh. surely they can land somebody beyond capable. it's fucking star wars! Reply

Idk how to feel about this, I really disliked his first movie. Reply

