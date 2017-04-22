April 22nd, 2017, 01:50 pm champagnemami Kylie Jenner Has Moved On From Tyga To.... Travis Scott... the two The photographed and videod holding hands.SourceDo you make lateral moves? Tagged: black celebrities, kardashian / jenner, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), new couple alert Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 141141 comments Add comment
Travis Barker is in Blink 182. This is some dude named Travis Scott
Travis Scott used to be cute before the drugs.
Might be the answer to your question.
But I can't talk. I'm the queen of lateral moves 💁
Well. Talent-wise, Travis is an upgrade. I'd say looks and money wise too. At least Travis is poppin right now. So like he's got that going on for him.