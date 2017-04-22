Science Post: Celeb Tweets About Earth Day, The Science March, And More!

Happy Earth Day, ONTD!



NASA has been tweeting amazing stuff about Earth Day all day today - definitely check it out!




















The Science March is also taking place today in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of science education, accessibility, and science based decisions in government.













In other science news - Bill Nye's new TV show is now streaming on Netflix. The theme song was done by Tyler The Creator. Desiigner and Karlie Kloss make an appearance to talk about the consequences of climate change:




And Apple has made a pledge to make products without having to mine for new materials:






Are you marching ONTD? How are you celebrating Earth Day?

