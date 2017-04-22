Its like something you do for fun in 8th grade. Its cute, but pass for me.



also.. cant stand sasha tbh. Reply

mte juicy Reply

I mean good for them making the most of their rpdr fame while it lasts since most of these Season 9 girls seem forgettable so far. Reply

I've had this stuck in my head for days lmao the chorus is very catchy



Alexis is coming through with that Roxxxy Andrews straight fire 🔥 Reply

agree to disagree, ahiru Reply

i dont see drag race lasting much longer tbh. Reply

sadly, me neither :(



I wish it had 20 seasons though, idec. even when it's bad it's good <3 Reply

I think it can be saved, it doesn't have any competition or show that could be a direct comparison, but it is definitely missing something. Reply

isn't it getting its highest ever ratings rn Reply

Yeah. As much as I love this show, I think next season should be the last one. Nothing interesting was going on since season 6. Honestly, everything now seems kind of forced and rehearsed.





Reply

they'll milk it for all that's worth but the shift to vh1 made them lose a lot of charm idk how to explain it. someone at vulture blames it on the straights though and ita Reply

i hope it lasts for 10 more season, it's not great now but i love the show so much! Reply

That doesn't make any sense, other reality and competitions shows have even more seasons than drag race and they are still on and also drag race is one of the only gay shows on tv. At some point they might switch it up things, maybe add more personal drama so we get more involved w the queens idk



And like the good sis okwerk said above, the ratings are huge Reply

still dont see it lasting much longer Reply

I think this season is fine, tbh. Reply

Sadly I feel like they'll milk it for all it's worth until it's not even enjoyable. And they're right on that brink Reply

It's getting its highest ratings ever so that's clearly not the case at all. Reply

It's been getting the highest ratings ever this season and people have been saying it won't last much longer probably for as long as people have been saying "ONTD is dying" Reply

way worse than the season 7 queens.



I'm sorry but this season's queens areworse than the season 7 queens. Reply

the season 7 queens are great in hindsight and comparison lol Reply

lol yeap, the challenges kinda sucked but I can remember pretty much all the queens from that season. Season 9 isn't even over yet and I had trouble remembering who the first eliminated queen was. Reply

let's not lie, here Reply

#Alternativefacts



Nothing will ever be as bad as season 7. Not a likable goose in the gander Nothing will ever be as bad as season 7. Not a likable goose in the gander Reply

Did someone help Aja with her base? Reply

aja is just...



i can't tell alexis michelle apart from like, 50 other drag queens i s2g nothing is memorable about her. even her name feels like two random names put together.aja is just... Reply

same Reply

when they said alexis in the latest episode i was genuinely surprised, i'd forgotten she exists :x Reply

alexis is extra forgettable but even with the girls who have a more unique aesthetic, like i have no idea about sasha or nina because we're 5 ep.s in and we haven't even had one moment close to being memorable



i know the show got a lot of shit for the editing in untucked but jfc i hate the new format so much like even the untucked seems bland now



idec what you edit, this show's most iconic moments come from seasons 2,3,4 and 6. Reply

I haven't seen the video yet and for the life of me I'm trying to remember who Alexis Michelle is and I just cannot...



I'm not even joking Reply

I had to do some googling to figure out who she was and not even her photo jogged my memory. She's so forgettable. Reply

they should have spent more than $2 on this Reply

love the video and the verses are cute but damn that chorus was awful Reply

Ugh. Aja remains the worst.



I'm always amazed at the not so handsome guys who transform into drop dead gorgeous queens (yes, that is a hint), but Aja is so ugly as a boy and a girl. She doesn't look good in or out of drag. Sad.



Of the four of them in this vid, I only like Peppermint. Reply

aja has a very very weak chin and brown bone. aja's strongest feature is her nose (and her ears) Reply

I was thinking the same thing earlier. I think Alyssa Edwards and Shea Coulee are hiiiiiideous out of drag, but totally sexy as drag queens. It confuses the shit out of me. Reply

