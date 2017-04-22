Star-Lord

The Galaxy's Most Likable Hero Chris Pratt Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame



Chris Pratt received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this afternoon! Star-Lord celebrated the honor with his wife, Anna Faris, who lived-tweeted the entire adventure.



The Jurassic Work stud also covers this month's Men's Fitness.

