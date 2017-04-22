The Galaxy's Most Likable Hero Chris Pratt Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

kinda wish i could still be blissfully ignorant and enjoy the eye candy but ontd ruined it for me Reply

No bb, Chris Pratt ruined it for you </3 Reply

yeah technically he ruined it the second he opened his dumb mouth, ontd just exposed me to it :( Reply

isn't it a little early for that? Reply

lol the walk of fame is such a joke. this guy has barely been famous for 5 years. Reply

How humanitarian of them to give a blue collar, regular, just like us, middle america, normal, average Joe an award like this.



It just feels so relatable... Reply

mte this is truly a step forward for humankind. so progressive. Reply

representation is so important



Edited at 2017-04-22 08:36 pm (UTC) Reply

inclusive af! Reply

About time, too. Reply

The struggle is real Reply

lmaoooo Reply

I just saw Stacey dash try to connect with Don Cheadle on twitter 😂 Reply

"I know how twitter works, let's just stick with this" or something similar Don proves why he's been my fave since I saw a younger him in the movie 'Rebound:....The Goat' (such a fantastic movie. Shoulda won some type of award for it) when I was a tot. Reply

OMG another person who loves (and seen) 'Rebound'. I saw that movie when I was a kid and thought he was fantastic in it.



It's shame HBO doesn't replay at all since it's not on DVD. Reply

same Reply

Love it lol Reply

lmao i stumbled across that the other day. the headline made me lol. Reply

I saw that and RME-d at all the defenders in the comments. Times like these I'm glad ONTD is filled with people who hate everyone/thing tbh, lol Reply

I miss when he was just lovable Andy from Parks & Rec Reply

Ugh he's so overrated. Reply

yikes @ this hair. i'm getting there's something about mary vibes. Reply

UGH Liam is literally perfect UGH Liam is literally perfect Reply

speaking of ugly white men Reply

anyway Reply

I hope they remembered to take their kid home with them. Reply

trash bro Reply

I hope animals take daily shits on that star. Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

The fact that he's gotten a star before actual talented people like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Gosling (idek who the hell this hack's talented contemporaries are) is a fucking joke.



Edited at 2017-04-22 08:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Maybe they're just not interested in one and haven't asked to be nominated by their agency. There's also like a $40k fee if a nomination gets selected... not that the 'star' pays for it themselves (their agency or label does) but I can see why some would think it was unnecessary and not want to be nominated in the first place. Reply

No, I get that, but it's kind of bullshit that any joker with $40k can just get a star. Reply

I was looking up how much they cost and apparently they don't give them out unless the star wants it, so people like Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman don't have them because they don't want one. Reply

Anyone can get a star if they pay enough for it - it's not awarded out like an Oscar. Reply

Jake's never really been apart of the Hollywood machine like that. Like he doesn't even have a Twitter account. That whole TSwift thing left me scratching my head, but I think he was just having fun and trolling people. Jake doesn't need some gum stained, dog shit smeared star to remind people that he's a great actor.



Edited at 2017-04-23 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

how much do agents or managers or w/e have to pay for that? $20k or has it gone up? Reply

