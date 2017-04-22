Oh, Jean gonna die again? Okay. Reply

Sophie turner was truly the best actress for this part.

.....



Edited at 2017-04-22 08:08 pm (UTC)

So the sequel won't be a valentine's day film? aww

Leave X Men alone 2018

I would be much more excited about a Dark Phoenix movie if they hadn't already done it (badly!) and if someone else was playing Jean

It is being rushed again, we havent even gotten to know this new Jean.

i was just thinking this. We've only seen her in one movie. And barely.

She's so bad as Jean. It makes me sad.

Just reboot no more Sansa pls

OMG I assumed Deadpool was coming sooner because of that teaser trailer. This better not be a "Trolls" situation where they promo it for like 2 years in advance haha



Reply

That wasn't a teaser. It was more so the equivalent of a Pixar Short.

They don't start production on it until mid June.

They really should've just done a complete reboot of the franchise after the OG cast was no longer playing them instead of this Star Trek softboot.

#TheyDontCare #Bootleg #TheyGonLearnToday



To add: singer is part of the problem as well. He just writes the stories around what male actor he thinks is cute.



It wouldnt matter if they did a full reboot or not. Fox is shit at handling the franchise and their production value is crap and they don't even care to oretend about source material.

To add: singer is part of the problem as well. He just writes the stories around what male actor he thinks is cute.

I said it. /rant

Hopefully no one is so insensitive as to ask Blake Lively what she's wearing at the Deadpool premiere. D-:

what i would give for susan sarandon to school this idiot on woody allen

Susan was too busy trying to get trump elected...

oh I'm gonna laugh so hard if Soph dyes her hair for this and not the last seasons of GOT. RIIIIISE LIKE A PHOENIX

#priorities

it would be great if the movie opened up with jean as the phoenix already..the slow decline into the dark side is what made that comic arc so compelling. also fingers crossed for all the 90s realness that should be in the movie..gold and blue uniforms!

I agree. My favorite part of that arc is super-powerful-but-not-evil Jean, when she beat up the Silver Surfer and made everyone else on her team useless.

Her teammates were so OTT shook about her powers lol, like Cyclops having a damn crisis because Jean used her powers to CHANGE HER CLOTHES

X-Men: Dark Phoenix...with Sophie Turner? Ew, no thanks. I'd rather X-23 get her own film.



Give Fassy a Magneto movie. Him and James are the only decent actors in the franchise.



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Sophie Turner could barely do an American accent how's she gonna carry a movie as Jean

Mte lol

Yeah, being able to vaguely strike a pose won't save her.

She's doing the Jean Grey film? Lmao

Ugh, i just can't care about Fox's interpretation of the a X-Men.

