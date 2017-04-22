Rita Ora is officially the most popular and influential international artist in China

idk why i'm hollering at this but that tweet naming the award only having 27 RTs is so indicative of the disconnect with this woman. she's everywhere and irrelevant at the same time. astounding. Reply

Ikr??? Posts about her never fail to amaze me. She's like Schrodinger's Celebrity; she may or may not be relevant and/or wildly famous and/or actually real.

I'm convinced she's a hologram like that Simone movie.

lmao

She's like the music world's Kate Bosworth or something

sis is everywhere and nowhere all at once

I bet she don't try that ambiguous shit in China. 🤔🤔

Now that she's done cosplaying rih she's trying out her Jlo look.

She looks exactly like JLo here.

what kind of madeup award lololol did she pay for this

lmfao this award is as legit as me being the most influential social media persona in China

This girl's career continues to make no sense. How is she the most popular anything. Ha album got detained by her petty ex boyfriend and she's collecting the most popular award? What kind of cognitive dissonance?



Edited at 2017-04-22 07:17 pm (UTC)

What legit makes no sense is why her team bought her this random fucking award, LoL

I love Rita ora, she can sing, act and host. she's a triple threat

She's a BOSS!

And a BRAND!

Now imagine if she could do any of those 3 well

Hmm are you, totteringg and constantinini the same person sis?

Not a fan of her music, but I love this song she did with Sigma.



Transracial queen!

idk why but seeing the physical award with that same long ass title as what's in the write up is killing me

aw Perry <3

