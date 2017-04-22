Science Post: Celeb Tweets About Earth Day, The Science March, And More!
Take a few minutes this #EarthDay to admire our breathtaking planet in all its glory through the eyes of @Astro_Jeff aboard space station. pic.twitter.com/axiUekmdly— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 22, 2017
NASA has been tweeting amazing stuff about Earth Day all day today - definitely check it out!
Every day, Donald turns the clock back on environmental progress. It's more important than ever to act to protect our planet. #EarthDay— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017
Eye love the Earth. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/CsEP8HQlAc— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2017
everyone deserves clean and safe water to drink 💧 this #earthday please join me in supporting @charitywater: https://t.co/g8fC2OhTEI pic.twitter.com/Ipraiq7xyZ— Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 22, 2017
#EarthDay! The day we remember the infinite blessings the planet has bestowed on us, the most ungrateful of all her species!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 22, 2017
🌏🌸🌿#EarthDay— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) April 22, 2017
The only way to create positive change in the world is to first find peace & balance within.
Let's protect MotherEarth together pic.twitter.com/bbyDuCFich
Happy #EarthDay, and thanks to math and science for all you've given us!— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 22, 2017
March on! 🎉🔬🔭https://t.co/tYquyVKZUn
The Science March is also taking place today in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of science education, accessibility, and science based decisions in government.
Questlove speaks at March for Science: "We need to make sure science belongs to the people" https://t.co/6TtTl4i41B— TIME (@TIME) April 22, 2017
Show me a Nation with a science-hostile government, and I'll show you a society with failing health, wealth, & security.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 22, 2017
Today, we're at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering. pic.twitter.com/VJJKSMahD3— Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017
Sending my love and support to everyone at the #ScienceMarch while I take this #ScienceNap.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 22, 2017
In other science news - Bill Nye's new TV show is now streaming on Netflix. The theme song was done by Tyler The Creator. Desiigner and Karlie Kloss make an appearance to talk about the consequences of climate change:
Watch Desiigner learn about the horrors of climate change from Bill Nye https://t.co/C4LwVSrqrM pic.twitter.com/p0B9e8ZbBS— NME (@NME) April 22, 2017
And Apple has made a pledge to make products without having to mine for new materials:
We’re making progress toward a greener future. Our next goal: making products without mining new materials #EarthDay https://t.co/iIHRXEwpfA pic.twitter.com/MuMYIlcUiU— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 21, 2017
Are you marching ONTD? How are you celebrating Earth Day?
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
It's a good read if you have the time.
I wish I lived near a forest. A hike would be great.
Anyways some doggos
Edited at 2017-04-22 07:25 pm (UTC)
I would've marched today but my dumb city didn't really have one. We're having one next Saturday though... I really don't get why we didn't do ours today like everyone else
Just got back from the science march here...and it was great! We had some kick ass musicians doing some horns/drums so they gave us an actual theme song as we marched. So cool! So I have to say 2 for 2. Worth it to go.
Idk about the other marches but one thing I was a little wary about with the Raleigh March is that they all seemed hesitant to advocate for anything politically. I'm not a scientist but I went because I want to see more federal funding for science based programs like climate change reform and health care, but a lot of the organizers seemed to just want to keep it "yay we loved science class!" when I heard them speak.
I didn't get to hear the official speakers though because my carpool had to leave at noon.
I'm glad you went and are thinking critically about this, though.
But at the same time it felt like people who turned out came for policy reasons and it was more the organizers who were tiptoeing which made me feel a bit better.
The Canadian North Is Underrated And Stunning
Re: The Canadian North Is Underrated And Stunning