Patton Oswalt Pens Open Letter on the 1st Anniversary of His Wife's Death
Patton Oswalt pens a moving letter about being a widower and father https://t.co/eSXMPXl4c4— Vulture (@vulture) April 22, 2017
Comedian Patton Oswalt, whose wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly last year, has been open and brutally honest about discussing his grief and sudden label as a widower and single father. On the one year anniversary of Michelle's death, he's written an open letter to fans about his and his daughter's well-being.
He states he's finally had the strength to remove his wedding ring and put it in a box with his and Michelle's other "happy stuff" and it was the final step of removing the denial of his new life. He and their daughter will not be visiting her grave unless they have news to tell her. He said he has made friends with other people who have suffered losses and called the year without his wife as "awful" but "not fatal."
You can read the entirety of Patton's letter on his Facebook page.
Source, Patton's Facebook
Continued well wishes to Patton, his daughter and family.
i can't imagine
<3
Wishing both Patton and his daughter all the best.
(the part about their daughter being a cool bug girl was cute)
All my best to Patton and their little girl. <3
I'm currently rewatching United States of Tara and he is one of my fave parts.
lets hope they don't run into the polish lady again
I'm not in the right mental space to read what he's written but every time I see something about his wife I remember his episode of Dollhouse :( he's always played the guy yearning for love very well which gives me a melancholic feeling about what happened.