Science Post: Celeb Tweets About Earth Day, The Science March, And More!

It's a good This week, a lot of my former high school classmates have been resharing this NY Times article from 2008 about our high school science teacher and his fight against the county regarding evolution vs creationism. And talking about how important it was then (and still is) to fight for knowledge in anticipation of the March for Science. This is a battle that's been going on for too long. Science has no politics, and the denial of science to further political/business/religious aims is worrying.It's a good read if you have the time. Reply

Anyways some doggos



PERIODIC TABLE DOG #marchforscience #London pic.twitter.com/Hz9E9Jipwo — Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) April 22, 2017





#ScienceMarch #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/7pWGh2sdP7 — Four Corners Media (@FourCM) April 22, 2017





omg #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/mo8sRb7646 — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) April 22, 2017







I went to the Toronto march this morning with some friends and colleagues. I saw a few of my profs there with shady Trump signs that made me laugh. So many people in science lived through/still pay the price for Harper's antiscience measures and censorship so it almost felt like déjà vu. I can't imagine my life and career without research and access to funding. I'm terrified about what will happen when I move back. The United States will pay such a huge price for Trump. Climate change obviously being the biggest but I hope his dumbass supporters no longer care about medical breakthroughs, research, funding, having educators, doctors, scientists, etc coming here. The price may be irreversible if not already. A lot of my colleagues who are graduating don't even want to do their research in the US now.

Puppehz!!!!!!! So cute, I'm gonna die! Reply

This was something I was thinking about the other day. We're obviously being told about the directors that can't even make it into the US and I wonder what happened to scientists. The US is known to have access to so many tools for science, I can't imagine wanting to get closer to a study and then having to live through this time. Reply

Ironic that Trump's entire campaign was based on ~Make America Great Again~ and he's gonna royally fuck over any hope of it. The country will fall behind in science and healthcare will be a disaster (and lbr we have so much to do on the healthcare side). His antiscience policies/measures paired with the visa issues and racism doesn't make people want to study here. One of my good friends in environmental chemistry is graduating in a couple of months and is going to take a job in Germany. I know she doesn't trust this admin. Reply

Yaaaas I love the pet pics from the marches! Reply

My friend saw one at her march that read, "good boy for science"!!!! I fell in love. Reply

I would've marched today but my dumb city didn't really have one. We're having one next Saturday though... I really don't get why we didn't do ours today like everyone else https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/21/opin ion/the-planet-cant-stand-this-presidenc y.html?_r=0 I read this yesterday and it made me so sad :/

i like bette's tweet. i'm going to a local climate march next saturday. it's my first march ever & i have all kinds of anxiety in general lol so i'm a little nervous Reply

I was extremely nervous before going to the women's march but it ended up being one of the most fun things I've ever done! Reply

aw i'm glad! hopefully it'll go well. :) Reply

I agree. While I have my social anxiety in control enough to talk on the phone for my job, leave my house for work, etc., I still dislike being outside, and loathe being in crowds. The Women's March was very empowering, and made me feel good despite the masses of people.



Just got back from the science march here...and it was great! We had some kick ass musicians doing some horns/drums so they gave us an actual theme song as we marched. So cool! So I have to say 2 for 2. Worth it to go. Reply

This Earth Day we need a greater sense of global responsibility based on our belonging to one human family. — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 22, 2017

I'm headed out to the one in SF today. I didn't have time to make my sign :( I have a "fuck trump" pin tho Reply

I went to the Raleigh March this morning and was supposed to go hiking with some friends this afternoon but it's supposed to storm.



Idk about the other marches but one thing I was a little wary about with the Raleigh March is that they all seemed hesitant to advocate for anything politically. I'm not a scientist but I went because I want to see more federal funding for science based programs like climate change reform and health care, but a lot of the organizers seemed to just want to keep it "yay we loved science class!" when I heard them speak.



I didn't get to hear the official speakers though because my carpool had to leave at noon. Reply

I've been involved with STEM for years (currently work in STEM ed), and everything I've read and seen discussed about the march is disappointing and infuriating re. politics, marginalized populations, and so on.



I'm glad you went and are thinking critically about this, though. Reply

I need to go back into the Raleigh March Facebook group and see if there was a reason for this but it felt like they were intentionally avoiding saying the name Trump. I saw that the March wanted to avoid being "partisan" but honestly without vocally advocating for something tangible it would just be a cutesy punfest. I love puns but not enough to march for them.



But at the same time it felt like people who turned out came for policy reasons and it was more the organizers who were tiptoeing which made me feel a bit better. Reply

We live in an age where a pro-science march is considered a political statement. #marchforscience #EarthDay — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 22, 2017

sad but true. i don't fully understand how we even got to this point. Reply

Did B.o.B. Tweet today? Reply

One of my dream destinations. Fucking gorgeous. Reply

