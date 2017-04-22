April 22nd, 2017, 03:45 pm glx55 RuPauls' Drag Race S9 Stars Aja, Alexis Michelle, Peppermint & Sasha Velour Release "C.L.A.T." video SourceWhich are you, ONTD? Club, legend, art, or theatre? Tagged: music / musician, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7878 comments Add comment
also.. cant stand sasha tbh.
Alexis is coming through with that Roxxxy Andrews straight fire 🔥
I wish it had 20 seasons though, idec. even when it's bad it's good <3
And like the good sis okwerk said above, the ratings are huge
wayworse than the season 7 queens.
Nothing will ever be as bad as season 7. Not a likable goose in the gander
aja is just...
i know the show got a lot of shit for the editing in untucked but jfc i hate the new format so much like even the untucked seems bland now
idec what you edit, this show's most iconic moments come from seasons 2,3,4 and 6.
I'm not even joking
I'm always amazed at the not so handsome guys who transform into drop dead gorgeous queens (yes, that is a hint), but Aja is so ugly as a boy and a girl. She doesn't look good in or out of drag. Sad.
Of the four of them in this vid, I only like Peppermint.