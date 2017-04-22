Patton Oswalt Pens Open Letter on the 1st Anniversary of His Wife's Death



A beautiful friend

She opened up her heart and let me in... pic.twitter.com/YdqevJ2UiS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 21, 2017

:( Reply

God my heart aches for him :( Reply

jesus



i can't imagine



<3 Reply

I was debating reading the letter but just reading this part has me like "nope I'm out". It's too much for me. Reply

I can't believe it has been a year.



Wishing both Patton and his daughter all the best. Reply

<3 <3 <3 and now im crying. i cannot imagine losing my husband. the thought of it makes me sick to my stomach. sending good vibes and thoughts to patton and his daughter. Reply

That was a beautiful, heart breaking-ly honest read. Sending nothing but love to Patton and his daughter. <3 Reply

man, this situation has been rough to bear witness to even as a total stranger/outsider. all strength and love to patton and fam.



(the part about their daughter being a cool bug girl was cute)



Edited at 2017-04-22 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

the music with this post Reply

That was a difficult, raw, and paralyzing read. I like his clarity one year out, though--not sure I'd be able to muster the same if I lost my husband.



All my best to Patton and their little girl. <3 Reply

I read this earlier - it was very moving. I'm rooting for him and Alice. On a related note, he's going to be on CBS 48 Hours tonight to talk about the case his wife was working on before she died. Reply

He's a fantastic writer, wow. I have one of this books on my shelf, maybe I'll try it out.



I'm currently rewatching United States of Tara and he is one of my fave parts. Reply

I loved that show. Reply

i feel so bad for him

lets hope they don't run into the polish lady again Reply

Ok god that story was so funny yet so uncomfortable. Reply

What a wonderful marriage that is. My heart just breaks for him and his daughter. ❤ Reply

whenever i see patton speak on grief, loss, etc, he always nails it right on the head. absolutely devastating to be a part of that club as well. Reply

The way he's handled his grief has put him on a whole other level for me. Like I genuinely respect him and wish him the best. Reply

ita Reply

It's been a year?????? Reply

I don't always agree with him but I like him and I'm so in awe of how he's handled his grief so publicly and with such grace (the people who tweet horrible things about his wife to him can burn in hell).



I'm not in the right mental space to read what he's written but every time I see something about his wife I remember his episode of Dollhouse :( he's always played the guy yearning for love very well which gives me a melancholic feeling about what happened. Reply

That essay is incredible. What a punch to the gut reading it was, I can't imagine living his reality. Love that Alice is a "cool bug girl"! Reply

awwww :( Reply

