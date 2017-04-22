Rita Ora is officially the most popular and influential international artist in China
Rita Ora dazzles in one-shouldered gold dress at China Music Awards https://t.co/3ZtHaOSEwr— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 22, 2017
Earlier this week Rita attended the China Music Awards where she performed, dazzled on the red carpet, and received her award for being the most popular and influential international artist in China. Her sister Elena snapchatted a photo of it:
@RitaOra Won The Most Popular and influential international artist in China At the Channel [V] China Music Awards, Congrats Rita!😘❤😘🎊🎉🎊🙌 pic.twitter.com/zZgAT5KMpP— RITA ORA NEWS (@RBot1999) April 20, 2017
Rita Ora wins 'The Most Popular and Influential International Artist in China' at China Music Awards in Macau pic.twitter.com/9YvBu99vlX— Imaginechina (@Imaginechina1) April 21, 2017
Rita accepting her award:
Rita Ora recebendo o prêmio de Melhor Artista Internacional no Channel [V] China Music Awards pic.twitter.com/ClCwETwo45— Rita Ora Brasil (@RitaOraBrasil) April 20, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4
