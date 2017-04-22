FOX sets release date for X-men/Deadpool
New Mutants, Deadpool 2, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix release dates revealed!https://t.co/mxCDafeF4k— SuperHeroHype (@SuperHeroHype) April 22, 2017
-New Mutants movie which will debut April 13, 2018
-Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018
-X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018.
Source
#TheyDontCare #Bootleg #TheyGonLearnToday
To add: singer is part of the problem as well. He just writes the stories around what male actor he thinks is cute.
I said it. /rant
oh I'm gonna laugh so hard if Soph dyes her hair for this and not the last seasons of GOT. #priorities
Give Fassy a Magneto movie. Him and James are the only decent actors in the franchise.
isn't that a bit much